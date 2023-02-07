Read full article on original website
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
No injuries after I-75 SB semi crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck collision was causing delays on I-75 South in Piqua. According to the Miami County Ohio State Highway Patrol, a single semi crashed on I-75 south near mile marker 80 in Piqua around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday. All the southbound lanes were closed near the collision. OSHP reported that the […]
dayton247now.com
Woman indicted for leaving scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash was indicted today. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said sheriff's deputies were called Jan. 22 to the 3500 block of Hillcrest Avenue for a report of a dead man on the side of the road. He had been partially covered in snow.
dayton247now.com
All lanes of I-75 SB closed in Piqua due to semi crash
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- All lanes of traffic on I-75 southbound at US-36 in Piqua are closed due to a semi crash near the 80 mile marker. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the accident happened at 3:10 p.m. Medics were called to the scene,...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Multiple roads blocked in Clermont County due to fallen trees
NEVILLE, Ohio — Multiple roads are blocked in Clermont County after high winds cause trees to fall in the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that Old U.S. 52 is blocked between Neville and...
Drivers to see change at Miami Township intersection
Drivers that normally travel through the area of Farmington and Union roads in Miami Township will need to be cautious starting on Tuesday, February 14.
Dayton woman indicted for hit-and-run crash that killed 60-year-old man
A Dayton woman was indicted Thursday in connection to a hit and run crash in Harrison Township that killed a 60-year-old man.
All lanes back open after semi crash on SB I-75 in Miami County
All lanes of traffic are back open on Southbound Interstate 75 south of US-36 following a crash involving two semis, according to the Piqua Post of the State Highway Patrol.
dayton247now.com
Coroner identifies man who died Wednesday in Harrison Township crash
HARRISON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger has identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Keith McKinnon, 41, of Dayton was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving crashed into an RTA police along Salem Avenue in Harrison Township. The...
dayton247now.com
Thousands without power across the Miami Valley as strong winds pass through the area
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Thousands of people are without power on Thursday afternoon as strong winds sweep through the Miami Valley. As of 3:15 p.m., there were 7,085 AES Ohio customers without power across the Miami Valley. The following is a list of outages per county:. Montgomery County: 6,517. Miami...
dayton247now.com
Amtrak could make its way to Ohio after DeWine approves passenger rails
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The state of Ohio is taking the first steps toward bringing Amtrak to Ohio and one of those stops would be in Dayton. The idea of those expanded passenger rails has city leaders excited. The U.S. Department of Transportation is offering states like Ohio millions of...
Man dead after car crashes into pole in Harrison Twp. Wednesday night
The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Harrison Township Wednesday night.
Dayton police, fire to conduct ‘realistic’ training events downtown beginning next week
If you’re visiting or live in the downtown Dayton area, you may see heavy police and fire presence beginning next week.
WLWT 5
BCEO: Hamilton Mason Road closed for emergency pole replacement
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced that a section of Hamilton Mason Road will be closed for emergency utility pole replacement, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The road will be closed between Gilmore Road and...
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
Front porch of Dayton home collapses, no injuries reported
Emergency crews were called to respond after a front porch collapsed at a home in Dayton Thursday morning.
‘I shed a few tears;’ Strong winds force emergency demolition of 100-year-old Preble County barn
As high winds pushed through the Miami Valley Thursday, an old barn near Lewisburg suffered significant damage resulting in an emergency demolition taking place.
Dayton man formally charged, accused of shooting man in Oregon District food truck line
A man accused of shooting another man outside a food truck in the Oregon District has been formally charged.
Death of toddler under investigation in Wayne County
The death of a one-year-old is under investigation in Wayne County, Indiana.
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
dayton247now.com
'She didn't go missing by accident' Search for Cierra Chapman continues
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cierra Chapman, 30, went missing 43 days ago. She was last seen in Trotwood, leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house. The search for her, or any information related to her disappearance, continues. Cierra was last seen on December 27 leaving the Trotwood apartment. Her car was found...
