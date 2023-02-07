Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Proposed homeless shelter for Saratoga Springs still has no location
A proposed new shelter for homeless people in Saratoga Springs remains without a home. Shelters of Saratoga dropped its plan last week to build the shelter near Spa Catholic, after a petition citing safety concerns. The city says it’s forming a group of people to decide where the shelter should...
WNYT
Amsterdam WinterFest cancelled due to warmth
Amsterdam’s WinterFest – which was postponed last week because it was too cold – is now off completely because it’s too warm. The event was supposed to have skating, music, free food and much more. The city is now looking forward to the upcoming St. Patty’s...
WNYT
Organizers running daily donation drive for Turkey earthquake victims
Community members are collecting donations in Menands for people in Turkey displaced by the earthquake Monday. Stella Porter has more on how you can get involved starting live at 4. The drive runs daily from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily at 100 Broadway in Menands.
WNYT
New Cajun seafood restaurant opens in Crossgates
A new Cajun seafood restaurant is now open at Crossgates Mall. This is Aloha Krab’s first location in the Capital Region. The restaurant is now open below the food court in the shopping center. Seafood is the centerpiece of the menu. You can enjoy crab, lobster, shrimp, mussels and...
WNYT
The Greater Good: Food donation competition, Albany cheerleaders recognized
Three cheers for some local elementary school students. St. Jude the Apostle School competed with Sacred Heart in Troy to see who could collect the most items for the Hope 7 Food Pantry in Troy. St Jude’s came out on top, winning a pizza party. However, everyone is a winner because the two schools collected more than 3,000 items.
WNYT
Missing Schenectady teen remembered on 15th birthday
Wednesday marked Samantha Humphrey’s 15th birthday, and people plan to come together to remember the teen who has been missing for nearly three months. Anyone can take part in the Light up the World celebration. This is not a traditional candlelight vigil where people get together in one, central location. Use the flashlight on your cellphone, turn on your porch light or light a candle.
WNYT
Freihofer’s Run for Women registration open
The Freihofer’s Run for Women is set for June 4. An announcement on the race was held Thursday morning at the Guilderland YMCA. Registration for the race is now open. Learn about the training programs for the race by watching the video.
WNYT
Alpin Haus gets national recognition for work environment
Alpin Haus is among this year’s marine industry great dealerships to work for. The dealership was honored at the marine association of the Americas Expo. Alpin Haus in Amsterdam was part of a record 27 dealership locations across North America that qualified for recognition by earning a score of 90% or better on the marine industry certified dealership programs annual employee satisfaction survey.
WNYT
Students at Albany charter school celebrate Black excellence
Albany’s KIPP Tech Valley Primary School rang with school spirit on Wednesday. Students there took part in the national effort to highlight historically Black colleges and universities. Every classroom at the school is named after historically Black colleges and universities.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs City Council to resume heated public meeting
The Saratoga Springs City Council will resume a meeting at 6 p.m. inside City Hall Thursday evening. Its regular meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night. The meeting was supposed to focus on plans for a homeless shelter in the city. However, it started to spiral after arguments between one person giving public comment and other people attending the meeting.
WNYT
Glenmont man, 101, believed to be last living Buffalo Soldier
Rev. Robert Dixon, 101, of Glenmont is believed to be the last living Buffalo Soldier. The Buffalo Soldiers were African American soldiers who mainly served in the Western Frontier after the Civil War. Dixon served in the Army during World War II. He was also the longtime pastor of Mount...
WNYT
Big money being invested in Capital Region health research
The National Institutes of Health is investing big money in the Capital Region. In the last fiscal year, there have been 152 research grants totaling $71 million awarded to the area. The money is being put to good use. Albany Medical College led the Capital Region in NIH funding with...
WNYT
Schenectady receives national honor for electric vehicle sustainability
The Electric Vehicle Association is praising the Electric City, Schenectady, for going even more electric. The city is being named the Electric Vehicle Association’s “EV City of the Year” for 2022. Mayor Gary McCarthy accepted the award virtually, after it was presented at the organization’s annual meeting....
WNYT
Top Teacher: Stephen Lapolla – Columbia High School
Stephen Lapolla teaches social studies at Columbia High School in East Greenbush. Lapolla is actually a graduate of the East Greenbush Central School District himself. His eighth-grade teacher inspired him to become a teacher, he said. Besides having a fun and interactive class, students said he also goes out of...
WNYT
Residents of flooded Albany apartment building still can’t return
Dozens of people who live in the Parkview Apartments in Albany still can’t go home. Burst pipes and electrical outages forced residents out of the 12-story building last weekend. Electricians and engineers are taking apart the damage, the property manager said. Water got into the main electric system on...
WNYT
Body found in Albany identified as missing woman
Albany police confirm the body found Tuesday in Albany is that of 36-year-old Sadie Kopyc. She was last seen in Cohoes on Jan. 20. Police said earlier in the week that she could be either in Albany or New York City. The investigation started out as an unattended death after...
WNYT
Man killed in Albany daytime shooting
A man was shot and killed in Albany on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at Sherman and Quail streets, said Albany Police. The 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting is not believed to be random, said police. The victim’s identity is not being released...
WNYT
Albany Police search for missing woman
Skylar Jennings, 20, of Albany is missing. Skylar’s is 5 ft., 4 in. tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should call Albany Police at (518) 462-8039.
WNYT
Boil water advisory for Menands after water main break
A boil water advisory remains in effect in Menands after a water main break. The break happened on Broadway, Wednesday afternoon. Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, or brushing teeth until further notice, the village said.
WNYT
Watervliet police: Troy man posed as city employee, scammed woman
WATERVLIET — 40-year-old Joseph Celeone of Troy is charged with grand larceny and criminal impersonation. Police say at the end of last year, he pretended that he worked for the city water department when he told a 75-year-old resident that her driveway violated code. He allegedly said she’d be...
Comments / 0