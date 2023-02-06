Deseret News Week 25 high school star athletes of the week

Boys Basketball

Reggie Frischknecht, Manti (Jr.)

Manti’s depth and unselfishness have been some of the catalysts to an outstanding season thus far, and junior Reggie Frischknecht has been one of the mainstays of that approach.

He is shooting 66 percent from the field and has recorded 11 double-doubles this season.

He leads the team in scoring at 12.9 points per game to go along with his 8.5 rebounds per game and three steals per game.

“Reggie comes every day prepared to work hard and give all he can to his team. Reggie and this team is a group you love to coach because of their competitive spirit,” said Manti Devin Shakespear.

Last week in Manti’s 59-51 win over Union he recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Girls Basketball

Hallee Smith, Ridgeline (Jr.)

Ridgeline is loaded with talent this season, a big reason the Riverhawks are 18-0 heading into the homestretch of the season in their quest to avenge last year’s runner-up finish.

Junior Hallee Smith has been a key part of that success as she’s averaging 10.8 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 steals and 3.7 rebounds.

“Hallee Smith has been a huge part of Ridgeline’s success for the past two seasons. Hallee always gives maximum effort in practice and games and is an integral part of our team,” said Ridgeline coach Ainsli Jenk. “She is able to generate extra possessions for us because of the number of steals and offensive rebounds she gets. She is a tenacious defender and makes things difficult for opposing guards. Hallee is also a great teammate and a pleasure to coach.”

Last week in Ridgeline’s only game, a 66-31 win over Green Canyon, she recorded 12 points and seven assists. She’s scored in double figures in four of six region games.

Boys Swimming

Sam Carlson, Davis (Sr.)

Sam Carlson has enjoyed a perfect senior season in the pool for Davis High School.

He is undefeated in all his individual races and relay races, including the state’s best overall time in the 50 freestyle (21.13). He also owns the best time in 6A in the 100 freestyle (47.27), good enough for fourth-best overall.

“Sam Carlson does it all. He leads by example, he swims hard in practice and in his races, he is supportive of everyone on the team, he is dedicated, and he has a sense of humor that leaves you rolling with laughter,” said Davis coach Kit Barker. “He wakes up early for morning practices with his club team, which is a 30-minute drive to Salt Lake, then he drives back and attends a full day of school and then he swims at Davis High School’s afternoon practice.”

Led by Carlson, Davis’ 400 free relay team ranks first heading into the state meet, and its 200 free relay team ranks second.

Carlson has received a swimming scholarship to Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Ga.

Girls Swimming

Meg Harris, Wasatch (Sr.)

Meg Harris had another great day in the pool at the Region 9 championships last week as she was instrumental in leading Wasatch to the region title.

Harris won both the 100 and 200 freestyle region titles and then also swam a leg in Wasatch’s winning 400 freestyle relay team.

She won the 100 free with a time of 55.30 and the 200 free with a time of 1:59.91, which ranks as the 14th best in Utah this season.

“Megan Harris is a great athlete and a better person. As all great athletes, she is a hard worker and someone who is willing to put in the extra needed to become better. We are so happy that she is a part of our team and proud of her accomplishments,” said Wasatch coach Shawn Marsing.

Boys Wrestling

Korbin Chuchran, Westlake (So.)

Westlake’s Korbin Chuchran ran his record to 33-6 this season with an outstanding showing at the 6A Divisional B wrestling meet at Corner Canyon High School last week.

Chuchran went 4-0, including pins in the semifinal and championship, to secure a No. 1 seed for next week’s 6A state tournament at UVU.

“Korbin is one of the hardest workers in our room. As only a sophomore he is already one of our team captains and leaders on this team. He puts in the time all year round and has a great attitude. It has been a pleasure working with him and being one of his coaches,” said Westlake coach Jeff Newby.

Chuchran was a state runner-up as a freshman at 106 pounds last year, and this year at 120 pounds he’s one of the wrestlers to beat.

Girls Wrestling

Rachel Jones, Northridge (Sr.)

In just her second year of wrestling, Northridge’s Rachel Jones has become a force at 105 pounds heading into next week’s 5A state tournament.

Jones won by fall in all three of her matches at the 5A Divisional A state qualifying meet at Stansbury High school last week to run her record 35-5 this season, including 30 falls.

Jones grew up competing in martial arts, and now in her second year of wrestling her coach said she’s figured out how tough she is and it’s showed including pins over last year’s 4A, 5A and 6A state champs.

“When she wrestles, she is always one who draws attention to the mat with her exciting and explosive wrestling style. Rachel is a great leader for our team and is a very hard worker. She pushes herself and her teammates to get the most out of their practices. We are very blessed to have her on our team,” said Northridge coach Kevin Kennington.