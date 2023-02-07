Read full article on original website
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
XLY, AMZN, GM, F: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLY) where we have detected an approximate $172.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 97,250,000 to 98,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLY, in trading today Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) is up about 0.1%, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) is down about 0.4%, and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) is up by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLY Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLY, versus its 200 day moving average:
Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now
It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
DHI Group To Repurchase Up To $10 Mln Of Common Stock
(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX), a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles, said that its board authorized a new stock repurchase program that permits the repurchase of up to $10 million of the company's common stock. The new authorization is currently effective and is approved to run through February 2024.
Top Stock Reports for SAP, Northrop Grumman & TC Energy
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including SAP SE (SAP), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) and TC Energy Corp. (TRP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Why I Won't Touch Affirm Stock
During the first two years of the pandemic, when demand for everything was soaring, stimulus cash was bolstering household budgets, and interest rates were near zero, buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) never turned much of a profit. If the business didn't really work then, when all the conditions were right, I find it hard to believe that it can work now.
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed the most recent trading day at $88.27, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Innovative Industrial...
China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
China Automotive Systems (CAAS) closed the most recent trading day at $8.70, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from China Automotive...
Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
B. Riley shares drop after short-seller Wolfpack Research takes aim
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shares of investment bank B. Riley Financial RILY.O fell more than 8% after short-seller Wolfpack Research on Wednesday disclosed a short position in the stock. B. Riley had overleveraged to buy speculative assets during the "financial mania" of 2020-21and lent money to companies that have "degenerated...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $16.31, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Investors will be hoping for strength...
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $222.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity...
Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) closed at $2.09, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity...
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) closed at $0.91, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Entera Bio Ltd. will be looking to display strength...
Biden's dramatic warning to China
President Joe Biden starkly warned he will protect America against Chinese threats to its sovereignty and singled out President Xi Jinping -- a striking escalation of a suspected spy balloon showdown during his State of the Union address.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:. Robinhood Markets HOOD: This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $2.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Investors will be hoping for...
