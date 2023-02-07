ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

delawarepublic.org

A concert series honoring Clifford Brown kicks off in Wilmington

The year-round concert series honoring Wilmington’s own Clifford Brown gets underway Friday night. Cityfest, Inc.’s concert series starts at the Christina Cultural Arts Center on 705 North Market Street with a night of love songs. It’s titled “How Do You Sing Love?”, and tickets are available to attend...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Philly Catholic School Investigating Racist Student Video

The backlash continues after a video surfaced on social media showing Philadelphia's St. Hubert's Catholic High School students doing blackface and invoking offensive stereotypes. The clip, the origin of which was not immediately clear, shows a group of teens coloring a girl's face brown and laughing. While doing so, one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement Districtisan “Avenue for All” with numerous retailers, services, restaurants, and bars owned and operated by people from a wide variety of backgrounds and ethnicities, is honoring Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses on the Ave: Haus of Wax, Ocho Rios Parilla, Super Loa, Supreme Beauty, The Dutch, Uprising ACM, Whiplash Allure, and the soon to open Sawubona Creativity Project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid

The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
TEMPLE, PA
PhillyBite

Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia

- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

The "Friends" Experience opens Feb. 10 in the KOP Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Ever wish your life was a 90s sitcom, where you're surrounded by iconic sets, endless mugs of coffee, a laugh track to hype you up and great friends? The King of Prussia Mall is here to give you your much-needed main-character moment with their new exhibit, The Friends Experience.The exhibit replicates some of the most iconic sets that fans of the show "Friends" are sure to recognize. Those include Monica and Rachel's apartment, the hallway where the infamous cheesecake incident took place, and of course, The Central Perk coffee shop where the gang was always...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
phl17.com

Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’

From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Llarisa Abreu Leaving CBS 3: Where Is the Philadelphia Meteorologist Going?

The primary source of weather information for Philadelphians is Llarisa Abreu. Many don’t leave their homes in the morning until they get the weather update from her. But now, Llarisa Abreu is leaving CBS 3 News for her next career adventure. CBS 3 viewers now have many questions since the announcement and are particularly intrigued to find out if she is also departing the city. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her exit from CBS 3 News.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

The Most Impractical — and Hilarious — “Words of Wisdom” Philly Parents Have Heard

“Sleep when the baby sleeps.” … Right. “I’m New at This” is Be Well Philly’s series for new and soon-to-be parents. This educational resource covers the ins and outs of prepping for the arrival of a little one and taking care of them — and yourself — with insight and advice from local experts. Tips featured in “I’m New at This” are recommendations, and we believe in pursuing methods and approaches that work best for your unique family. Have a question you’d like to see answered? Email Be Well editor Laura Brzyski at Lbrzyski@phillymag.com.
AMBLER, PA

