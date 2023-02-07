ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Wichita police to increase traffic enforcement on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Watch your speed! The Wichita Police Department will be increasing enforcement along the East Kellogg Corridor. The WPD Traffic Section along with the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct the concentrated enforcement project. Officers will be looking for excessive speeding and aggressive driving. Copyright 2023...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita awards first water rebates of the year

The City of Wichita is offering a rebate program again this year for residents who buy water-saving appliances and devices, and the city has started handing out the next round of rebates. Mayor Brandon Whipple said at his weekly news conference that the city has provided almost $8,000 in rebates...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported. Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org. Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Handy Heater

‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super...
GODDARD, KS
KWCH.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in west Wichita

Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor. Without the resignation, community members who spoke out said they plan to move forward with recall plans. WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Updated: 1 hour ago. Just looking at him, you...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Limitless Yoga

Aerospace and aviation have a significant impact on the strength of Wichita's economy. With Spirit AeroSystems' latest job fair, it appears to be rebounding. Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor. Updated: 21 hours ago. Without the resignation, community members who spoke out said they plan...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

30th and Lucille to be subject of study session

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The freshly filled City Council seats of Stacy Goss and Stuart Conklin weren't even to their body temperature yet when public input turned to the 30th and Lucille intersection once again. The now full five person council is going to do a study session on the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. The elevator hasn’t worked for more than a week, keeping residents and visitors with mobility issues from leaving or getting to the second floor without help. Ricky Downs,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

STATE OF MIND 2-9-2023

A Wichita bakery, packed with goodies and sweets, is dealing with an influx of orders for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day. Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU's challenge to death penalty is valid. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Sedgwick County judge said the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) challenge...
WICHITA, KS

