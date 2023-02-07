Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Ex-UCF professor fought to keep her job after moonlighting accusations at another school
'To say that this abrupt termination will have catastrophic impact on my personal career is an understatement.'. As she was getting fired from her University of Central Florida (UCF) academia job, Pamela Douglas fought to stay at the Orlando school and argued she hadn’t done anything wrong, according to newly released school documents.
$200M: The next decade of hope for Washington Shores
For the past 20 years, I’ve been fighting the status quo in Washington Shores. And through the Hope Center West community development initiative, we’ve come a long way in bringing transformation and hope to the disenfranchised neighborhood I grew up in.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service from Orlando
Avelo Airlines Chairman Andrew Levy said the new routes add to the airline’s already growing presence at OIA.
WESH
Nation’s oldest Black township faces controversial vote on development of historic property
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday marks a highly anticipated voted over a historic piece of land in Orange County. The Hungerford property in Eatonville is up for sale. It is a treasured 100-acre parcel of land in the oldest Black township in the country. In a 1.6-square-mile town, 100 acres goes a long way.
orangeobserver.com
Crooked Can expanding into Lake County
Andy Sheeter created a popular brewery in Winter Garden nearly a decade ago, and he now is embarking on a new venture that will add a Crooked Can destination brewery in Lake County. The Lake County craft brewery, which does not yet have a name, will sit on three acres...
aroundosceola.com
Association of Poinciana Villages dazzles at Annual Gala in Celebration of Homeowners
The Association of Poinciana Villages kicked off the new year with a celebration of the most beautiful homes in Poinciana. The annual Poinciana Beautiful Awards Gala was held Saturday, January 28th, and nearly 300 residents were in attendance. Guests were treated to a glamourous evening that included food and drinks...
WESH
Athletic trainer's quick diagnosis of injury saves Brevard County football player's life
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Being a receiver on the Melbourne High School football team meant everything to 18-year-old Ryan Cabrera, but an injury on the field put his life in jeopardy. “That is the moment that I just folded, and my body kinda went into shock,” Cabrera said.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Orlando
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Orlando area to support local Black businesses. 2. Dajen Eats. 3. Island Thyme Caribbean Grille. 4. Jam Eng. 5. Nile Ethiopian. 6. Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food...
volusia.org
SprayFoam 2023 Convention & Expo returns to Ocean Center Feb. 12-15
With their 2019 conference at the Ocean Center receiving a phenomenal response and the highest attendance to date at the time, Spray Polyurethane Foam Alliance (SPFA) looks forward to their return to Daytona Beach Feb. 12 through 15 for the 2023 Sprayfoam Convention and Expo. “When we hosted our 2019...
DeSantis administration fines WESH 2 News over vaccine mandate for political debate
The DeSantis administration’s Department of Health fined WESH 2 News for implementing a vaccine mandate that ultimately barred GOP congressional candidate Scotty Moore, and his staff, from entering the studio for a political debate. According to the letter, obtained by POLITICO, a fine of $5,000 per person is required...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque
Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
oviedocommunitynews.org
Plan to add additional housing at Oviedo Mall moves forward
Sign up for OCN’s free newsletter, hitting inboxes every Thursday morning. Questions about where kids will attend school and potential traffic issues punctuated a discussion about additional housing at the Oviedo Mall during last week’s Oviedo Local Planning Agency board meeting. A plan to add 328 multi-family dwelling...
Mr. O1 Extraordinary Pizza to Debut in Lake Mary
“I started to franchise with O 1 because it’s a unique concept in the world of pizza. It’s been very successful in all of its locations, producing incredible value. We have first-rate ingredients—both our tomato sauce and dough are sugar-free and rooted in old Italian recipes.”
Bay News 9
SeaWorld Orlando annual pass offer includes Aquatica add-on for free
ORLANDO, Fla. — For a limited time, SeaWorld is offering a two-for-one deal on annual passes for two of its theme parks. From Jan. 30 to Feb. 20, guests who buy a SeaWorld annual pass will get an Aquatica Orlando annual pass for free. Annual passes start at $168 for admission to both parks for 12 months with blockout dates, or $219 for unlimited admission with no blockout dates for 12 months.
theapopkavoice.com
Loaves and Fishes: March Match Madness is here!
Join the madness and have your monetary donations to Loaves & Fishes matched in the month of March. This is our one and only month-long fundraiser! It may seem like madness to you, but thanks to God's grace and our anonymous matching donor, EVERY dollar donated the ENTIRE month of March will be MATCHED (up to $50,000)!
National Pizza Day: 9 Orlando spots to celebrate with a slice
If you woke up craving a cheesy slice, there could be a reason: It’s National Pizza Day.
villages-news.com
Special magistrate approves 176 cottage-style homes near Village of Fenney
A neighborhood of 176 cottage-style homes built by an independent developer is planned for the heart of The Villages southern area along Marsh Bend Trail near Fenney Way. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended approved of the Pointe Grande project, located about three-quarters of a mile south of Warm Springs Avenue, at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.
Looking for work? Universal Orlando Resort looks to fill more than 2,500 positions
Universal said the resort offers full-time, part-time, seasonal, and professional opportunities at several of it's Orlando parks.
WESH
Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
