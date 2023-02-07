ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

No injuries after I-75 SB semi crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck collision was causing delays on I-75 South in Piqua. According to the Miami County Ohio State Highway Patrol, a single semi crashed on I-75 south near mile marker 80 in Piqua around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday. All the southbound lanes were closed near the collision. OSHP reported that the […]
PIQUA, OH
dayton247now.com

Woman indicted for leaving scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash was indicted today. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said sheriff's deputies were called Jan. 22 to the 3500 block of Hillcrest Avenue for a report of a dead man on the side of the road. He had been partially covered in snow.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

All lanes of I-75 SB closed in Piqua due to semi crash

PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- All lanes of traffic on I-75 southbound at US-36 in Piqua are closed due to a semi crash near the 80 mile marker. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the accident happened at 3:10 p.m. Medics were called to the scene,...
PIQUA, OH
dayton247now.com

Amtrak could make its way to Ohio after DeWine approves passenger rails

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The state of Ohio is taking the first steps toward bringing Amtrak to Ohio and one of those stops would be in Dayton. The idea of those expanded passenger rails has city leaders excited. The U.S. Department of Transportation is offering states like Ohio millions of...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

BCEO: Hamilton Mason Road closed for emergency pole replacement

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced that a section of Hamilton Mason Road will be closed for emergency utility pole replacement, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The road will be closed between Gilmore Road and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton247now.com

'She didn't go missing by accident' Search for Cierra Chapman continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cierra Chapman, 30, went missing 43 days ago. She was last seen in Trotwood, leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house. The search for her, or any information related to her disappearance, continues. Cierra was last seen on December 27 leaving the Trotwood apartment. Her car was found...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy