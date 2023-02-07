ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PhillyBite

Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia

- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
generocity.org

How 100+ years of disinvestment has led to today’s Philadelphia

In 2020, The Philadelphia Controller’s office released a report that chronicled the history of structural racism in Philadelphia. Key to this report was Philadelphia’s history of redlining. For those who do not know exactly what that is, according to the New York Times, redlining is “racial discrimination of any kind in housing, but it dates back to government maps that outlined areas where Black residents lived and were therefore considered risky investments.” While housing, or the lack thereof, may not seem like a way to disinvest in a community, the controller’s office has found that redlined areas in Philadelphia are disproportionately impacted by several factors, including but not limited to; poverty, poor health outcomes, and limited educational attainment, compared to other neighborhoods in the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Ring Magazine

Boxing gym in one of Philly’s roughest neighborhoods seeks public’s help after fire

Pivott Boxing Academy is used to lending a helping hand. Based in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Kensington, which was described by The Philadelphia Inquirer as “the poorest neighborhood in America’s poorest big city,” the gym provides boxing instruction to children and adults of all ages. With few...
sanatogapost.com

Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Protest held outside St. Hubert Catholic High School over racially charged video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is taking action after a racist video was posted to social media involving students at St. Hubert Catholic High School. A protest was held Wednesday after the release of a racially charged video that showed a Philadelphia Catholic school student spray painting another student's face black and making racist remarks.The video at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls has families concerned. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is trying to pinpoint who is behind the video. Officials believe that it shows St. Hubert students, but a spokesperson says that one of the students in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals

Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement Districtisan “Avenue for All” with numerous retailers, services, restaurants, and bars owned and operated by people from a wide variety of backgrounds and ethnicities, is honoring Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses on the Ave: Haus of Wax, Ocho Rios Parilla, Super Loa, Supreme Beauty, The Dutch, Uprising ACM, Whiplash Allure, and the soon to open Sawubona Creativity Project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Stabbing in Whitman

A 28-year-old man was stabbed while walking down the street near the Dollar General at the intersection of Front and Oregon at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Feb. 9. According to police, the victim said he was shot at prior to being stabbed in the abdomen. He transported himself to Methodist Hospital and was later taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. No arrest was made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly woman convicted of attack against trans woman in 2020

A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to house arrest and community service in connection with an attack she waged against a transgender woman in South Philadelphia in 2020, the District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. Kendall Stephens, a transgender activist, was beaten at her home in Point Breeze by Tymesha Wearing,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Site Cleared at 1101-33 South 9th Street in the Italian Market in South Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that site prep work has finally begun at 1101-33 South 9th Street, the site of a proposed seven-story, 157-unit mixed-use building in the Italian Market in South Philadelphia. The structure will rise at the southeast corner of 9th Street and Washington Avenue, replacing a large parcel that has long sat vacant. Designed by BLT Architects, the development will span 204,351 square feet and feature 15,192 square feet of commercial space and parking. Permits list HC Pody Company as the contractor and specify a construction cost of $52 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Who's mayor? Power struggle brewing in Upper Darby Township

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Two public officials are claiming to be mayor in Upper Darby. It's a public dispute that started with the arrest of the elected mayor.At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Council President Brian Burke said, "make no mistake, I'm the interim mayor." It's a doubling down that has added another layer of controversy in the township, one that has led to multiple statements over the past 24 hours.In what have been a topsy-turvy few weeks in Upper Darby Township, now there is more controversy.The council president on Monday said he's the mayor while current Mayor Barbarann Keffer is...
UPPER DARBY, PA
The Center Square

Philadelphia police commissioner laments cops are not 'martyrs'

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed frustration Thursday about rising violence after a fellow city officer was shot the day before. “How many times do I have to say enough is enough? It is NOT our job to become martyrs,” she tweeted. “Attacks against our brave officers - and the people we serve - will not be tolerated. Those who seek to do harm can expect that PPD will fervently pursue all appropriate avenues of justice.” ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

