wfxrtv.com
Bedford County school board member charged with assault and battery responds to charges
A Bedford County school board member is facing charges of assault and battery. District II representative Matthew Holbrook was arrested Monday and has since been bonded out. Bedford County school board member charged with assault …. A Bedford County school board member is facing charges of assault and battery. District...
WDBJ7.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing Bundt Cakes stopped by the WDBJ7 studio to show off some of their delicious cakes. The business is located at 19399 Forest Rd in Lynchburg.
wfxrtv.com
‘Wrapped in Love’ winter blanket drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Soft, comfy, and warm – that’s one of the many blankets the Braley and Thompson organization is looking for during its “‘Wrapped in Love” winter blanket drive. In partnership with StepStone Family and Youth Services Network, Braley and Thompson are...
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
She fell at work and burned 80% of her body: 'Pain was unimaginable'
September 10, 2021, is a day Charlie Anne Xavier will never forget. The Charlottesville resident was working at her family's business in Gordonsville, when she was using a sander outside.
timesvirginian.com
New Lynchburg cookie store to open on Wards Rd. Friday
Lynchburg is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, Feb. 10, when locally owned and operated Lynchburg Crumbl Cookies, located at 3922 Wards Road, Suite J, opens its doors. Store owners, Cory and Joanna Ellis, and their partner, Matt Beecroft, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats...
Franklin News Post
Indoor Track Championships are canceled
MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled. The championships will not be rescheduled. Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting. Heavy,...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County Public Schools taking part in Farmville school job fair
It’s no secret that the educational field has been one of the hardest-hit by the “great resignation” in recent years, with teacher and staff shortages now a way of life at school districts across America. Greensville County Public Schools are no exception. While things are more stable than they were a year ago, the district has still been forced to fill its ranks with teachers from abroad just to make ends meet.
wfxrtv.com
Top 20 restaurants in Lynchburg according to Trip Advisor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Nestled in the hills off of the James River sits Lynchburg otherwise known as the “Hill City” it is filled with historic buildings and plenty of unique places to stop and have a bite to eat. According to Trip Advisor, these are the...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County man sentenced in Danville shooting death
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was sentenced Thursday in Danville circuit court for his involvement in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr. Rodgers was charged in connection with the shooting death of Martin on November 17, 2021. He was arrested after turning himself in on January 13, 2022.
wfxrtv.com
Gardner, Beekman lift No. 8 Virginia past No. 22 N.C. State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 18 points and Reece Beekman added 15 and No. 8 Virginia cooled off red-hot No. 22 North Carolina State 63-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) handed the Wolfpack (19-6, 9-5) their second loss in 10 games and...
wfxrtv.com
‘Deadly force not excessive’ in Lynchburg officer-involved shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg has released a statement on the officer-involved shooting that left 31-year-old Aaron Roberts III injured on December 31. In the statement, attorney Bethany Harrison determined that officer J. Foster of the Lynchburg Police Department’s use of...
wfxrtv.com
Nelson County Sheriff investigates counterfeit money scam in the Lovingston area
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in an ongoing counterfeit money investigation that occurred at Walgreens in Bedford on February 4. Deputies say the unidentified woman shown in the pictures below allegedly entered the Walgreens in the Lovingston area...
WBTM
Highway Closed in Halifax County Following Crash
A Halifax County wreck has closed all lanes of the highway at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagwood Highway. According to VDOT, a traffic detour has been set up on Dan River Church Road. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del...
WSLS
Famous Anthony’s in Lynchburg closing permanently Sunday, Feb. 12
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Famous Anthony’s in the Hill City will be permanently shutting its doors soon. The restaurant made the official announcement in a Facebook post and said the decision to close wasn’t an easy one. “It has not been an easy decision, but one we feel...
WSET
Man suing ex-employer Southern Air for $5M for alleged racial discrimination in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 has learned about a lawsuit filed by a former employee against Southern Air claiming he was subjected to threats and racial slurs on the job. According to a lawsuit filed through the Lynchburg Circuit Court, Adrian O'Neil Mitchell is suing Southern Air "for racial discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and suffering through a racially-charged hostile work environment while employed with Southern Air, Inc. in Lynchburg, Virginia."
wfxrtv.com
Liberty basketball star Darius McGhee honored before game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Before the start of Liberty University men’s basketball game against Bellarmine. Liberty senior guard Darius McGhee was presented with a ball for becoming the program’s new all-time leading scorer. McGhee was joined by Coach Ritchie McKay and flames legend Karl Hess at half-court.
WSET
Halifax County crash closes all lanes on James Hagood Highway
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagood Highway has closed all lanes of the highway in Halifax County. On Thursday at 12:19 p.m., Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash. According to VSP, an SUV crashed...
WDBJ7.com
No injuries reported in Lynchburg house fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Unattended smoking materials that were outside caught a house on fire in Lynchburg Wednesday. The Lynchburg Fire Department says the fire was is in the 4000 block of Fort Avenue. A fire department spokesman says no one was hurt. Damages total about $15,000.
WSET
$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing
(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
