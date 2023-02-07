Read full article on original website
Related
wellsboroathletics.com
Hornets Roll To Senior Night Win Over Wyalusing
Wellsboro broke a two-game skid with a 56-30 rout of Wyalusing during Senior Night on Thursday, February 9. "It was a good team win tonight on Senior Night, head coach Steve Adams said. "The three seniors have not only meant a lot to our program they have met a lot to me personally. Since they have been 6 we have been playing some sort of ball. Their parents have been great to work with and the kids are super coachable. I've been extremely blessed to coach these guys and watch them grow up to become great people. Words cannot truly express have much they mean to me. We have some great memories and are looking forward to building a few more. I wish them all the best."
wellsboroathletics.com
Hornets Drop Regular Season Finale To Athens
The Wellsboro Varsity Wrestling team dropped their regular season finale to Athens, 48-22, on Tuesday, February 7. Athens got out to a quick start, taking the first five matches after a double forfeit at 107 lbs., giving them an early 30-0 lead. Sophomores Silas Mickey and Jacob Dean put the Hornets on the scoreboard at 145 lbs. and 152 lbs., respectively. Mickey picked up an 11-3 major decision over Emiliano Mallare and Dean scored a 1:42 pin fall against Cayden Moss, cutting the lead to 30-10. Athens, however, took the next three out of five matches to secure the victory.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from Mary Lou Palmer to Jeffrey and Amy Moore for $12,600. On Jan. 27, 2023, property located at 2335 Moore Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Daniel and Kristy Kring to Lien Luu for $66,000. On Jan....
WETM
Elmira Mammoth owner goes on the record
18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. 18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. Chemung County Law Enforcement Noting Decline in …
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elmira Man Charged With Larceny in Tioga County
An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
NewsChannel 36
PA State Police holds press conference on missing Bradford Co. woman
TOWANDA, PA (WENY) -- The Pennsylvania State Police held a press conference to update the search for Maria Miller, a Bradford County woman from the Philippines who went missing just over 12 years ago. State Trooper Miranda Musick led the press conference, where she asked the public for any information that could lead to finding out what happened to Miller.
State police hold briefing on missing PA woman
NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a cold case mystery 12 years in the making, the disappearance of a Bradford County woman. Now, Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the missing person’s case as they held a press conference Wednesday morning regarding the investigation of 34 -year-old Maria […]
rewind1077.com
Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
Tioga-Potter Counties named Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania
WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Tioga and Potter Counties have been recognized as and awarded with being the Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania, according to New World Report. Visit Potter-Tioga announced that in the first-ever New World Report Travel Awards, Tioga and Potter counties were selected as the best place for outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania, based […]
PSP looking for campground thief near Mansfield
SULLIVAN TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are asking for any information on the theft of camping materials late last month. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that sometime between January 26-29, 2023, a man in Mansfield said several items had been stolen from his vacant camp lot on Welch […]
Two sisters from Tioga County launch Skyr yogurt brand spreading nationwide
Westfield, Pa. — Two sisters born and raised on a Tioga County dairy farm are making a mark nationwide with their new yogurt brand Painterland Sisters, a Pennsylvania-made Skyr yogurt. Skyr is an Icelandic-style strained yogurt with a thick, creamy texture and mildly sour flavor from probiotic cultures. The product and the idea for Painterland Sisters Skyr begins with the two sisters' family dairy farm. Stephanie Painter, 28, and Hayley,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nichols Man Charged With Larceny in Owego
A Nichols man has been charged after an investigation into a larceny in the Town of Owego. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, Scott M. Bloss was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree.
abc27.com
Burlington opening new York County retail store
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
wesb.com
Eldred Man Arrested After Bradford Traffic Stop
An Eldred man was arrested after a traffic stop in Bradford. City Police pulled over a vehicle containing 40-year-old Brad Lee Taylor on Sunday. A warrant had been out for Taylor’s arrest since October 14th. Taylor was remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.
Allegany County man dies in wrong way accident on I-86
ALMOND, N.Y. — An Allegeny County man has died following a crash on I-86 in the Town of Almond. New York State Police say they responded to an accident on the westbound I-86 just before 10pm Wednesday. Investigators say a vehicle driven by Donald J. Rose, 62, of Angelica,...
NewsChannel 36
New apartment complex could be coming to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new apartment complex could be coming to the town of Horseheads. If the proposal is approved, the 200-unit complex would be built at 92 Colonial Drive, near the New York National Guard building. "What they’re looking at doing is building apartments for empty-nesters and people...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania. Welcome to the Keystone State, where history and natural beauty collide. From the majestic peaks of the Appalachians to the vibrant streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has it all. But today, we’re going to take you on a journey to the state’s hidden gem, where the thermometer dipped to unimaginable lows.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail
An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
Woman’s front teeth knocked out during assault
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman walked into the Williamsport police station to report an assault she claimed knocked her front teeth out. Just before midnight on Dec. 18, the victim told Officer Ryan Brague about the assault that had taken place at approximately 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Third Street, investigators said. The accuser said Corey Tyron Stewart-Richardson, 23, of Williamsport had punched her with a closed fist, causing two teeth to break inside her mouth. ...
Comments / 0