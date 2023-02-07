Read full article on original website
Downtown Port Wentworth without water until 2 p.m. due to water main repair
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth will have a water service interruption from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. This is due to an unexpected water main repair. The Service Interruption will affect all businesses and residents south of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway to Grange Road (Downtown Port Wentworth).
Temporary water shut-off for Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. There will be a scheduled water service interruption in Port Wentworth on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. due to a water main repair. The service interruption will affect all businesses and residents south of Jimmy...
PROPERTY MATTERS: 'Illegal' fees could cost city $3.5M, while proposed business caters to lovers of dogs and beer
Restaurant, bar with dog park proposed for former barber shop building. The former Boys II Men barber shop (above) in Savannah’s Streetcar Historic District – also known as the Starland District – may be converted into a restaurant and bar with a fenced dog park, according to business and renovation plans submitted for the project.
Savannah City Council to vote on term limits for aldermen, fees for purchasing land
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday the Savannah City Council will discuss spending for road improvements, term limits for aldermen and some new fees that could be on the way for anybody purchasing land in the city. The city council will be looking to amend a few items in the city’s...
Several massive ship-to-shore cranes make way through Georgia ports
Four massive ship-to-shore cranes that help you get the items you need every day are making their way through the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal.
Blackstone’s Café gets a new owner
Blackstone’s Café has a new owner. Jake Higgins has purchased the iconic restaurant from owners Lou and Annamaria Gaudio. Higgins, who owns several businesses in Beaufort including the Highway 21 Drive-In, wanted to buy this business to help preserve the heritage of the historic restaurant and others like it in the area.
Popular Beaufort barbecue restaurant closes doors for good
BEAUFORT – Dukes Barbecue of Beaufort closed its doors for good on Friday, Feb. 3. The restaurant, located at 1509 Salem Road, posted on social media Friday that it would be permanently closing at 8 p.m. that day, but it ended up closing several hours early because it ran out of food due to customers flooding the restaurant to get barbecue one last time.
The Market at 3 West Ridge now underway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An annual fundraiser will benefit a couple of Savannah nonprofits dedicated to improving the health and welfare of at-risk children. The Market at 3 West Ridge got underway Tuesday night at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The three-day event will have 17 vendors on display with...
Police identify construction worker hit by car on downtown Savannah sidewalk
Police are sharing new details after a pedestrian was struck by a car Monday afternoon in downtown Savannah. It was around 2:30 p.m. when officers responded to Broughton Street, near Barnard Street, and found a construction worker, Aguilar Lopez, 30, suffering from serious injuries. SPD say the injuries are not...
Documents detail reasons as to why Port Wentworth police chief retired
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all in the documents given to WTOC by Port Wentworth’s legal team - a timeline going back six months documenting how now retired chief Matt Libby violated city and police policy. What triggered an investigation was an almost $20,000 purchase for software....
Tybee Marine Science Center’s new executive director shares her plans for the center
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Marine Science Center has seen several changes in recent years after moving operations from its old location to a new, state-of-the-art interactive science building on the North end of the island. And now they have a change in leadership, as well. Chantal Audran,...
Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
Richmond Hill homeowner and suspect of explosion had ‘some sort of relationship’
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday addressing a recent home explosion in Richmond Hill. Two men, Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 13 incident. “It was a deliberate act. It could have hurt or killed somebody,” said […]
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The investigation at this sugar refinery in the day, weeks, and months following that deadly night in 2008 found that management at this plant, at that time knew the dangers of the sugar dust. They had talked about it since the 50s but didn’t do enough to stop the explosion. […]
City of Savannah turns 290 on Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On February 12, 1733, the city of Savannah was born. That means, this weekend, the Hostess City will turn 290 years old. This City has such a rich history dating back to 1733 when General James Edward Oglethorpe and his passengers landed in what we now know as Savannah.
Thrift store gives styling tips to add flare to your Spring wardrobe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring is around the corner!. Many of you may be cleaning out your closets and looking for a new wardrobe for the warmer weather. February 4, through 12 is second-hand wardrobe week and our Becky Sattero and Michaela Romero stopped by a local thrift store called Avalon Exchange to show us how to keep up with the trends on a budget all while helping the environment.
Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel steps down, remains Chairman of the Board
BLACK CREEK, Ga. — Changes in leadership coming to Daniel Defense in Bryan County. Marty Daniel, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Bryan County-based gunmaker, has stepped down but will remain Chairman of the Daniel Defense board. According to a public relations release, Rod Reasen has taken...
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for season
The U Pick Daffodil farm in Okatie opened for its season on Sunday, February 5th at 9am, but ran out of blooms by 1pm, due to the farm having lots of visitors. With rows and rows of vibrant yellow blooms, visiting the farm to pick the beautiful yellow flowers is a winter pastime for lots of locals, most with little ones in tow.
Environmental groups team up to clean a creek in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A plastic bottle here, a food bag there can add up quickly. Two local environmental groups are teaming to clean up a creek in Statesboro and beyond. Organizers of this cleanup say you might think this accumulated pile of trash in the creek, with two yes two basketballs, is unsightly but they say it’s better than letting it all float down stream to the river and beyond.
Missing in Chatham County: Police searching for 14-year-old boy last seen at school
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Police in Port Wentworth need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Kymonie Corde Matthews, 14, was last seen Monday at Groves High School, in Garden City. Police say he might be at an apartment on Coldbrook Station Circle. He was last seen wearing a...
