FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGME
What's that smell? Mainers reporting odor in Augusta area
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials say Mainers have been reporting a strange odor in the Augusta area. Augusta Fire-Rescue says they responded to a few calls Friday morning related to an odor. The odor is reportedly coming from north of the city. The investigation into the source is ongoing but officials...
WGME
'Super stressful': Bed bugs discovered at Maine elementary school cause frustration
SUMNER (WGME) - An elementary school in Oxford County continues to deal with bed bugs. It’s caused concern and frustration from some parents about how the issue is being handled. The first confirmed case was reported nearly two weeks ago at Hartford-Sumner Elementary School. "It's just been super stressful,"...
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently
We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
WATCH: Cute Young Maine Seal in a Dangerous Situation Gets a Helping Hand
Scrolling through social media is always a gamble. Your feed is always full of random things that could get you angry and all riled up, maybe make you sad, or get you excited and happy, you never really know what you’re going to stumble upon. That very gamble is...
wabi.tv
Unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice cream, spokesperson says
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials with Gifford’s are still working to figure out how to move forward after a fire heavily damaged the company’s ice cream plant in Skowhegan last week. A company spokesperson says right now, it’s still unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice...
foxbangor.com
Gifford's provides statement to community about ice cream plant fire
SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down. A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. "...They're focused on the days when they...
wabi.tv
All day chocolate festival in Central Maine
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
This longtime matchmaker is helping Mainers find love
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding love these days is not easy. People are less likely to strike up a conversation out at a bar or the mall or grocery store, gym, or even while walking their dog. Dating apps are an option for some, but many who've given that a chance haven't been successful.
WPFO
Fire damages Lewiston apartment building
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Sun Journal. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. No injuries were reported, according to the Sun Journal.
The Groundhog Was Wrong! Maine Gets A Taste Of Spring This Week
Weather-wise, the last few months have really been a roller coaster ride, haven't they? We had a heatwave the first week of November, followed by a month and a half of really mild weather. We had a bit of a Nor'Easter just before Christmas. No real snow, just a lot of wind and rain.
Here’s Why We Think Central Maine Smells Absolutely Horrendous This Morning
Augusta Fire has responded to a few calls this morning related to an odor, this odor is coming from north of the city. Do not hesitate to call if you feel you have a propane or natural gas leak as we will continue to investigate. The investigation into the source is ongoing but is not related to anything in our city. Thank you.
What Happened to The Maine Mall?
When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Susan’s Celebrates 34 Years in Portland, Maine, With $3.40 Fish and Chips
You know how they say "don't judge a book by its cover"? Don't judge a Fish n' Chips platter, because it comes from an old garage that was renovated into a restaurant. Susan's in Portland, Maine, is an absolute institution. They have been in the fish business as long as I have walked this earth, and they pride themselves on getting the freshest, local fish possible in every meal.
WMTW
Her grandma was killed delivering Christmas gifts; now she's calling for changes along Route 4
TURNER, Maine — Crosses along the busy Route 4 in Turner memorialize those who were killed in deadly crashes. If you've driven through Auburn, Turner, or Livermore, there is a chance you've spotted them. "I don't want other people to have to go through what me and my family...
WGME
Boothbay holds emergency school board meeting after elementary school floods
BOOTHBAY HARBOR (WGME) -- The Boothbay school board has put a plan in place to get students back to the classroom as they continue to assess damage from flooding over the weekend. The extreme temperatures on Friday and Saturday broke sprinklers and flooded the Boothbay Region Elementary School. The building...
WGME
Landlords push to remove 5% rent hike cap in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland landlords are pushing for a change in the city's rent control ordinance, one they say would help tenants. Landlords need 1,500 signatures by February 17 to get their measure on the city's June ballot. Portland landlords want to be able to raise rent to market value,...
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
