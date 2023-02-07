ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Mother Gloria James Celebrates His NBA All-Time Scoring Record in Camo Style

LeBron James’ mother Gloria James attended the Laker’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles yesterday. Joined by her family courtside, Gloria watched her son surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record in a record-breaking performance. For the occasion, Gloria wore a camouflage jacket with tan trousers. She accessorized with a silver-toned necklace and earrings. Gloria went on to praise her son’s on-court accomplishments post-game while highlighting the work he’s accomplished off-court. In a video shared on LeBron James Family Foundation’s Twitter account, Gloria cited his work with the foundation which included encouraging active lifestyles among the youth of Akron, Ohio, his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Kevin Durant rips Kendrick Perkins on Instagram after stunning Nets trade

Kevin Durant is changing teams — but not the way he acts on social media. On Thursday, the same day the Nets traded Durant to the Suns in a blockbuster move ahead of the league’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, NBA veteran Etan Thomas remarked how Brooklyn supporters “should be livid” at the organization’s front office in the wake of recent events, which included Kyrie Irving being shipped to the Mavericks last weekend. “I’m no GM, but if you have KD, Kyrie, and James Harden, and you end up trading all 3 but don’t get back any all stars in return, you have failed...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Russell Westbrook Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Destinations

Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but with a buyout likely, the star guard has two potential destinations on his wish list. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Westbrook has interest in joining either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Miami Heat. Westbrook joining either ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request

The Los Angeles Lakers were quite active in completing moves ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline. Among the moves that the Lakers finalized in the final hours before the trade deadline, they sent Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a package that includes shooting guard Davon Reed. The Lakers’ decision to […] The post Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas

D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
ClutchPoints

Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade

Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
