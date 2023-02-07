ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Amsterdam WinterFest cancelled due to warmth

Amsterdam’s WinterFest – which was postponed last week because it was too cold – is now off completely because it’s too warm. The event was supposed to have skating, music, free food and much more. The city is now looking forward to the upcoming St. Patty’s...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

New Cajun seafood restaurant opens in Crossgates

A new Cajun seafood restaurant is now open at Crossgates Mall. This is Aloha Krab’s first location in the Capital Region. The restaurant is now open below the food court in the shopping center. Seafood is the centerpiece of the menu. You can enjoy crab, lobster, shrimp, mussels and...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

The Greater Good: Food donation competition, Albany cheerleaders recognized

Three cheers for some local elementary school students. St. Jude the Apostle School competed with Sacred Heart in Troy to see who could collect the most items for the Hope 7 Food Pantry in Troy. St Jude’s came out on top, winning a pizza party. However, everyone is a winner because the two schools collected more than 3,000 items.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Missing Schenectady teen remembered on 15th birthday

Wednesday marked Samantha Humphrey’s 15th birthday, and people plan to come together to remember the teen who has been missing for nearly three months. Anyone can take part in the Light up the World celebration. This is not a traditional candlelight vigil where people get together in one, central location. Use the flashlight on your cellphone, turn on your porch light or light a candle.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Freihofer’s Run for Women registration open

The Freihofer’s Run for Women is set for June 4. An announcement on the race was held Thursday morning at the Guilderland YMCA. Registration for the race is now open. Learn about the training programs for the race by watching the video.
WNYT

Alpin Haus gets national recognition for work environment

Alpin Haus is among this year’s marine industry great dealerships to work for. The dealership was honored at the marine association of the Americas Expo. Alpin Haus in Amsterdam was part of a record 27 dealership locations across North America that qualified for recognition by earning a score of 90% or better on the marine industry certified dealership programs annual employee satisfaction survey.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Students at Albany charter school celebrate Black excellence

Albany’s KIPP Tech Valley Primary School rang with school spirit on Wednesday. Students there took part in the national effort to highlight historically Black colleges and universities. Every classroom at the school is named after historically Black colleges and universities.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs City Council to resume heated public meeting

The Saratoga Springs City Council will resume a meeting at 6 p.m. inside City Hall Thursday evening. Its regular meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night. The meeting was supposed to focus on plans for a homeless shelter in the city. However, it started to spiral after arguments between one person giving public comment and other people attending the meeting.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Glenmont man, 101, believed to be last living Buffalo Soldier

Rev. Robert Dixon, 101, of Glenmont is believed to be the last living Buffalo Soldier. The Buffalo Soldiers were African American soldiers who mainly served in the Western Frontier after the Civil War. Dixon served in the Army during World War II. He was also the longtime pastor of Mount...
GLENMONT, NY
WNYT

Big money being invested in Capital Region health research

The National Institutes of Health is investing big money in the Capital Region. In the last fiscal year, there have been 152 research grants totaling $71 million awarded to the area. The money is being put to good use. Albany Medical College led the Capital Region in NIH funding with...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady receives national honor for electric vehicle sustainability

The Electric Vehicle Association is praising the Electric City, Schenectady, for going even more electric. The city is being named the Electric Vehicle Association’s “EV City of the Year” for 2022. Mayor Gary McCarthy accepted the award virtually, after it was presented at the organization’s annual meeting....
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Top Teacher: Stephen Lapolla – Columbia High School

Stephen Lapolla teaches social studies at Columbia High School in East Greenbush. Lapolla is actually a graduate of the East Greenbush Central School District himself. His eighth-grade teacher inspired him to become a teacher, he said. Besides having a fun and interactive class, students said he also goes out of...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Residents of flooded Albany apartment building still can’t return

Dozens of people who live in the Parkview Apartments in Albany still can’t go home. Burst pipes and electrical outages forced residents out of the 12-story building last weekend. Electricians and engineers are taking apart the damage, the property manager said. Water got into the main electric system on...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Body found in Albany identified as missing woman

Albany police confirm the body found Tuesday in Albany is that of 36-year-old Sadie Kopyc. She was last seen in Cohoes on Jan. 20. Police said earlier in the week that she could be either in Albany or New York City. The investigation started out as an unattended death after...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man killed in Albany daytime shooting

A man was shot and killed in Albany on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at Sherman and Quail streets, said Albany Police. The 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting is not believed to be random, said police. The victim’s identity is not being released...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany Police search for missing woman

Skylar Jennings, 20, of Albany is missing. Skylar’s is 5 ft., 4 in. tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should call Albany Police at (518) 462-8039.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Boil water advisory for Menands after water main break

A boil water advisory remains in effect in Menands after a water main break. The break happened on Broadway, Wednesday afternoon. Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, or brushing teeth until further notice, the village said.
MENANDS, NY
WNYT

Watervliet police: Troy man posed as city employee, scammed woman

WATERVLIET — 40-year-old Joseph Celeone of Troy is charged with grand larceny and criminal impersonation. Police say at the end of last year, he pretended that he worked for the city water department when he told a 75-year-old resident that her driveway violated code. He allegedly said she’d be...
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy