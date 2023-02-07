ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Friday, February 10, 2023

It’s Friday, February 10th – and the sun will be shining across the Cowboy State today. Warmer, although wind chills will still drop temperatures dramatically in some areas. Watch out for wind in the usual places, especially in the central part of the state. Central:. Sunny in Casper...
K2 Radio

Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
whereverfamily.com

10 Exciting Events Coming to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 2023

Allocate time for family travel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, this year, as the city hosts many festivals and events for visitors of all ages. Here are 10 events happening in Cheyenne in 2023:. This May, Depot Days celebrates the history of the United States’ railroad capital, highlighting local attractions and festivities....
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Senate OKs $1.2 Million For Pro-Coal Litigation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature voted Thursday to expand Gov. Mark Gordon’s ability to use $1.2 million in funding for lawsuits to protect Wyoming coal. But it’s unclear if the money that would be freed up with House Bill 69 will be...
cowboystatedaily.com

Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Require Conservation Stamp To Hunt Wyoming Shed Antlers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bills before the Wyoming Legislature that would restrict shed antler hunting for nonresidents could essentially ruin people’s Western “Easter egg hunts,” says a Montana outdoorsman who hunts antlers in Wyoming. “I refer to shed hunting as the ultimate...
The Denver Gazette

Cheyenne Frontier Days airshow canceled after loss of Thunderbirds

The 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow in Cheyenne, Wyo., has been canceled after the loss of its headline act. The 90th Missile Wing announced this summer's airshow will not take place after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team canceled its appearance. The Thunderbirds determined that performing in Cheyenne "carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby," F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced. The airshow, which typically takes place during Cheyenne Frontier Days, had been scheduled for July 26. The Thunderbirds have been a staple of Cheyenne Frontier Days since their first demonstration in 1953. The team did not fly in 2020 due to cases of COVID-19 in the flight team. Read more at 9news.com.
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced

Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming House Passes Extension Of Medicaid Postpartum Coverage To 1 Year

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a year in Wyoming passed through the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. The House voted 34-28 without discussion to support House Bill 4 on its third reading, sending it to...
Laramie Live

307 Meat Company Is Now In DOWNTOWN LARAMIE

Did you know that your favorite and delicious meats are now in Downtown Laramie? 307 Meat Company announced on their Facebook page yesterday that their products are now available at Big Hollow Food Co-Op in downtown Laramie!. Oh, this makes everything so much easier, right?. Now you can get your...
LARAMIE, WY

