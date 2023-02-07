ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore City, BGE Reach Agreement On Conduit Maintenance

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City and Baltimore Gas and Electric have finalized an agreement for use of the underground conduit system. According to the Baltimore Sun, BGE will pay $134 million for capital improvements to the system over the next four years along with an occupancy fee of $1.-5 million a year.
