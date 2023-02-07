ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid

The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
Protest held outside St. Hubert Catholic High School over racially charged video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is taking action after a racist video was posted to social media involving students at St. Hubert Catholic High School. A protest was held Wednesday after the release of a racially charged video that showed a Philadelphia Catholic school student spray painting another student's face black and making racist remarks.The video at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls has families concerned. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is trying to pinpoint who is behind the video. Officials believe that it shows St. Hubert students, but a spokesperson says that one of the students in the...
BLOCS bullish on future of Catholic schools

Dave Rowan has had various jobs in his career, including spending seven years as vice president of sales and service for the Eagles. Rowan is enjoying his current post as CEO of Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools, which last week celebrated Catholic Schools Week. On the job for 3-plus...
Stabbing in Whitman

A 28-year-old man was stabbed while walking down the street near the Dollar General at the intersection of Front and Oregon at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Feb. 9. According to police, the victim said he was shot at prior to being stabbed in the abdomen. He transported himself to Methodist Hospital and was later taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. No arrest was made.
The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals

Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia

- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement Districtisan “Avenue for All” with numerous retailers, services, restaurants, and bars owned and operated by people from a wide variety of backgrounds and ethnicities, is honoring Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses on the Ave: Haus of Wax, Ocho Rios Parilla, Super Loa, Supreme Beauty, The Dutch, Uprising ACM, Whiplash Allure, and the soon to open Sawubona Creativity Project.
Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’

From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
Delaware County home health care agency owes $2.3M in back wages

(The Center Square) – A provider of home health care services in Delaware County owes $2.3 million in back wages to its workers after purposely shortchanging them on overtime hours they worked over a three-year period. Federal investigators said that Affectionate Home Health Care Services, in Lansdowne, violated bookkeeping...
