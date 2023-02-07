Read full article on original website
Oscar De La Hoya Believes That Ryan Garcia Could Put Gervonta To Sleep
An incredulous look was etched across the face of Gervonta "Tank" Davis whenever Ryan Garcia brazenly mentioned his name. After years of antagonizing the deleterious knockout puncher, Davis has finally dared his longtime rival to put his money where his mouth is. While not official, both sides have announced that...
Harrison on Tszyu: Tough Fighter But... So Basic To Me; Just Somebody I See Around The Block
Tony Harrison will gladly embrace the underdog role that comes with his upcoming clash with Tim Tszyu. What the former WBC junior middleweight titlist can’t accept, however, is the argument that he will be facing a superior boxer when they meet. “To be honest, Tim is a tough fighter...
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
Keyshawn Davis Urges Gervonta Davis To Fight Someone Notable
After a meager 2022 that included just one appearance, Gervonta “Tank” Davis was determined to turn things around. In the first week of the new year, the current lightweight WBA “Regular” belt holder defended his secondary crown against Hector Luis Garcia. The 31-year-old Dominican seemingly earned...
Barrios: Tank Is A Very Intelligent Fighter; His Boxing IQ Will Play Big Part In Garcia Fight
Mario Barrios came away from their 140-pound title fight extremely impressed with Gervonta Davis’ boxing IQ. The former WBA world super lightweight champion believes Davis’ intelligence in the ring is often overlooked and will be an important component in Davis defeating Ryan Garcia. Barrios expects Davis to knock out Garcia, assuming their much-discussed showdown, which hasn’t been finalized, takes place April 15 at a venue to be determined in Las Vegas.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Emiliano Vargas, Rohan Polanco Added To Ramirez-Dogboe Card
Two of Top Rank’s brightest young talents—lightweight prospect Emiliano Fernando Vargas and undefeated Dominican Olympian Rohan Polanco—are set to return on Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Vargas, who is coming off a unanimous decision win against Francisco Duque last week, will face...
Marlin Sims Aiming To Shock George Acosta: He's Good, But I'm Better
Super featherweight prospect, Marlin Sims (8-1, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis, MN, has one thing on his mind and that is upset George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KO), of Whittier, Ca, in their 8-round main event bout headlining Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. “New Blood”...
Xander Zayas Wants Big Fights: To Be The Best You Gotta Beat The Best
Xander Zayas has yet to be matched with any of the elites at 154 pounds, but that hasn't stopped him from believing that his championship moment is coming. Presently, the highly touted prospect enjoyed a highly successful 2022. With three lopsided victories underneath his belt, the 20-year-old budding star is craving step-up bouts in 2023. At the moment, it remains unlikely that the Puerto Rican native will find himself in the championship mix, no matter who he ultimately faces. Considering that Zayas is unranked in each of the four major sanctioning bodies, the fan-friendly fighter will simply place his head down and continue to work in the shadows.
Mike Perry Vows To Be Ready For Jake Paul if Tommy Fury Withdraws
UFC veteran Mike Perry explains that he will be more than ready to replace light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury in a scheduled fight with Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Fury is set to face Paul on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. When the event was first announced, it was...
Photos: Anthony Joshua, Jermaine Franklin - Face To Face at Kickoff Presser
Former two-time Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua makes his comeback against American contender Jermaine Franklin at The O2 in London on Saturday April 1. (photos by Mark Robinson) 'AJ' (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 for the first time since 2016 as he begins life under the tutelage of...
‘Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez Says He Wants To Be Country's Next Great Fighter
LOS ANGELES — Marco Antonio Barrera. Erik Morales. Juan Manuel Marquez. Oscar De La Hoya. Those were just some of the handful of Hall of Fame fighters that David Benavidez named off the top of his head as his favorite Mexican boxers. The 26-year-old knockout star has been fighting...
Tommy Fury Rejects Withdrawal Talk: I'm Ready To KO Jake Paul, Get Him Out of The Sport
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury has rejected the chatter from upcoming opponent Jake Paul, who fears the British star is going to withdraw from their scheduled fight. Fury was set to face Paul in 2021, but was forced to withdraw with a training injury. A year later, Fury was unable to proceed for a second time - when he was denied entry into the United States.
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Will Be Hosted in Lafayette
USA Boxing and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee have awarded the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Boxing to Lafayette, Louisiana. Scheduled for Dec. 1-9, 2023, the trials will be held at the CAJUNDOME & Convention Center. In conjunction with the trials, the 2023 USA Boxing National Championships will be held to determine USA Boxing's junior and youth high performance teams for 2024.
Caleb Plant: Benavidez Opponents Have Been One Dimensional & Not In Same Universe As Me
LOS ANGELES — Caleb Plant believes he’s a cut above all of the previous opponents upcoming adversary David Benavidez has ever faced. Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) will finally settle their yearslong beef in a super middleweight matchup on March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime pay-per-view.
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison - Undercard Information
As previously reported, undefeated Australian star Tim Tszyu will take on former world champion Tony Harrison in a 12-round WBO interim-super welterweight world title fight, Sunday, March 12, at Qudos Bank Arena in his hometown of Sydney, Australia. Support from the NSW Government has enabled the high-profile return to Sydney...
Association of Boxing Commissions to Involve Fighters In Regulatory Process With ‘Athlete’s Voice’ Committee
The Association of Boxing Commission and Combat Sports, the governmental entity that oversees combat sports commissions in North America, has begun a new initiative that will seek to improve fighters’ understanding of rules and regulations in combat sports. To do this, the ABC has created a committee—the Athlete’s Voice...
Jessica McCaskill-Ivana Habazin: Purse Bid Won By Habazin's Team For Unified Welterweight Championship
Ivana Habazin pulled off the first upset well ahead of her next title challenge. Charles Muniz, Habazin’s manager, secured control of his fighter’s WBC-ordered welterweight title fight versus lineal and unified champion Jessica McCaskill. A purse bid hearing held Tuesday by the WBC was won by Muniz’s privately owned Piranha 1 LLC company, who bid $201,000 to outpace Matchroom Boxing ($91,000) as the session’s only other participant.
Ardreal Holmes vs. Ismael Villarreal Tops ShoBox Tripleheader, February 17
A main event matchup of undefeated fighters highlights the second SHOBOX: The New Generation of 2023 as SHOBOX returnee Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes (12-0, 5 KOs) takes on upset artist Ismael “Maelo” Villarreal (12-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight contest Friday, February 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kan.
Stevenson Believes Lomachenko Has Lost A Step: “His Last Fight He Looked Terrible, Devin Smokes Him”
He looked the same physically, talked normally, and gave off the sort of confidence that fans had grown accustomed to. However, as Vasiliy Lomachenko walked through those pugilistic ropes to take on Jamaine Ortiz, Shakur Stevenson instantly knew that something was off. On October 29th, at the Hulu Theater in...
