Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Police investigating crash involving pedestrian near Fielding Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say officers are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Thursday evening. The crash was reported by the Charleston Police Department around 8:20 p.m. at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the police department says the pedestrian...
1 Killed, 4 Injured In Farmington Road Crash in Berkeley County
One person has died and four were others injured following a collision in Berkeley County on Monday evening. The post 1 Killed, 4 Injured In Farmington Road Crash in Berkeley County appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Berkeley County coroner identifies victim killed in Summerville crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Summerville Monday. The victim was identified as Thomas Gary Martin, a 77-year-old from Charleston. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Martin died on the scene of a head-on crash on Farmington Road around 5:20 p.m. The Berkeley County […]
live5news.com
Berkeley deputies searching for missing 87-year-old
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old man. Jessie Jones was last seen Thursday at 8 p.m. on Sandlapper Lane. That is in the Pineville area of Berkeley County. Deputies responded to the area and...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Farmington Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the person killed in a traffic fatality near 151 Farmington Road on Monday. Thomas Gary Martin, 77, of Charleston was pronounced dead on the scene around 5:20 p.m. The coroner’s office and SCHP are investigating.
live5news.com
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the Williamsburg County line. Deputies responded to the scene along Highway 52 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said. Investigators have not yet released any information about the...
live5news.com
Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
live5news.com
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy’s vehicle crashed early Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway. The crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Highway 17, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. EMS took the truck driver to an area hospital...
Berkeley County deputies investigating body found in St. Stephen
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the St. Stephen area Thursday. Deputies responded to a report just outside Williamsburg County on US-52, just after 1:30 p.m. The cause of death and identity of the victim is due to be released by […]
One killed, four injured in Berkeley County crash Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening crash that killed one person and left four other people injured in Berkeley County. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive, about one mile east of Summerville, according to SCHP. Master Trooper Gary Miller said […]
2 seriously injured during crash on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a Monday afternoon crash along I-95 in Colleton County. A southbound Jeep Renegade ran off the roadway near mile marker 42 and struck several trees in the median, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The Jeep was heavily damaged and overturned. “The motor was […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week. Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.
Three facing gun charges after traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three individuals are facing gun charges following a traffic stop in Georgetown County on Thursday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle shortly after 4:00 p.m. in the Dunbar community. The stop resulted in the seizure of three handguns, authorities said. 19-year-old Jakaii […]
Crash with power pole closes downtown streets
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some downtown Charleston roads are closed to vehicles and pedestrians following a Thursday afternoon crash with a power pole. The Charleston Police Department said East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets, and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets are closed. Police say crews with Dominion Energy are on the […]
abcnews4.com
6 students, school bus driver taken to hospital after crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police responded to a school bus crash in West Ashley shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Orleans Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, police say. Six students and the school bus driver were transported to local hospitals for "what appeared to...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people. Deputy Chief Coroner Darnell Hartwell with Berkeley County says 26-year-old Sharmayna Smalls, of Moncks Corner, was the driver of one of the cars involved and died at the scene.
wach.com
Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly I-26 crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man and woman killed in a Sunday morning crash on I-26. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Sharmayna Smalls (26) and Timothy Parker (20) as decedents of the crash. Smalls was pronounced dead on the scene and Parker was transported and later died from his injuries […]
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island motorcycle crash
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Monday morning on Johns Island. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Zane Taylor, 26, as the man who was killed in the single motorcycle crash Monday morning.
Comments / 0