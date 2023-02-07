Read full article on original website
Temple withdrawing free tuition for graduate students on strike
Temple University is cutting off pay, tuition remission and benefits like health care for graduate students participating in a strike. The school said striking students have until March 9 to pay their spring balance in full.
Phillymag.com
Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid
The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
TBYN not happy with Capt. Kimrey transfer
The Take Back Your Neighborhood civic association has written to Mayor Jim Kenney, angered by the transfer of Capt. James Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District. Kimrey was popular among groups in the district, developing a reputation as a workaholic who arrived on the job early in the morning and stayed late at evening meetings until returning to his South Philadelphia home. Residents were eager to hear crime stats throughout the district.
Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture
Submitted by Jessica Ciccone CAMDEN, NJ – The New Jersey State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC), the Farmland Preservation arm that is in, but not of, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, approved the preservation of two farms in Camden County at its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The two farms, totaling approximately 93 acres, are the first to be preserved in Camden County since 2016 when the Pagano Farm was preserved. The preservation of the Sleeter family farm in Gloucester Township, and Stella Farm in Winslow Township, is the result of long-term cooperation and planning with the County, The post Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Savage Sisters' care for those with addiction in Kensington and beyond
"This work is hard and it's raw and it's ugly. And it's deep and it's meaningful and it's beautiful. And it's exactly where I'm supposed to be," said Sarah Laurel.
ocnjdaily.com
Dr. Jason Chew Opens Family Medicine Office in Ocean City
The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31 to welcome Dr. Jason Chew to private practice in Ocean City. Dr. Chew, of Ocean City, was in a group practice for the last 15 years but decided it was time to make a change and saw the need for a hometown private practice called OC Family Medicine.
roi-nj.com
Rockefeller Group trades 345,600 sq. ft. distribution center in Burlington County for $83M
A recently completed 345,600-square-foot distribution center was sold to Glendale Warehouse and Distribution Corp. for $83 million, according to a Wednesday announcement from owner, and developer Rockefeller Group which purchased the property in September of 2021. Located on 27.64 acres on Route 206 in Eastampton Township, approximately eight miles from...
glensidelocal.com
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
Daily Local News
Friend, business associate charged with murder of Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown
NORRISTOWN – A Limerick Township man is facing homicide charges for allegedly killing a township woman, who he claimed was his friend and business partner, and whose body was found in a shallow grave in Royersford last month. Blair Anthony Watts, 33, of the 600 block of Hunsberger Drive,...
Archdiocese of Philadelphia investigating after racially charged video surfaces
"We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert's would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values," said the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Shell Shock: High Egg Prices Have Cities Allowing Backyard Chickens
For five years, a woman known as the Chicken Lady of South Jersey urged local officials in Haddon Township, New Jersey, to allow her and other residents to keep chickens in their backyards. She eventually won them over — but that was just the beginning. The woman, Gwenne Baile,...
Sally Beauty in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Mysteriously Closes
Seemingly overnight, the door to Sally Beauty in the Oak Tree Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is not just locked, but the whole entire store is empty and even the signage is gone. I'm in that shopping center off the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Twp. pretty frequently visiting...
Dad: Security guard hurt my daughter in Galloway, NJ school fight
GALLOWAY — The father of an Absegami High School sophomore is filing charges after his daughter was reportedly injured by a security guard who was breaking up a fight in the school Wednesday morning, according to the news outlet Breaking AC. Videos that have been removed from Instagram, the...
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
Bowlero to Acquire Cherry Hill Entertainment Facility, The Big Event, Next Month
The Big Event Entertainment Experience took to social media to announce its acquisition, along with Erlton Social Craft Bar and Kitchen.
eastside-online.org
Students Dismissed 30 Minutes Late Due to Police Activity
Yesterday, the Cherry Hill High School East administration placed the school into a “shelter in place” five minutes prior to normal dismissal time. Nearby activity on Kresson Road involving the Cherry Hill Police Department prompted the shelter in place. “No students should be dismissed at this time. We...
phl17.com
Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’
From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
Cooper Hospital Reportedly Uninvited Black Woman to Black History Month Expo Claiming Her Tea Did Not Fit the Cultural Theme
Here’s the “tea” on this invitation take-back. Philadelphia entrepreneur Felicia Harris-Williams, owner of Gynger Tea, said Cooper University Health Care uninvited her to be a vendor at a Black History Month expo, claiming her specialty teas were not a fit for their cultural theme. According to The...
India Spellman freed after judge dismisses 2013 murder conviction
A Philadelphia judge has dismissed the 2013 murder conviction of 29-year-old India Spellman, and she is free to go home. Her defense attorneys have said she was wrongfully convicted for the 2010 murder of an 87-year-old World War II veteran.
2 Big Southern NJ Powerball Winners: One $100K, Another $50,000
Unless you just returned from Washington state, no one in New Jersey is celebrating winning a huge Powerball jackpot -- however, two people in South Jersey are having a pretty good day today. Big Powerball winner. One lottery player in Washington won Monday night's $754.6 million Powerball jackpot (the cash...
