ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Moore

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the person who shot a teenager Thursday evening in Moore. Police said a group of teenagers was fighting near Northwest 12th Street and Santa Fe Avenue when one was shot in the leg. "Some aid was rendered by officers on the scene,"...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash

A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In Warr Acres

A person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Warr Acres, according to Warr Acres police. Police responded to the scene near Northwest 63rd and MacArthur Blvd. One person was taken to the hospital where they later died, according to police. The driver remained at...
WARR ACRES, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Person Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC

Police and EMS are responding to an accident involving an automobile and pedestrian on Northwest 63rd and MacArthur Blvd. One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by the vehicle, according to police. The driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating. The area is currently blocked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OHP Responded To 108 Crashes Thursday Morning

The commute to work Thursday turned deadly after a tractor-trailer hauling horses collided with two vehicles on the east side of the Oklahoma City metro, authorities said. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they responded to a total of 108 crashes. EMSA reported, between midnight and 8:30 a.m., they responded to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK
KOCO

Two people sent to hospital after serious crash in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a serious crash in Norman. On Tuesday, Norman police responded to the scene of a crash on Lahoma Avenue and Acres Street. KOCO 5 spoke with neighbors who heard it happen. Police said the intersection will be closed...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police search for suspected catalytic converter thief

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a southeast Oklahoma business and tried to steal catalytic converters. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the break-in happened at Pull-A-Part Auto Parts Yard near Southeast 15th Street and Satna Fe Avenue. The suspect ran from the scene once officers arrived.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Drunk driver crashes into NE OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man will be arrested once he is released from the hospital after he drove under the influence and crashed into a home in NE OKC on Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was headed south on Kelley near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy