Aunt shares details about teen found dead in Greene County cornfield
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family member of Danielle Owens, the missing 16-year-old found dead in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, said her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway said Danielle graduated with a...
wvlt.tv
Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
wvlt.tv
Johnson City man arrested after carjacking Uber at gunpoint, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Johnson City man was arrested near Strawberry Plains after he carjacked his Uber driver at gunpoint, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The carjacking happened at the Shell on Strawberry Plains Pike, the report said, when an officer saw a “strange altercation.”
bbbtv12.com
Scammers back at it in Anderson County
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds. The ACSO says that several citizens have recently reported receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be with the Sheriff’s Civil Process Unit who proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they owe a large sum of money to the state. However, the caller then tells the would-be victim that they “can knock down the amount owed” if the person were to pay them over the phone that day or send a money order.
WYSH AM 1380
CPD asks for help in locating stolen trailer
The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer. A Loadrunner single axle trailer was reported stolen Tuesday from behind Legends Event Photo in Clinton after having last been seen the previous evening (Monday, February 6th). CPD shared photos of the stolen trailer,...
Police investigating after body found near Rutledge Pike in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Around midday on Monday, officers responded to Rutledge Pike at the Interstate 40 East ramp. There, officers found the body of a man lying in a ditch beside the road. A report from KPD […]
S.C. man allegedly killed his elderly mother with table leg
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested in North Carolina after allegedly beating his 82-year-old mother to death with a table leg. On Monday, Feb. 6, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard, where they found the unresponsive victim.
‘Very disoriented’ man leads police on slow-speed chase from Exit 407 into Knox County
At one point, the suspect was traveling 35 mph on the interstate with three flat tires, reports say.
wvlt.tv
Package delivery mailbox could help first responders find you when GPS can't
The ATF defines machine guns as “any part designed and intended solely and exclusively, or combination of parts designed and intended, for use in converting a weapon into a machine gun.”. ATF charges Knoxville man for selling machine guns bought from Chinese ‘black market’. Updated: 11 hours ago.
wvlt.tv
3 students arrested after 2 Knox Co. school threats
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced that three students were arrested for two separate school threats. Sheriff Tom Spangler said two eight-grade students were arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after making threats against Halls Middle School Tuesday night. Then in...
wvlt.tv
Tree snaps two power lines, sparks brush fire in Blount Co.
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree snapped two power lines which sparked a brush fire in Blount County Thursday. Crews with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to Keener Rd. between 411 and Titsworth Springs. Firefighters had to wait for the power lines to be shut off but once...
WBIR
Blount County and Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property
Blount Memorial Hospital sued Blount County and the Blount County Mayor in Chancery Court. This week, the county responded.
Two children recovering after January Magnolia Avenue crash
The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue are taking major steps in their recovery.
3 students arrested, adding to the list of threat charges in Knox County
Three students were arrested on charges of threats made against Knox County Schools this week.
wvlt.tv
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
wvlt.tv
Sneedville pilot to drop off water purifiers in Turkey following deadly disaster
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pilot Joe Hurston with Airmobile Ministries, is soaring the skies, again. On Thursday, he told WVLT News he is taking two volunteers with him to Turkey. After Monday’s earthquake, more than 21,000 people were confirmed dead and the number was expected to rise. The U.S. State...
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
WATE
Sevier County shelter assisting in taking more dogs in need
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville animal shelter may take on another cruelty case that may place more dogs into their full facility. The Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas confirmed that they are assisting a shelter in Texas with “a huge hoarding case of mainly puppies.”
GPD: Body of missing Greene County 16-year-old found in cornfield
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body found in a Greene County cornfield was identified as missing 16-year-old Danielle Owens, the Greeneville Police Department said. Owens was reported missing on Dec. 12, 2022, according to GPD. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road...
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Arson Investigators Unit and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two barn fires that happened on Feb. 1. Now, the investigators are asking for public information. The announcement came Wednesday, saying that two barns on Hotchkiss Valley Road...
