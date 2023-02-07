ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

mynewsla.com

Defense Attorney: Accused Killer of Girlfriend in Anaheim Had PTSD

A 33-year-old Iraq War veteran was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and “blacked out” when he stabbed his girlfriend to death moments after she told him she might be pregnant with another man’s child, a defense attorney told jurors Tuesday. Frank Moseley is charged with murder with...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged With Murdering Longtime Girlfriend in South L.A.

A 38-year-old man was charged Thursday with murdering his longtime girlfriend, with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles. Richard Lara pleaded not guilty and is due back in a Compton courtroom March 9, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial.
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place

On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash

An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Compton

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported....
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot in Head in Downtown Los Angeles

A man was shot in the head in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening. The shooting was reported at 8:28 p.m. and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to Fifth and San Pedro streets where they found the victim, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service. The victim was taken...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash

An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash today in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren't immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said paramedics reached the location a short The post Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Pursuit suspect evades authorities in downtown Los Angeles

A driver managed to get away after a high speed chase through Orange County and Los Angeles Thursday evening. The suspect, who was originally wanted for traffic violations, was clocked at speeds of over 100 hundred miles per hour. Reports of the pursuit started with the suspect heading northbound on the 5 Freeway before transitioning […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KTLA

38-year-old man charged with murder in South Los Angeles

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles, police announced on Wednesday.   The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the 9800 block of South Broadway, in the Broadway-Manchester area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.   The suspect, identified as L.A. resident Richard Lara, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Molesting Moreno Valley Girl Multiple Times

A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Friday following...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

