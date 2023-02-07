In 2020, The Philadelphia Controller’s office released a report that chronicled the history of structural racism in Philadelphia. Key to this report was Philadelphia’s history of redlining. For those who do not know exactly what that is, according to the New York Times, redlining is “racial discrimination of any kind in housing, but it dates back to government maps that outlined areas where Black residents lived and were therefore considered risky investments.” While housing, or the lack thereof, may not seem like a way to disinvest in a community, the controller’s office has found that redlined areas in Philadelphia are disproportionately impacted by several factors, including but not limited to; poverty, poor health outcomes, and limited educational attainment, compared to other neighborhoods in the city.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO