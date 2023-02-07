Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Phillymag.com
Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid
The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
Temple withdrawing free tuition for graduate students on strike
Temple University is cutting off pay, tuition remission and benefits like health care for graduate students participating in a strike. The school said striking students have until March 9 to pay their spring balance in full.
Philly Folk Festival organizers to cancel for summer 2023
Philadelphia Folk Fest organizers say they’re planning to cancel this year’s festival, in hopes of “rebuilding” for a return in 2024. This year’s festival was originally scheduled for August 17th to the 20th.
When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard
A look at the commonwealth's history reveals a long and troubling past. The post When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Protest held outside St. Hubert Catholic High School over racially charged video
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is taking action after a racist video was posted to social media involving students at St. Hubert Catholic High School. A protest was held Wednesday after the release of a racially charged video that showed a Philadelphia Catholic school student spray painting another student's face black and making racist remarks.The video at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls has families concerned. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is trying to pinpoint who is behind the video. Officials believe that it shows St. Hubert students, but a spokesperson says that one of the students in the...
BLOCS bullish on future of Catholic schools
Dave Rowan has had various jobs in his career, including spending seven years as vice president of sales and service for the Eagles. Rowan is enjoying his current post as CEO of Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools, which last week celebrated Catholic Schools Week. On the job for 3-plus...
Stabbing in Whitman
A 28-year-old man was stabbed while walking down the street near the Dollar General at the intersection of Front and Oregon at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Feb. 9. According to police, the victim said he was shot at prior to being stabbed in the abdomen. He transported himself to Methodist Hospital and was later taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. No arrest was made.
billypenn.com
The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals
Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
thedp.com
'Safety and security is what we do': New chief of Penn Police talks priorities
New Chief of Penn Police Gary Williams told The Daily Pennsylvanian that he will prioritize "safety and security" and re-engaging the University and West Philadelphia communities. Williams — who was appointed as the interim chief of police in May 2022 — was announced as the new chief of police on...
Oh to resign from council, run for mayor in Republican primary
Oh intends to resign on Monday so he can run for mayor in the primary. In doing this, he’ll be joining five of his former colleagues in leaving the legislative body to seek the executive seat.
glensidelocal.com
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
Archdiocese of Philadelphia investigating after racially charged video surfaces
"We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert's would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values," said the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
Former Inquirer Chairman, Director of Upper Merion Printing Plant, Passes Away at 77
The former chairman and longtime publisher for The Philadelphia Inquirer, Robert J. Hall, has passed away at 77. His loss was chronicled by Gary Miles, correspondent at the paper to which he contributed so much. Hall led a long career in print. He also spent his time as a philanthropist...
sanatogapost.com
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PhillyBite
Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia
- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk Avenue
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement Districtisan “Avenue for All” with numerous retailers, services, restaurants, and bars owned and operated by people from a wide variety of backgrounds and ethnicities, is honoring Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses on the Ave: Haus of Wax, Ocho Rios Parilla, Super Loa, Supreme Beauty, The Dutch, Uprising ACM, Whiplash Allure, and the soon to open Sawubona Creativity Project.
Concrete slab falls from Center City building, hits woman
A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a concrete slab in Center City. Contractors were working on a building above when it fell. According to the city, the property received two violations in November.
NJ PEN
Collingswood High Schoolers Walk Out, Citing Discriminatory Treatment from Teachers, Staff
Students blame racial bias for what they describe as excessive discipline of their Black and brown peers. District authorities support their freedom of expression and promise to investigate student claims. Students at Collingswood High School staged a walk-out Wednesday, protesting what they described as racially disparate mistreatment at the hands...
phl17.com
Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’
From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
thecentersquare.com
Delaware County home health care agency owes $2.3M in back wages
(The Center Square) – A provider of home health care services in Delaware County owes $2.3 million in back wages to its workers after purposely shortchanging them on overtime hours they worked over a three-year period. Federal investigators said that Affectionate Home Health Care Services, in Lansdowne, violated bookkeeping...
Comments / 0