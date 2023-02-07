Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban

Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska lawmakers hear from hundreds about gender-affirming health care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Hundreds of Nebraskans went to the State Capitol on Wednesday to testify on the controversial Let Them Grow Act. LB 574 was introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha. It would prohibit anyone under 19 years old from having gender-affirming health care. Physicians, parents and...
3 News Now
Opponents to bill that would ban gender-affirming care rally at Nebraska capitol
LINCOLN, Neb (KMTV) — All parents want to do what’s best for their kids. For Mike Hornasek that meant reaching out to doctors to get his daughter the best care possible. “It's really best practice. American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association and many other medical associations have said, this is the best practice. This has been settled,” said Hornasek.
klkntv.com
In health care limbo: Hundreds of Nebraska hospital patients waiting to be transferred
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Hospital Association says delays in patient discharges to other facilities, like nursing homes, are a growing concern for hospitals. “And it’s reaching the point of a crisis, impacting hundreds of Nebraskans every single month,” President Jeremy Nordquist said. “Our hospitals report that at any given time, there are over 220 patients sitting in a hospital waiting to be discharged.”
Nebraska Hospital Association raises alarm on problems with wait times
The Nebraska Hospital Association is sounding the alarm about a growing problem. Sometimes, patients need to be transferred to post-acute care settings like skilled nursing or care facilities.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level
Nebraska hospital leaders on Wednesday highlighted an ongoing problem: the inability to discharge certain patients to post-acute facilities for care. According to a report from the Nebraska Hospital Association, there were 227 patients awaiting a discharge last month, nearly half of whom have been waiting a month or more. The...
klkntv.com
Hundreds of Nebraskans rally against proposed ban of gender-affirming health care for minors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Hundreds showed up to a rally at the State Capitol on Wednesday in support of Nebraska’s transgender youth. OutNebraska and the ACLU of Nebraska also held a press conference outlining their opposition to Legislative Bill 574. Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha introduced the controversial...
kfornow.com
Testimony Heard Wednesday Over Bill Banning Gender-Altering Procedures on Minors
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–There was a long line of people outside of a hearing room at the State Capitol on Wednesday, waiting to get in and provide testimony on a bill that deals with transgender issues. LB 574 from Omaha Senator Kathleen Kauth would ban gender-altering procedures on minors....
klkntv.com
‘Nobody’s doing nothing’: Sorrow over missing, murdered Natives inspires bill in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would take on the unsolved cases of murdered and missing Native Americans, a problem in our state and nationwide. Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was reported missing March 27, 2022. “We looked for her for a long time, asking people...
Latest medical cannabis bill looks to establish conservative system
The latest medical cannabis bill in Nebraska looks to establish the nation's most conservative legalized cannabis system.
WOWT
Nebraska families await decision on ‘most conservative medical cannabis bill in U.S.’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A La Vista gathering is more than just friends hanging out over dinner. It’s women fighting for LB588, considering yet another impassioned plea before the unicameral to make medical cannabis legal in Nebraska. “There’s this idea that eventually, we’re going to go away,” said Crista...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska anti-trans bills follow a controversial start to the year
The Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering procedures for youth under the age of 19. The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574, is one of two bills concerning youth transgender rights...
3 News Now
Impact of proposed bills on public schools discussed at Dundee PTA meeting
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dundee's monthly PTA meeting had a special guest on Wednesday to talk about how bills proposed in the legislature could impact public schools. Deborah Neary with the Nebraska Board of Education was invited to the meeting to discuss education policy. She said one of the...
Noerrlinger named special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in
LINCOLN — A former Otoe and Jefferson County prosecutor, who is now a criminal defense attorney based in Lincoln, has been appointed as a special prosecutor to review a police investigation into last summer’s alleged break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party. Lancaster County District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen appointed Tim Noerrlinger to the role after […] The post Noerrlinger named special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse
Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Bill providing state tax credits for private school ‘opportunity’ scholarships advances
LINCOLN — Expect another bare-knuckle brawl in the Nebraska Legislature over providing public funds for private schools. That was the prediction by one senator after the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, on a 6-2 vote Thursday, advanced a bill that would set aside at least $25 million a year in taxpayer funds for tax credits for donations […] The post Bill providing state tax credits for private school ‘opportunity’ scholarships advances appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
More NE long-term care facilities risk closure without funding
NEBRASKA -- Experts say Nebraska's long-term care facilities face staffing shortages and other factors that could lead to more closures if state funding isn't increased. An estimated 400,000 people nationwide have left this facet of the health-care industry since the pandemic began. In Nebraska, the long-term care crisis has already...
Summit Daily News
What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol
Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
klkntv.com
Recall Alert: ready-to-eat foods, children’s pajamas and robes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- More than 400 ready-to-eat food products sold under dozens of brand names have been recalled. The US Food and Drug Administration says its because of a possible listeria contamination. The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC includes ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other products sold...
KETV.com
'It's Nebraska history': Nonprofit tells untold stories from most successful, longest-lasting all-Black settlement
OMAHA, Neb. — During this month of Black history, The Durham Museum unveiled its latest exhibit called The Descendants of DeWitty. It's a 27-picture exhibit that looks at the largest and longest-lasting African American settlement in Nebraska. "William P. Walker is my great, great, great, great, great grandfather," Denise...
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
