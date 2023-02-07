ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wearegreenbay.com

Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span

(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton man sentenced to prison after stabbing man in neck

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Michael Miller was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing another man in the neck. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, according to a court official. Miller, 63,...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Fox Valley counties rise to 'medium' level of COVID-19 spread

MADISON (WLUK) -- A swath of 14 counties from southeastern Wisconsin to the Fox Valley has risen to the "medium" level of COVID-19 spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waushara, Waupaca and Menominee counties among the 14. At the "medium" level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Extra patrol will be out Super Bowl Sunday for OWI enforcement

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County authorities are encouraging drivers to celebrate the Super Bowl responsibly. The Green Bay Police Department says it will be deploying additional officers for a special OWI enforcement Sunday. Officers will be looking for signs of impaired driving while on patrol in the city through...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

'Person of interest' in Appleton homicide arrested in Sheboygan

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A person of interest in an Appleton homicide was taken into custody after police say he was involved in a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities have been searching for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting death on the city's east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Person of interest in Appleton homicide remains hospitalized after crash

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The person of interest in an Appleton homicide remains in stable condition at a hospital following a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities were looking for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting on the city's east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Overnight electrical fire in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An electrical fire in Oshkosh badly damaged the roof of a home. Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of W. New York Avenue around 9:30 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of a vacant two-story home. The flames were...
OSHKOSH, WI
wpr.org

Across Wisconsin, developers are finding ways to transform shuttered big-box stores and malls

As one of the Fox Valley's first enclosed shopping malls began to decline in the 2000s, it threatened to leave a major vacancy along the downtown Oshkosh riverfront. The former Park Plaza Mall opened in the 1970s, and was once home to major retailers like JCPenney and Montgomery Ward. It was home to more than 70 storefronts in its prime. But it began to decline as development along the Interstate 41 corridor caused many retailers to relocate in the mid-2000s.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Marian University mourns fallen Milwaukee police officer

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Marian University in Fond du Lac is mourning with the city of Milwaukee, after the fatal shooting of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving earlier this week. Jerving, 37, was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Marian's criminal justice program. Marian President Michelle Majewski released...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Absentee voting begins for 2023 February primary elections

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- On the first day of early voting, voters trickled into Green Bay City Hall to cast their ballots. Tuesday marked the start of the early voting period for the 2023 Spring Primary elections. There are two weeks left to absentee vote for the current poll in...
GREEN BAY, WI

