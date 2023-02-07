Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
Changes ahead for some downtown Wichita streets
Between now and 2027, the city plans to convert Main, Market, Topeka, Emporia and English from one-way streets to two-way. The project will also optimize traffic signals on those streets.
Kellogg traffic enforcement leads to many tickets, one arrest
Officers from Patrol East ran LIDAR on Kellogg near Rock Road.
KWCH.com
Wichita police to increase traffic enforcement on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Watch your speed! The Wichita Police Department will be increasing enforcement along the East Kellogg Corridor. The WPD Traffic Section along with the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct the concentrated enforcement project. Officers will be looking for excessive speeding and aggressive driving. Copyright 2023...
Wichita nonprofit cafe needs help before serving customers
Carpe Diem Cafe, a new nonprofit, will employ people struggling to find and keep a job.
KWCH.com
Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. Updated: 10 hours ago. While New Market Square will lose one of its long-time anchor tenants, it's not all bad...
KWCH.com
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall
Testing the Handy Heater for Does It Work Wednesday. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday. Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. The State of Aviation in Wichita. Updated: 10 hours...
kfdi.com
Wichita awards first water rebates of the year
The City of Wichita is offering a rebate program again this year for residents who buy water-saving appliances and devices, and the city has started handing out the next round of rebates. Mayor Brandon Whipple said at his weekly news conference that the city has provided almost $8,000 in rebates...
KWCH.com
Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported. Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org. Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights...
Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
KWCH.com
Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Handy Heater
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super...
KWCH.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in west Wichita
Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor. Without the resignation, community members who spoke out said they plan to move forward with recall plans. WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Updated: 1 hour ago. Just looking at him, you...
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Limitless Yoga
Aerospace and aviation have a significant impact on the strength of Wichita's economy. With Spirit AeroSystems' latest job fair, it appears to be rebounding. Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor. Updated: 21 hours ago. Without the resignation, community members who spoke out said they plan...
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
30th and Lucille to be subject of study session
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The freshly filled City Council seats of Stacy Goss and Stuart Conklin weren't even to their body temperature yet when public input turned to the 30th and Lucille intersection once again. The now full five person council is going to do a study session on the...
KWCH.com
Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. The elevator hasn’t worked for more than a week, keeping residents and visitors with mobility issues from leaving or getting to the second floor without help. Ricky Downs,...
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Kansas fishing lake gets full renovation from KDWP
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is planning to fully renovate the water body of Kingman State Fishing Lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions.
KWCH.com
STATE OF MIND 2-9-2023
A Wichita bakery, packed with goodies and sweets, is dealing with an influx of orders for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day. Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU's challenge to death penalty is valid. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Sedgwick County judge said the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) challenge...
WPD warns of in-person ‘Grandparent Scams’
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is warning residents of a new scam tactic, with people showing up in-person to collect.
Comments / 0