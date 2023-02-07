PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is taking action after a racist video was posted to social media involving students at St. Hubert Catholic High School. A protest was held Wednesday after the release of a racially charged video that showed a Philadelphia Catholic school student spray painting another student's face black and making racist remarks.The video at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls has families concerned. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is trying to pinpoint who is behind the video. Officials believe that it shows St. Hubert students, but a spokesperson says that one of the students in the...

