Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in forfeited revenue to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
KOCO
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Moore
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the person who shot a teenager Thursday evening in Moore. Police said a group of teenagers was fighting near Northwest 12th Street and Santa Fe Avenue when one was shot in the leg. "Some aid was rendered by officers on the scene,"...
news9.com
27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash
A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
Police seek answers after possible shooting in Moore
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the town of Moore as a heavy police presence gathered in the area of NW 12th and Janeway.
okcfox.com
Two-year-old girl found alone in OKC apartment, while her mother was passed out on Xanax
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 21-year-old woman is now behind bars after police found her two-year-old daughter abandoned in her apartment early Monday morning. Police say they got a call from someone who was concerned when they saw the child alone in the apartment around midnight on Monday. They later found the mother passed out inside of her truck.
news9.com
1 Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In Warr Acres
A person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Warr Acres, according to Warr Acres police. Police responded to the scene near Northwest 63rd and MacArthur Blvd. One person was taken to the hospital where they later died, according to police. The driver remained at...
1 Person Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC
Police and EMS are responding to an accident involving an automobile and pedestrian on Northwest 63rd and MacArthur Blvd. One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by the vehicle, according to police. The driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating. The area is currently blocked...
Police identify man shot and killed after fight at Oklahoma City motel
The Oklahoma City Police Department has now identified the victim in Wednesday's fatal shooting at a motel on the city's southwest side.
news9.com
OHP Responded To 108 Crashes Thursday Morning
The commute to work Thursday turned deadly after a tractor-trailer hauling horses collided with two vehicles on the east side of the Oklahoma City metro, authorities said. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they responded to a total of 108 crashes. EMSA reported, between midnight and 8:30 a.m., they responded to...
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
Norman vehicle accident leaves intersection shutdown
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres and a few blocks away from a well known park in the area from Andrews Park.
KOCO
Two people sent to hospital after serious crash in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a serious crash in Norman. On Tuesday, Norman police responded to the scene of a crash on Lahoma Avenue and Acres Street. KOCO 5 spoke with neighbors who heard it happen. Police said the intersection will be closed...
KOCO
One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
‘Wet Bandit’ leads Edmond Police on slippery saga as several homeowners fall victim to gushing water in their front yard
Several Edmond residents discovered gushing water in their front yard Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but their outdoor faucet wasn't broken nor frozen over.
Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman allegedly escapes being held hostage for days
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is now investigating after a woman escaped a Spencer home where she was allegedly held hostage for days.
news9.com
Oklahoma County Deputies Find 2 Girls Living In Squalor With Parents, 8 Dogs
No food in the home, no working toilet, and dog feces were everywhere: Oklahoma County investigators said they found two children living in squalor with their parents and eight dogs. Deputies went to a home on South Youngs Boulevard Wednesday morning for a lockout, said Aaron Brilbeck, public information officer...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrests third person in connection to 2022 murder at Plaza Inn
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have arrested a third individual in connection to a murder that happened at Plaza Inn in Oct. 2022. On Oct. 10, 2022, Anthony Dewayne Taylor, 42, allegedly shot 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred to death at the Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police say...
Two young children found living in OKC home filled with animal feces and urine
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office served an eviction notice to a family Wednesday morning, but when they looked inside the home, an investigation emerged.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspected catalytic converter thief
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a southeast Oklahoma business and tried to steal catalytic converters. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the break-in happened at Pull-A-Part Auto Parts Yard near Southeast 15th Street and Satna Fe Avenue. The suspect ran from the scene once officers arrived.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Drunk driver crashes into NE OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man will be arrested once he is released from the hospital after he drove under the influence and crashed into a home in NE OKC on Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was headed south on Kelley near...
KOCO
OHP: Suspect pursuit, crash briefly shuts down interstate in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect pursuit turned crash briefly shut down an interstate in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. On Monday night, there was a short pursuit on southbound Interstate 35. Officials said a trooper performed a TVI just north of Interstate 240 which caused the suspect to crash.
