Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Walmart is set to close nearly half a dozen locations in the coming weekscreteAlbuquerque, NM
Local Residents Voice Their Concerns Over Walmart's Store Closure in AlbuquerqueAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to IndulgeAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day
If you have any information on any of the crimes, you're asked to call police.
State Police officer saves teen from edge of Albuquerque bridge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer is being credited with saving a teenager’s life after stopping to check on a car pulled over on the side of a Paseo del Norte overpass. NMSP highlighted the officer’s actions in a recent video posted to social media, which features dash camera and body camera […]
Man to stay in custody for allegedly attacking officer while they searched for his kid
Prosecutors want a man to stay behind bars after he allegedly attacked an officer.
KOAT 7
Man found dead inside Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death inside a home. This is APD's second homicide investigation Wednesday. APD officers located the a dead man inside a home on Carlton Street NW. The department received a report of the possible death after noon Wednesday. Its homicide...
KOAT 7
Man found dead at Albuquerque truck stop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death at a truck stop in northwest Albuquerque. A person was found dead on 6th Street NW with a gunshot wound, according to APD. Its homicide detectives are investigating its third homicide case of Wednesday. The shooting happened at...
Albuquerque Police arrest suspect accused in road rage pistol-whipping case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old suspect caught on camera in a red “Cookies” sweatsuit is now in custody, accused in a recent road rage case near the UNM campus. Albuquerque Police say Andres Lorenzo Martinez was arrested Tuesday at a home on Gold Street near Central & University. APD says Martinez was taken into custody […]
KOAT 7
New information revealed in Rio Rancho Homicide
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police revealed new details about a homicide over the weekend. Mathew Chavez, 23, is accused of killing his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jordan Gallegos. According to police reports, Chavez's sister received a phone call that Mathew had shot someone. Then the report says Chavez drove...
Orange moped ties two suspects to October murder, recent Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested and charged two men with an October murder near the downtown bus station. The same men are also now suspected of shooting a man in the back before he was run over and killed hours later on Candelaria. The suspects, Casper Rickords, 22, and Melvin Robinson, 33, are […]
KOAT 7
Most arrested on felony warrants are released days later
There are more wanted fugitives in Bernalillo County than police officers, and law enforcement wants $20 million in state money to get those in custody. But some say it could be a waste of your taxpayer dollars when most fugitives who are captured are released days after being rounded up.
Albuquerque man wanted, accused of cutting off ankle monitor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Jordan Baca, accused of taking off his ankle monitor and disappearing. Baca was sentenced to a community custody program in December after pleading guilty to criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint, in late January, Baca […]
Man accused of stealing bait car, shooting at police held until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of stealing a police bait car and shooting at officers will stay locked up until trial. Police arrested Christian Wood last Thursday, roughly two weeks after investigators say he stole the bait car near Gibson and Yale. Detectives tracked Woods down to an area near Copper and San Mateo […]
Albuquerque duo faces new murder charges for Candelaria shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men charged in the 2022 killing of a man near Albuquerque’s downtown bus depot are now accused of new murder charges in the shooting of a man on Candelaria earlier this week. The suspects, Melvin Robinson and Capser Rickords have been in custody since Monday night when they were arrested by […]
Murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor is on the run, officials say
A wanted murder suspect is at large in New Mexico, authorities announced this week.Joe Anderson, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last year, the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said in a news release published on Wednesday. One day earlier, Anderson had cut off his ankle monitor and remained on the run after county prosecutors requested that the district court issue a warrant for the man's arrest, according to the release.Anderson is accused of killing another man, Raymond Aviles, in southeast Albuquerque last August, CBS affiliate KRQE reported. Investigators have alleged that Anderson shot Aviles as the victim attempted...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Feb. 1 – Feb 7, 2023
Eric J. Archuleta, 39, of Espanola was arrested February 1 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Daniel P. Romero, 41, of Cordova, was arrested February 2 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Shannon Vigil, 38, of Espanola was arrested February 6 on a felony warrant. Information published in the weekly...
Albuquerque murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, at large
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect a judge let out, has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run. This is after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday Joe Anderson should stay behind bars until trial, overturning a district court judge’s decision. Anderson has an extensive criminal history, including a previous conviction for shooting […]
Police, prosecutors say more ‘Glock switch’ gun modifications turning up in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Top law enforcement officials in New Mexico are warning people about what they say is an increasing number of guns modified to act as machine guns. Posting a video to Twitter this week, New Mexico’s U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez and APD Chief Harold Medina are also reminding people of the stiff penalties […]
Albuquerque man who shot at family sentenced to prison
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who opened fire on an out-of-town family driving in Albuquerque will spend four years behind bars. Last month, Antonio Brower-Walsh pleaded guilty to shooting at or from a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. The family told police Brower-Walsh cut them off, slammed on his breaks, then pulled out a […]
KRQE News 13
Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed
Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/rio-rancho-police-man-drives-around-with-woman-he-shot-killed/. Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/rio-rancho-police-man-drives-around-with-woman-he-shot-killed/. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Crews respond to Mora County brush fire. https://www.krqe.com/news/wildfires/crews-respond-to-mora-county-brushfire/. 2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/2-arrested-in-menaul-swat-standoff/. Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/cold-case-rapes-connected-to-new-mexico-music-teacher/. Three...
KOAT 7
Person shot to death in Northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was shot to death early Monday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. The person was shot around 1:30 a.m., according to police. The Albuquerque Police Department said officers found a man lying in the street on Candelaria just west of I-25. Evidence showed police he was shot from behind.
Santa Fe Police looking for driver in deadly crash
A driver still hasn't been found after a fatal crash over the weekend.
