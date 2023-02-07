Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Philly employment programs kick off this spring to help end cycle of violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Rasheed Abdus says when he got out of prison four years ago, at age 21, he struggled to find a job. “Maybe cause I didn’t...
PhillyBite
Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia
- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
FIRE $7000 10-Week Summer Fellowship Still Accepting Applications Until Feb. 14
From the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression: Are you a rising 2L or 3L looking for an opportunity to defend First Amendment rights and build connections with experienced and passionate attorneys in the field? If so, FIRE has the perfect position for you! Applications are open for FIRE's Arthur D. Hellman Fellowship in First Amendment…
generocity.org
How 100+ years of disinvestment has led to today’s Philadelphia
In 2020, The Philadelphia Controller’s office released a report that chronicled the history of structural racism in Philadelphia. Key to this report was Philadelphia’s history of redlining. For those who do not know exactly what that is, according to the New York Times, redlining is “racial discrimination of any kind in housing, but it dates back to government maps that outlined areas where Black residents lived and were therefore considered risky investments.” While housing, or the lack thereof, may not seem like a way to disinvest in a community, the controller’s office has found that redlined areas in Philadelphia are disproportionately impacted by several factors, including but not limited to; poverty, poor health outcomes, and limited educational attainment, compared to other neighborhoods in the city.
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
The Ring Magazine
Boxing gym in one of Philly’s roughest neighborhoods seeks public’s help after fire
Pivott Boxing Academy is used to lending a helping hand. Based in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Kensington, which was described by The Philadelphia Inquirer as “the poorest neighborhood in America’s poorest big city,” the gym provides boxing instruction to children and adults of all ages. With few...
sanatogapost.com
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
Protest held outside St. Hubert Catholic High School over racially charged video
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is taking action after a racist video was posted to social media involving students at St. Hubert Catholic High School. A protest was held Wednesday after the release of a racially charged video that showed a Philadelphia Catholic school student spray painting another student's face black and making racist remarks.The video at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls has families concerned. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is trying to pinpoint who is behind the video. Officials believe that it shows St. Hubert students, but a spokesperson says that one of the students in the...
phillyyimby.com
Progress Stalled at Site of Single-Family Rowhouse Planned at 612 McKean Street in Wharton, South Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction has still not started at the site of a single-family dwelling proposed at 612 McKean Street in Wharton, South Philadelphia. The structure is set to rise three stories tall and feature a cellar and a roof deck. Permits list Hussein A. Kazan P.E. as the engineer.
billypenn.com
The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals
Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk Avenue
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement Districtisan “Avenue for All” with numerous retailers, services, restaurants, and bars owned and operated by people from a wide variety of backgrounds and ethnicities, is honoring Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses on the Ave: Haus of Wax, Ocho Rios Parilla, Super Loa, Supreme Beauty, The Dutch, Uprising ACM, Whiplash Allure, and the soon to open Sawubona Creativity Project.
3 in custody in connection with shooting of Philadelphia police officer
According to First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, two officers approached the vehicle and at some point, the passenger of the vehicle and one of the officers got into a struggle.
Stabbing in Whitman
A 28-year-old man was stabbed while walking down the street near the Dollar General at the intersection of Front and Oregon at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Feb. 9. According to police, the victim said he was shot at prior to being stabbed in the abdomen. He transported himself to Methodist Hospital and was later taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. No arrest was made.
phillyvoice.com
Philly woman convicted of attack against trans woman in 2020
A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to house arrest and community service in connection with an attack she waged against a transgender woman in South Philadelphia in 2020, the District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. Kendall Stephens, a transgender activist, was beaten at her home in Point Breeze by Tymesha Wearing,...
thedp.com
'Safety and security is what we do': New chief of Penn Police talks priorities
New Chief of Penn Police Gary Williams told The Daily Pennsylvanian that he will prioritize "safety and security" and re-engaging the University and West Philadelphia communities. Williams — who was appointed as the interim chief of police in May 2022 — was announced as the new chief of police on...
phillyyimby.com
Site Cleared at 1101-33 South 9th Street in the Italian Market in South Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that site prep work has finally begun at 1101-33 South 9th Street, the site of a proposed seven-story, 157-unit mixed-use building in the Italian Market in South Philadelphia. The structure will rise at the southeast corner of 9th Street and Washington Avenue, replacing a large parcel that has long sat vacant. Designed by BLT Architects, the development will span 204,351 square feet and feature 15,192 square feet of commercial space and parking. Permits list HC Pody Company as the contractor and specify a construction cost of $52 million.
SEPTA to put more officers on board trains due to rise in crime
Amid a rise in violent crime, SEPTA next week is launching a special deployment of its police officers on board the Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines.
CBS Philly
Who's mayor? Power struggle brewing in Upper Darby Township
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Two public officials are claiming to be mayor in Upper Darby. It's a public dispute that started with the arrest of the elected mayor.At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Council President Brian Burke said, "make no mistake, I'm the interim mayor." It's a doubling down that has added another layer of controversy in the township, one that has led to multiple statements over the past 24 hours.In what have been a topsy-turvy few weeks in Upper Darby Township, now there is more controversy.The council president on Monday said he's the mayor while current Mayor Barbarann Keffer is...
Philadelphia police commissioner laments cops are not 'martyrs'
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed frustration Thursday about rising violence after a fellow city officer was shot the day before. “How many times do I have to say enough is enough? It is NOT our job to become martyrs,” she tweeted. “Attacks against our brave officers - and the people we serve - will not be tolerated. Those who seek to do harm can expect that PPD will fervently pursue all appropriate avenues of justice.” ...
