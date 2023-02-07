ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, ME

WGME

What's that smell? Mainers reporting odor in Augusta area

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials say Mainers have been reporting a strange odor in the Augusta area. Augusta Fire-Rescue says they responded to a few calls Friday morning related to an odor. The odor is reportedly coming from north of the city. The investigation into the source is ongoing but officials...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently

We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Gifford's provides statement to community about ice cream plant fire

SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down. A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. "...They're focused on the days when they...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

All day chocolate festival in Central Maine

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
FAIRFIELD, ME
WPFO

Fire damages Lewiston apartment building

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Sun Journal. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. No injuries were reported, according to the Sun Journal.
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

What Happened to The Maine Mall?

When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Susan’s Celebrates 34 Years in Portland, Maine, With $3.40 Fish and Chips

You know how they say "don't judge a book by its cover"? Don't judge a Fish n' Chips platter, because it comes from an old garage that was renovated into a restaurant. Susan's in Portland, Maine, is an absolute institution. They have been in the fish business as long as I have walked this earth, and they pride themselves on getting the freshest, local fish possible in every meal.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Landlords push to remove 5% rent hike cap in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland landlords are pushing for a change in the city's rent control ordinance, one they say would help tenants. Landlords need 1,500 signatures by February 17 to get their measure on the city's June ballot. Portland landlords want to be able to raise rent to market value,...
PORTLAND, ME

