Wellsboro broke a two-game skid with a 56-30 rout of Wyalusing during Senior Night on Thursday, February 9. "It was a good team win tonight on Senior Night, head coach Steve Adams said. "The three seniors have not only meant a lot to our program they have met a lot to me personally. Since they have been 6 we have been playing some sort of ball. Their parents have been great to work with and the kids are super coachable. I've been extremely blessed to coach these guys and watch them grow up to become great people. Words cannot truly express have much they mean to me. We have some great memories and are looking forward to building a few more. I wish them all the best."

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO