Garden City, GA

WJCL

Temporary water shut-off for Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. There will be a scheduled water service interruption in Port Wentworth on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. due to a water main repair. The service interruption will affect all businesses and residents south of Jimmy...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: 'Illegal' fees could cost city $3.5M, while proposed business caters to lovers of dogs and beer

Restaurant, bar with dog park proposed for former barber shop building. The former Boys II Men barber shop (above) in Savannah’s Streetcar Historic District – also known as the Starland District – may be converted into a restaurant and bar with a fenced dog park, according to business and renovation plans submitted for the project.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Blackstone’s Café gets a new owner

Blackstone’s Café has a new owner. Jake Higgins has purchased the iconic restaurant from owners Lou and Annamaria Gaudio. Higgins, who owns several businesses in Beaufort including the Highway 21 Drive-In, wanted to buy this business to help preserve the heritage of the historic restaurant and others like it in the area.
BEAUFORT, SC
yourislandnews.com

Popular Beaufort barbecue restaurant closes doors for good

BEAUFORT – Dukes Barbecue of Beaufort closed its doors for good on Friday, Feb. 3. The restaurant, located at 1509 Salem Road, posted on social media Friday that it would be permanently closing at 8 p.m. that day, but it ended up closing several hours early because it ran out of food due to customers flooding the restaurant to get barbecue one last time.
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

The Market at 3 West Ridge now underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An annual fundraiser will benefit a couple of Savannah nonprofits dedicated to improving the health and welfare of at-risk children. The Market at 3 West Ridge got underway Tuesday night at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The three-day event will have 17 vendors on display with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Savannah turns 290 on Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On February 12, 1733, the city of Savannah was born. That means, this weekend, the Hostess City will turn 290 years old. This City has such a rich history dating back to 1733 when General James Edward Oglethorpe and his passengers landed in what we now know as Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Thrift store gives styling tips to add flare to your Spring wardrobe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring is around the corner!. Many of you may be cleaning out your closets and looking for a new wardrobe for the warmer weather. February 4, through 12 is second-hand wardrobe week and our Becky Sattero and Michaela Romero stopped by a local thrift store called Avalon Exchange to show us how to keep up with the trends on a budget all while helping the environment.
SAVANNAH, GA
Explore Beaufort SC

Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for season

The U Pick Daffodil farm in Okatie opened for its season on Sunday, February 5th at 9am, but ran out of blooms by 1pm, due to the farm having lots of visitors. With rows and rows of vibrant yellow blooms, visiting the farm to pick the beautiful yellow flowers is a winter pastime for lots of locals, most with little ones in tow.
OKATIE, SC
wtoc.com

Environmental groups team up to clean a creek in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A plastic bottle here, a food bag there can add up quickly. Two local environmental groups are teaming to clean up a creek in Statesboro and beyond. Organizers of this cleanup say you might think this accumulated pile of trash in the creek, with two yes two basketballs, is unsightly but they say it’s better than letting it all float down stream to the river and beyond.
STATESBORO, GA

