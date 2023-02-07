Read full article on original website
low hanging fruit
3d ago
Wow, go figure! all a person has to do is sit outside any evening and listen for the racing. it's not brain surgery
Cape Coral woman steals over $10,000 from North Fort Myers Little League
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Cape Coral woman stole more than $10,000 from a little league baseball team in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received a complaint on Monday that Laurie Sturrup had been embezzling money from the North Fort Myers Babe Ruth Little League Baseball team.
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
One of Charlotte County’s most wanted arrested in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A man on the top 10 Most Wanted list in Charlotte County was arrested in Port Charlotte. Sta’Chawn Wright, 25, was arrested Thursday evening after a brief foot chase ended with him being caught in a canal, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
USDA inspects Florida animal park after white rhino shot 15 times, killed
State and federal government officials have concluded their inspection on an animal park in Central Florida after a white rhinoceros was shot and killed when it tried to escape.
NBC2 rides along with Cape Coral police for crackdown on aggressive driving
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) – The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) is using grant money to crack down on dangerous driving in the city. The funds, which are available through the Florida Department of Transportation, are distributed to departments based on certain information, like crash statistics. “We’d much rather...
FWC investigates potential harm to wildlife in Cape Coral canal cleanup operation
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is now investigating whether wildlife was harmed in a citywide Hurricane Ian canal debris cleanup operation. So far, crews have cleaned out 454,000 cubic yards of canal debris. Some Southwest Cape Coral residents believe their canal banks were...
WZVN-TV
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
Teen leads multiple Collier agencies on stolen vehicle chase
NAPLES, Fla. — 17-year-old Daekwon Smith has been arrested after leading officers and deputies on a chase Wednesday evening. CCSO documents show that a reportedly stolen car, a 2019 Honda Accord, was located in the Tommy Bahama restaurant parking lot on 3rd Street South Wednesday evening. Smith, alongside a 16-year-old girl and other accomplice, were seen entering the stolen vehicle.
fox35orlando.com
Florida details emergency response to influx of migrants attempting to enter state
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) on Wednesday released additional details about how the state is responding to what Gov. Ron DeSantis has called an "alarming" influx of migrants attempting to enter Florida illegally. It comes a month after DeSantis issued an executive order activating the...
capecoralbreeze.com
FDOT to host Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan public outreach meeting – I-75 from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County
Bartow, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is hosting a Public Outreach Meeting for the Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County. For convenience, FDOT is providing multiple...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman accused of killing Charlotte County deputy while driving drunk to undergo competency evaluation
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:54b5aae8b7c0965be4471da Player Element ID: 6320051797112. The woman accused of killing a young deputy on the interstate in Charlotte County while drunk is having her competency to stand trial brought...
Authorities searching for man using stolen bank card at Fort Myers Sam’s Club
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) needs help identifying a man in connection with a car burglary. According to FMPD, a car was broken into at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers on January 28. The victim’s bank card was stolen. That same day, security...
Naples man struck stop sign and arrested with vodka shoved down his pants
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A witness called the Lee County Sheriff’s to report that a car was driving erratically and jumping curbs on Monday evening. Maximilian Beyrent, 28, was driving a red Toyota Corolla when he illegally entered a community gate and began driving toward people. A witness...
Brush fire alert for Collier County
The Collier County Sheriff fire crews are battling a brush fire in the area of Collier Boulevard south of Immokalee Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Finding the best hidden gems in Collier County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:c1872ea83eb4708999c9a0cd Player Element ID: 6320062175112. WINK News hitched a ride with a charter captain to find the best hidden gems in Collier County. Collier County is busy. There are...
WINKNEWS.com
4 months after Ian, Indian Creek RV Resort telling residents to leave without power or water
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-09:dd51444c343c642d1d7573e8 Player Element ID: 6320005655112. Homeowners are still not allowed to sleep in their homes Wednesday night four months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. People living at the...
fox13news.com
Where is Harriet? M-15 continues caring for two eaglets while mother remains missing
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - The famous mother eagle of southwest Florida Harriet, has yet to return to the nest where her two eaglets reside with M15. The father eagle has adjusted his habits to keep his baby eagles alive. Harriet was last seen on Thursday afternoon, when another bald...
Naples man leads Collier County deputies on 130 mph chase
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — For over 20 minutes, Collier County deputies were on high alert. In the county’s eastern area, a blue Lexus was spotted with an inoperable headlight. However, when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the Lexus revved and sped away—eluding all authorities in the process.
WINKNEWS.com
FGCU researchers following dead fish to track red tide on Sanibel
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:d0cd927d81d4b104d836e311 Player Element ID: 6320045800112. When you think red tide, dead fish probably come to mind, along with coughing and respiratory issues, but for one group, it’s the size...
