The first version of the fan-made remake of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2 on the Unreal Engine was released on May 9th

When fans spoke to him about the arrival of Geralt of Rivia in Fortnites Chapter 4, the story has been stoked for two months. The day has finally come, and the White Wolf can be released in Fortnite. However, it’s not as simple as the button, here’s how to get Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite, and all the extra content that comes with his sizeable bundle is free.

2 DAYS AGO