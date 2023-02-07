Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse breaks groundThe Triangle TribuneSelma, NC
WRAL
34 people in Wake County taken into custody for school threats in last year
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman supports a juvenile detention "time-out" in serious school threat cases.
Wake County DA: Students who threaten violence at school almost never get sent to juvenile jail
RALEIGH, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across Wake County have filed charges or secured juvenile petitions for at least 34 people in the last year accused of communicating threats of mass violence at schools; however, none of the students caught making threats spent time in juvenile detention. The Wake...
Wake County Public School System Superintendent Catty Moore announces retirement
Catty Moore announced she will be retiring in July after the school year ends.
Juvenile petition filed against person accused of causing recent Zebulon Middle School lockdowns
Investigators said they know who threatened Zebulon Middle School multiple times last week.
‘The whole state will benefit’: Johnston County court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
cbs17
Heavy police presence near Hillside High School in Durham; secure status for school lifted
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are parked outside of Hillside High School on Thursday afternoon as the school was under secure status for a second straight day. The secure status was lifted around 2 p.m., according to Durham Public Schools. A CBS 17 crew on scene said motorcycle...
cbs17
Reported threat of student with weapon led to Code Red lockdown at Southeast Raleigh High School, school says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School went under a Code Red lockdown for a little less than 30 minutes Wednesday morning, the school said in a statement on its website. The lockdown was initiated after one student reported seeing a threat on social media, according to...
Wake schools superintendent announces retirement
CARY, N.C. — Wake County Public School System Superintendent Catty Moore — who guided the state’s biggest public school system through the Covid-19 pandemic, grappling with online learning and staff shortages — said Thursday that she will retire at the end of the school year. Moore,...
WRAL
Wake County IDs suspect in threat against Zebulon Middle School on same day two others are locked down
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office has filed a juvenile petition against a suspect in the threats made last week against Zebulon Middle School. Investigators made that announcement on the same day that two other Wake County schools saw the school day disrupted by a Code Red lockdown.
Triad pastor calls for other protestors to be acquitted of charges in March to Polls event
GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad pastor and activist was acquitted of all charges after a protest in Graham. Following a five-day jury trial, he was acquitted of all charges. Now, Drumwright is pushing for the same outcome for another protestor who was also arrested that day. He spoke on the matter Thursday in Alamance County.
NC Auditor Beth Wood drove another state-issued car after hit-and-run charge, documents show
Documents released by the State Auditor’s Office show Auditor Beth Wood (D) drove another state-issued car for weeks after Raleigh police charged her in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving another state-issued vehicle.
cbs17
Underserved areas get dental cleanings, exams from Smiles at Sunnybrook in Wake County
Wake Forest, N.C. (WNCN) – Some families in Wake Forest now have a bigger reason to smile, as Smiles at Sunnybrook is expanding its services throughout Wake County. The grant-funded initiative is through the NC Office of Rural Health. On Wednesday, children who are birth to 20 years old that are not insured received free preventable oral care. Their dental cleaning, exams, fluoride applications and X-rays were all covered.
cbs17
Fayetteville moving forward with study into recent city violence in efforts to improve crime prevention
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville city leaders are growing frustrated with gun violence that some claim is plaguing the city. This comes after a woman was shot and carjacked while walking to her car at Cumberland’s Food Mart on Monday afternoon. Two suspects waiting at the corner of...
Class ring from North Carolina recovered after copper theft investigation in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A class ring that was lost for almost 50 years is being returned to its owner after it was found during a copper theft investigation in Cabin Creek, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched a vehicle and found a class ring that they did not […]
North Carolina State University graduate student found dead in dorm
A seventh student was found dead in a NC State dorm Wednesday.
cbs17
Teen arrested after assault behind UNC residence hall, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after an UNC student was assaulted on Wednesday evening, according to police. Officials said the student reported the assault around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night. The student said they were assaulted by a man near Craige Residence Hall on Skipper Bowls Drive.
alamancenews.com
TikTok video depicting school shooting in ABSS found to be a hoax
The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reported that it had received a tip early Wednesday morning in which a video posted on the TikTok social media website depicted a potential shooting in an Alamance-Burlington school. A subsequent investigation by the Alamance County sheriff’s department revealed there was no credible threat...
cbs17
Raleigh council agrees to review demands following Darryl Williams’ death in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council has voted to create a committee that to look into concerns from the community following the in-custody death of 32-year-old Darryl Williams. According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after he had been tased...
cbs17
Durham County deputies ID 2nd suspect in weekend road-rage shooting at gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham County are looking for a second person involved in a road-rage shooting at a gas station. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Tiffany R. Carr is at large and is wanted on two counts of child abuse and two counts of storage of firearms to protect minors.
cbs17
City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
