ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dandridge, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Aunt shares details about teen found dead in Greene County cornfield

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family member of Danielle Owens, the missing 16-year-old found dead in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, said her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway said Danielle graduated with a...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Scammers back at it in Anderson County

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds. The ACSO says that several citizens have recently reported receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be with the Sheriff’s Civil Process Unit who proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they owe a large sum of money to the state. However, the caller then tells the would-be victim that they “can knock down the amount owed” if the person were to pay them over the phone that day or send a money order.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

CPD asks for help in locating stolen trailer

The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer. A Loadrunner single axle trailer was reported stolen Tuesday from behind Legends Event Photo in Clinton after having last been seen the previous evening (Monday, February 6th). CPD shared photos of the stolen trailer,...
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

3 students arrested after 2 Knox Co. school threats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced that three students were arrested for two separate school threats. Sheriff Tom Spangler said two eight-grade students were arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after making threats against Halls Middle School Tuesday night. Then in...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tree snaps two power lines, sparks brush fire in Blount Co.

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree snapped two power lines which sparked a brush fire in Blount County Thursday. Crews with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to Keener Rd. between 411 and Titsworth Springs. Firefighters had to wait for the power lines to be shut off but once...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier County shelter assisting in taking more dogs in need

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville animal shelter may take on another cruelty case that may place more dogs into their full facility. The Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas confirmed that they are assisting a shelter in Texas with “a huge hoarding case of mainly puppies.”
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

GPD: Body of missing Greene County 16-year-old found in cornfield

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body found in a Greene County cornfield was identified as missing 16-year-old Danielle Owens, the Greeneville Police Department said. Owens was reported missing on Dec. 12, 2022, according to GPD. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Arson Investigators Unit and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two barn fires that happened on Feb. 1. Now, the investigators are asking for public information. The announcement came Wednesday, saying that two barns on Hotchkiss Valley Road...
LENOIR CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy