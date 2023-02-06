ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

mltnews.com

AAUW chapter hosting Feb. 11 program on art of Madhubani painting

AAUW Edmonds Sno-King chapter is sponsoring a Washington Humanities program: The Ancient Art of Madhubani Painting by Deepti Agrawal. The free talk and demonstration will be given in Edmonds College Snohomish Hall, Room 338, on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. For generations, women of a small region...
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Restaurant news: 21-cent doughnuts, free pizza slices — and a review of Fire and the Feast

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Top Pot Doughnuts will be celebrating its “official” anniversary by offering 21-cent Old Fashioned doughnuts in all of its cafes — including the one at Edmonds’ Salish Crossing. They plan to be stocked up, but if you want to pick up a large amount they have requested that you call to pre-order so they have enough for everyone. Only 21 cents for one of their tasty donuts. Top Pot is located at 150 Sunset Ave. S. and the number to call is 425-582-2579. They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Thursday-Saturday this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week, serving up Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330 212th St. S.W. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 4-7:30 p.m.
EDMONDS, WA

