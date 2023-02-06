Arizona leaders welcome fans to Super Bowl LVII

Excitement is in the Valley of the Sun air as the road to Super Bowl LVII enters its final days.

“It’s going to be a fantastic week,” said Arizona Cardinals President and CEO Michael Bidwill during a Feb. 6 press conference kicking off Super Bowl LVII, which will be played Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Bidwill was among local leaders, elected officials and NFL representatives who gathered at the Phoenix Convention Center for a "Welcome to Super Bowl LVII" press conference. Speakers at the event included Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Gila River Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis, National Football League Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events, Peter O’Reilly, Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee President and CEO, Jay Parry, host committee Chairman David Rousseau and former Arizona Cardinals player Larry Fitzgerald, who is serving as executive chair of the host committee.

Gov. Hobbs said 100,000 visitors are expected to be in Arizona this week, and welcomed football fans to the state.

“Arizona is truly a unique destination for a Super Bowl because when we host a Super Bowl, it’s a multi-city, multi-day, regional experience,” Hobbs said.

During the Super Bowl Experience opening weekend, Feb. 4-5, the Phoenix Convention Center saw 70,000 people come through — the second highest opening weekend for the event, next to Indianapolis in 2012, O'Reilly said.

Closing the press conference, Fitzgerald spoke about the differences from the players’ side of a game versus the planning side, saying he has now seen “how the sausage is made.”

“(The Super Bowl) means so much to this great state. My children and my children’s children will be impacted by this game and hopefully for years to come, more games that will be coming to our state,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s been a spectacular experience ... I just hope for a very competitive game on Sunday.”