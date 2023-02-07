Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LA Council Seeks Reports on Bus Driver Shortage, Impact on Transit Services
Citing a shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles, the City Council sought reports Wednesday on its impact on transit services. The council directed the L.A. Department of Transportation to report on the number of bus operator vacancies per contract, any ongoing reduction in service and the estimated cost of any recommended wage increases for drivers.
mynewsla.com
Former Vaporizer Company Employee Settles Labor Lawsuit
A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against a vaporizer designer and manufacturer by a former employee who alleged he was wrongfully fired in 2019 from the Torrance-based company. Adam Temkin brought the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit in October 2020 against Vaporous Technologies Inc., which, according to...
mynewsla.com
Judge Dismisses LA Workers’ Suit Over Vaccine Mandate
A judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by five Los Angeles County workers who sued their employer, alleging that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county workers is unconstitutional. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gail Killefer heard arguments on a motion by county attorneys to toss the case, then briefly took the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Scamming Immigrants
A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10 counts of grand theft...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Who Walked Away from Correctional Facility in Los Angeles Found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Thursday. Carlos Montes walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program on Saturday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Montes was found in Los Angeles Wednesday night,...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged With Murdering Longtime Girlfriend in South L.A.
A 38-year-old man was charged Thursday with murdering his longtime girlfriend, with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles. Richard Lara pleaded not guilty and is due back in a Compton courtroom March 9, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial.
mynewsla.com
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said paramedics reached the location...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South LA Area
A man who was fatally shot Wednesday was in a “suspect vehicle” apparently connected to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation in the Rancho Dominguez area, authorities said. Officers were sent to 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard in the south Los Angeles area at about 5:35 a.m....
mynewsla.com
OC Investigators Working to Determine Cause of Death of Lake Forest Couple
Orange County sheriff’s investigators were working Wednesday to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of an elderly couple found in a Lake Forest home. Deputies were called at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 22000 block of Bywater Road, Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle said.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot in Head in Downtown Los Angeles
A man was shot in the head in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening. The shooting was reported at 8:28 p.m. and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to Fifth and San Pedro streets where they found the victim, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service. The victim was taken...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles. Richard Lara was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to sheriff’s jail records.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Compton
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported....
mynewsla.com
Defense Attorney: Accused Killer of Girlfriend in Anaheim Had PTSD
A 33-year-old Iraq War veteran was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and “blacked out” when he stabbed his girlfriend to death moments after she told him she might be pregnant with another man’s child, a defense attorney told jurors Tuesday. Frank Moseley is charged with murder with...
mynewsla.com
Police ID Victims of Crash in Westminster
Westminster police Thursday identified three fatal victims of a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The victims were identified as Tri Dinh Tran, 84, of Westminster; Kim Tuyen Thi Vu, 79, of Westminster; and Victoria McKemy, 75, of Buena Park. Officers were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Capital Murder for Allegedly Gunning Down Deputy
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell...
mynewsla.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Parts of Orange County
A wind advisory has been issued Thursday for parts of Orange County, according to the National Weather Service. The wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. East winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the Santa Ana mountains and foothills.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man and Woman Killed in House Fire; Investigation Continuing
Authorities Thursday identified a man and woman who died in a Mar Vista house fire that also killed their pet cat, and the investigation was continuing to determine the cause of the blaze. Firefighters sent to the 3500 block of South May Street at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday found the house...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Police Seek the Public’s Help in Finding At-Risk Diabetic Woman
Riverside police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a developmentally disabled 19-year-old woman who needs daily medication for her Type 1 diabetes. Jalaia White has been missing for the past several days after leaving the Riverside County Crisis Center on County Farm Road and Harrison Street, according to Officer Ryan Railsback, the Riverside Police Department’s public information officer.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Lake Balboa
Authorities Thursday identified a motorist who died when her car collided with a Corvette that police say was driven at high speed by a man who went through a red light at an intersection in Lake Balboa. The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at Balboa and Victory boulevards,...
mynewsla.com
Six Hospitalized After Head-On Collision in Santa Ana
Five adults and one child were hospitalized after a head-on collision in Santa Ana Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched around 12:31 p.m. to South Bristol Street and West Edinger Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The Jaws of Life were used to help free one victim from the wreckage.
