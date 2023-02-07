Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
mynewsla.com
Police ID Victims of Crash in Westminster
Westminster police Thursday identified three fatal victims of a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The victims were identified as Tri Dinh Tran, 84, of Westminster; Kim Tuyen Thi Vu, 79, of Westminster; and Victoria McKemy, 75, of Buena Park. Officers were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Lake Balboa
Authorities Thursday identified a motorist who died when her car collided with a Corvette that police say was driven at high speed by a man who went through a red light at an intersection in Lake Balboa. The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at Balboa and Victory boulevards,...
Third person dies after wrong-way, head-on collision in Westminster
A head-on collision caused by a wrong-way driver in Westminster has claimed a third victim. The crash occurred Monday in the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m. The wrong-way driver, a man in his 80s, was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed in the southbound lane of Beach Boulevard […]
mynewsla.com
Motorist Hurt in SUV Crash at Hospital Parking Structure in Orange
A woman was injured Wednesday when her Toyota SUV crashed at a hospital parking structure in Orange. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the parking garage for Children’s Health of Orange County at 1201 W. La Veta Ave., according to Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.
newsantaana.com
A minivan driver and a passenger died after hitting three other cars in Westminster
On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:51 PM, Westminster police officers responded to a report of a traffic collision in the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard. The officers arrived on the scene and found four vehicles involved in a traffic collision. Witnesses on the scene reported an older unknown...
mynewsla.com
19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Stolen Car Identified
A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man and Woman Killed in House Fire; Investigation Continuing
Authorities Thursday identified a man and woman who died in a Mar Vista house fire that also killed their pet cat, and the investigation was continuing to determine the cause of the blaze. Firefighters sent to the 3500 block of South May Street at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday found the house...
mynewsla.com
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Commercial Building in Northridge; Woman Injured
A fire damaged a commercial building housing a day spa in Northridge Friday and left a woman injured. Firefighters sent to the 10200 block of North Balboa Boulevard at 6:35 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in 44 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. A woman about...
2urbangirls.com
2 dead after wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Westminster Monday. Police were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard, near Hazard Avenue. Witnesses told police a minivan was speeding northbound in the southbound lanes of Beach Boulevard when it slammed into three other vehicles, police said.
KTLA.com
75-year-old woman fights for life after head-on collision with wrong-way driver in Westminster
A 75-year-old woman is fighting for her life at UCI Medical Center after a deadly wrong-way, head-on collision Monday in Westminster. Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m. and found four vehicles involved in the collision. The wrong-way driver,...
Mother mourned after fatal high-speed collision involving Corvette
A community is mourning after a high-speed crash killed a beloved mother and grandmother in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Kathy Chavez, 45, a mother of four and a grandmother of one. Police say Chavez was on her way to work at the Castaic post office when a speeding […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Compton
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported....
vvng.com
Man killed changing tire ID’d; Victorville woman charged with felony DUI
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Victorville woman is facing the charge of felony DUI after a crash claimed the life of a man who was changing his tire on the Interstate 15 freeway. The victim was identified as Miguel Hernandez Valadez, 38, of Long Beach. The fatal crash happened...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested in South Gate Vehicle Theft Scheme; Other Possible Victims Sought
Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles from at least 15 people in South Gate — sometimes at gunpoint — after luring them to business parking lots, and detectives Thursday urged other possible victims to contact authorities. Arnulfo Lira and Jose Parga, both of Bell Gardens,...
mynewsla.com
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck
A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said the victim, whose identity...
Family of 7-year-old killed crossing the street last year files claim against Long Beach
The family alleges the city is responsible for the boy's death because the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street had “dangerous conditions” at the time of the crash. The post Family of 7-year-old killed crossing the street last year files claim against Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested on Active Railroad Tracks
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: Two males are in sheriff’s custody after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint late Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in the city of Pico Rivera. The incident transpired shortly after 11:00 p.m. on the 9300 block of Slauson Avenue where 7-Eleven staff notified...
newsantaana.com
The Irvine Police are conducting a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint on Feb. 11
On February 11, 2023, the Irvine Police Department will conduct a Driving Under the Influence and Driver’s License checkpoint in the area of Culver Drive and Barranca Parkway. The checkpoint will be clearly marked and operational from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. This checkpoint is being carried out with...
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana traffic collision sent six people to local hospitals
OCFA firefighters responded to a two-car traffic collision in Santa Ana this afternoon that resulted in five adults and one child being sent to hospitals. The OCFA Emergency Command Center received the call about a car accident located at S. Bristol St and W Edinger Ave at 12:31 this afternoon.
