Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
mynewsla.com
Defense Attorney: Accused Killer of Girlfriend in Anaheim Had PTSD
A 33-year-old Iraq War veteran was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and “blacked out” when he stabbed his girlfriend to death moments after she told him she might be pregnant with another man’s child, a defense attorney told jurors Tuesday. Frank Moseley is charged with murder with...
foxla.com
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
foxla.com
Orange County lawyer victim of extortion by Mexican police before death: report
LOS ANGELES - The Orange County prosecutor who was found dead in Mexico last month was reportedly the victim of extortion in the hours leading up to his death. Rosarito police extorted money from Elliot Blair and his wife less than two hours before he died, according to reports. PREVIOUS...
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving family off cliff pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Prosecutors say evidence will show that the Pasadena man intentionally drove his family off a cliff "with the intent to kill them."
mynewsla.com
Man Charged With Murdering Longtime Girlfriend in South L.A.
A 38-year-old man was charged Thursday with murdering his longtime girlfriend, with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles. Richard Lara pleaded not guilty and is due back in a Compton courtroom March 9, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial.
Two women convicted of killing casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted today of first-degree murder and other offenses.
claremont-courier.com
Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place
On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials...
foxla.com
Search continues for suspect who led authorities on chase across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a police chase suspect who zoomed across various Los Angeles neighborhoods at dangerous speeds. SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles where a white sedan led officers on a chase late Thursday night. Over the course of the chase, the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Compton
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported....
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot in Head in Downtown Los Angeles
A man was shot in the head in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening. The shooting was reported at 8:28 p.m. and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to Fifth and San Pedro streets where they found the victim, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service. The victim was taken...
Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash today in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren't immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said paramedics reached the location a short The post Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Capital Murder for Allegedly Gunning Down Deputy
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell...
Pursuit suspect evades authorities in downtown Los Angeles
A driver managed to get away after a high speed chase through Orange County and Los Angeles Thursday evening. The suspect, who was originally wanted for traffic violations, was clocked at speeds of over 100 hundred miles per hour. Reports of the pursuit started with the suspect heading northbound on the 5 Freeway before transitioning […]
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash
An off-duty Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputy was killed in a crash in Lake Elsinore while on his way home early Thursday, officials said. Riverside County deputies responded to 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road around 5:15 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as an […]
38-year-old man charged with murder in South Los Angeles
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles, police announced on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the 9800 block of South Broadway, in the Broadway-Manchester area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect, identified as L.A. resident Richard Lara, […]
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Molesting Moreno Valley Girl Multiple Times
A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Friday following...
