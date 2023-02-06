ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Perspective: Parents, it’s time to talk to your kids about marriage

By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443L09_0keiqHqk00
A marriage certificate from Oct. 18, 1866, contains the words “What God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.” | Wikimedia Commons

What do American parents want for their children? A new survey out from Pew surfaced some surprising answers. Many more mothers and fathers seem concerned with their children’s careers than with their family lives. Nearly 90% said that financial independence and having jobs and careers they enjoy is important, compared to only about a quarter of parents who said getting married and having children is important.

There are a variety of reasons for these answers — fewer of the parents themselves are married, for one. Americans are having fewer children than they used to. Cultural acceptance of being single and childless has grown. And in times of financial uncertainty, like now, people are no doubt more focused on whether their children can afford to leave the nest.

Maybe the parents want something for their kids that they don’t have. Perhaps they have found a spouse and have some children, but have never been able to achieve the kind of satisfaction from work or make the kind of money that would make them truly financially independent.

But parents are also being realistic. These days it feels as though parents have little ability to influence whether their children get married and have families of their own. For one thing, because the average age of marriage is so high compared to previous generations, these kinds of decisions often feel like they are disconnected from anything parents say or do. Why would you talk to your 10-year-old about a decision they won’t make until they’re 35?

Among many middle- and upper-class Americans, mentioning marriage too early is seen as backward, something only the highly religious would do. For those families, the children are supposed to be going to school, getting jobs, traveling, meeting new people and so on, not settling down so soon. Self-fulfillment has to come first.

And for working-class Americans, marriage is often not a part of the calculation at all. Why focus on marriage when it probably won’t happen? Long-term cohabitation is just as likely. And whether you’re single or living with someone else, you better learn to fend for yourself. Maybe it’s more important to think about your job, the thinking goes.

Is there a way for parents to talk to their kids even at a young age about the importance of marriage and family for a fulfilling life? Historically, one obvious way was through faith. When the purpose of marriage and family are part of a larger message of religion, supported by the whole community, then encouraging them doesn’t seem strange.

Outside of that context, it may seem harder to find a reason to introduce the subject — until you look at the research about how important family life is with regard to happiness and well-being.

Related

Waiting too long to think about marriage can mean a smaller pool of potential partners. It can also mean less stable relationships. Among those who have had already had multiple long-term cohabiting situations, fidelity can be a bigger challenge. (Why isn’t marriage just one more relationship in a long line of ones that have broken up before?) These are important practical messages that parents can offer.

A friend with three sons in their 20s had been telling me about how much she loved the long-term girlfriend of one of the boys. She spent a lot of time with them during the pandemic and really fit in with the whole family. I asked my friend whether she told the son how enthusiastic she was, or whether she was nudging him about marriage. She told me she would never — it wasn’t her business. When he did propose last week after a three-year courtship, though, my friend was over the moon. She planned an entire weekend of celebrations.

Of course, no mother wants to seem like a nag, demanding grandchildren before anyone is ready. But I do hope we can still acknowledge how wonderful such relationships can be and tell our children that marriage can be a bedrock for a lifetime of fulfillment, steeling us through tragedy as well.

Perhaps my friend needn’t have said anything. Maybe it is enough that she has a happy marriage and that her children will want to emulate that. But what harm can it do to talk about it occasionally? To mention the benefits that marriage has brought you and how you hope someday (in the not-too-distant future) your children will be able to experience the same kind of satisfaction?

And what of the kids who don’t get to see a happy marriage up close, who didn’t grow up with a close nuclear family? One hopes that they will also receive this message — if not from their own parents, then at least from someone else’s.

Naomi Schaefer Riley is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a Deseret News contributor and the author of “ No Way to Treat a Child: How the Foster Care System, Family Courts, and Racial Activists Are Wrecking Young Lives ,” among other books.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. YouTube users Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all-too familiar with people making wild—and more often than not, untrue—assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
Amy Christie

Dad on kids: "I want to take my son on a trip, not my spouse's child; not spending anything on my stepson"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married to a partner who had kids without being willing to contribute to the costs needed for them and your own kids can cause tension and plenty of arguments as you try to raise a family where siblings are not treated the same way by the two spouses.
Tyla

Couple's big day 'ruined' after family refuses to attend child-free wedding

The dreaded pre-wedding jitters are perfectly normal when getting married and drama between family members is bound to happen... but what about when your 'fiancée 'hates' your family and 'ruins' everything?. Well, this is a reality for one man who took to Mumsnet anonymously and opened up on the...
New York Post

Dear Abby: My husband has become unbearable

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married more than 40 years. As he’s grown older, he has become the stereotypical “grumpy old man.” Although he can be thoughtful, like giving me flowers for my birthday, he’s increasingly moody, impatient and angry. He often rants about politics and other things and won’t stop trying to impose his views on me. I agree with some of his opinions, but he gets upset if I disagree.  Because I don’t want an argument, I either don’t respond or leave the room, which also upsets him. Sometimes he apologizes because he knows his ranting...
TENNESSEE STATE
malta

90's Lady and a 50's Partner Can Create a Happy life

Age is just a number, and love knows no bounds. This is evident in the case of relationships where the partners have a significant age difference. A 90's lady can be happy with her 50's partner and vice versa. In this article, we will look at why this is possible and how both partners can make the relationship work.
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Fatherly

8 Tips for Living Alone Again After Divorce Or Separation

Life after a divorce or separation requires many adjustments. One big one? Learning to live alone again. After my separation, I texted my older cousin for words of advice. He’d previously survived a divorce, lived on his own for a while, and is now happily remarried. While discussing my pending move to a new place, we talked about how to readjust to living alone and dealing with the loneliness that can strike. He made one particular comment that stuck in my brain until moving day: “Living alone seems exciting at first, but you won’t know how you’ll handle it until that first night alone after you move in, lock the door for the night, and get into bed. That’s when it will all hit you.”
The New West

Pregnant woman ruins dinner reservations and gaslights upset sister

Family dynamics don’t change overnight, even when the children have grown into adults with budding lives of their own. Many take their role into adulthood, and treat others in the same manner as when they were still “at home.” However, this can sometimes be detrimental to the mental health of scapegoated and other marginalized family members.
Amy Christie

Dad on daughter: "She won't let me walk her down the aisle because I divorced her mom"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and raise a family is a time filled with love and happy moments, but that doesn't mean all your family will feel the same way. And sometimes, you could decide who gets to join you on your special day based on past events that affected you or made you upset.
Kendra M.

Dad tells family to either take care of their dog or rehome it; wife and kids think its unfair

Having a dog is definitely a commitment. Though man's best friend is capable of providing unconditional love, joy and companionship, owning one also involves considerable sacrifice and responsibility. Taking care of a dog means making sure it has proper nutrition, exercise, medical care, training and socialization which can equate to lots of time and money. Responsible ownership requires not just time but dedication to provide all these things as dogs rely on us for their well-being.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
57K+
Followers
33K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy