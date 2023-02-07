Hogwarts Legacy is a clever mix of RPG and openworld action game. The formula that we were seeing many times with AAA games has never been used to the world of Harry Potter. In the Hogwarts Legacy, it is crucial to raise awareness in order to become a bigger leader in the story. In fact, the maximum level in which we can help raise our character (for now) is almost the same as the end of the story’s final mission.

1 HOUR AGO