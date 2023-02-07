ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon

Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Pennsylvania issues $9 million for crisis services

Pennsylvania’s battle against addiction and mental illness continues as the state announced almost $9 million in grants to expand treatment for those in crisis. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will supply four county organizations with grants of up to $3 million to create or expand their crisis stabilization centers, aimed at serving those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania prodigy one of the youngest to ever graduate from high school

Bensalem, Pa. — A 9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has become one of the youngest graduates in high school history. David Balogun was able to take classes remotely and complete his high school education from his home in Bensalem, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, while attending Reach Cyber Charter School. According to oldest.org, the only person younger than David to graduate high school is Michael Kearney, who set a Guinness world record at the age of 6 in 1990. A WGAL report says David has already started accumulating college credits and has plans to become an astrophysicist and study black holes and supernovas. The family is currently searching for the right fit for David's future education.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years

Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School …. Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School District. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. Woman charged...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery …. VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Childhood obesity guidelines updated after 15 years. Funding for school districts across PA may change. Funding for school districts across PA may change. Cuts, furloughs on the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Pennsylvania Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price

What comes to mind when you hear all you can eat? Chances are you immediately think of a buffet, filled with delicious dishes and multiple trips to pile plates high with our favorite foods. Well, there’s another way you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t involve a buffet but still promises a scrumptious, one-of-a-kind dining experience. Dig into an all-you-can-eat hot pot or Korean BBQ meal at this unique Pennsylvania restaurant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job …. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. PennDOT announces winners of Paint the Plow Contest. Grant program helping businesses spruce up storefronts.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Proposed bill would ban TikTok on Pennsylvania state devices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many states have banned TikTok from government-issued technology and devices, and a Pennsylvania senator is now trying to follow suit. York County Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill introduced a bill that would prohibit all employees with state-owned devices from downloading TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media app. Get...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Mom calls 911 after toddler gets head stuck in angel food cake pan

LEWISTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mom and her 2-year-old daughter have some local firemen to thank after the toddler somehow got her head stuck in an angel food cake pan. Erin Meixel told FOX TV Stations she was working from home and in the same room with her daughter Quinnley on Feb. 6 when she heard her say, "Mommy, stuck! Mommy, stuck!"
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
M. L. French

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Local First Responders Win $687,107 in State Grants

HARRISBURG PA – Thirty-seven local fire departments and companies, and another 10 emergency medical services (EMS) units across western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties won a combined total of $687,107 in grants Monday (Feb. 6, 2023) from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, it announced. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy