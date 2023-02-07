ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead inside Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death inside a home. This is APD's second homicide investigation Wednesday. APD officers located the a dead man inside a home on Carlton Street NW. The department received a report of the possible death after noon Wednesday. Its homicide...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Man found dead at Albuquerque truck stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death at a truck stop in northwest Albuquerque. A person was found dead on 6th Street NW with a gunshot wound, according to APD. Its homicide detectives are investigating its third homicide case of Wednesday. The shooting happened at...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New information revealed in Rio Rancho Homicide

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police revealed new details about a homicide over the weekend. Mathew Chavez, 23, is accused of killing his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jordan Gallegos. According to police reports, Chavez's sister received a phone call that Mathew had shot someone. Then the report says Chavez drove...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Most arrested on felony warrants are released days later

There are more wanted fugitives in Bernalillo County than police officers, and law enforcement wants $20 million in state money to get those in custody. But some say it could be a waste of your taxpayer dollars when most fugitives who are captured are released days after being rounded up.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man wanted, accused of cutting off ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Jordan Baca, accused of taking off his ankle monitor and disappearing. Baca was sentenced to a community custody program in December after pleading guilty to criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint, in late January, Baca […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS News

Murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor is on the run, officials say

A wanted murder suspect is at large in New Mexico, authorities announced this week.Joe Anderson, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last year, the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said in a news release published on Wednesday. One day earlier, Anderson had cut off his ankle monitor and remained on the run after county prosecutors requested that the district court issue a warrant for the man's arrest, according to the release.Anderson is accused of killing another man, Raymond Aviles, in southeast Albuquerque last August, CBS affiliate KRQE reported. Investigators have alleged that Anderson shot Aviles as the victim attempted...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Feb. 1 – Feb 7, 2023

Eric J. Archuleta, 39, of Espanola was arrested February 1 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Daniel P. Romero, 41, of Cordova, was arrested February 2 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Shannon Vigil, 38, of Espanola was arrested February 6 on a felony warrant. Information published in the weekly...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, at large

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect a judge let out, has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run. This is after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday Joe Anderson should stay behind bars until trial, overturning a district court judge’s decision. Anderson has an extensive criminal history, including a previous conviction for shooting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man who shot at family sentenced to prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who opened fire on an out-of-town family driving in Albuquerque will spend four years behind bars. Last month, Antonio Brower-Walsh pleaded guilty to shooting at or from a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. The family told police Brower-Walsh cut them off, slammed on his breaks, then pulled out a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed

RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Person shot to death in Northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was shot to death early Monday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. The person was shot around 1:30 a.m., according to police. The Albuquerque Police Department said officers found a man lying in the street on Candelaria just west of I-25. Evidence showed police he was shot from behind.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

