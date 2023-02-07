ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

low hanging fruit
3d ago

Wow, go figure! all a person has to do is sit outside any evening and listen for the racing. it's not brain surgery

5
WESH

Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates

Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
FORT MYERS, FL
WZVN-TV

Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Teen leads multiple Collier agencies on stolen vehicle chase

NAPLES, Fla. — 17-year-old Daekwon Smith has been arrested after leading officers and deputies on a chase Wednesday evening. CCSO documents show that a reportedly stolen car, a 2019 Honda Accord, was located in the Tommy Bahama restaurant parking lot on 3rd Street South Wednesday evening. Smith, alongside a 16-year-old girl and other accomplice, were seen entering the stolen vehicle.
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

FDOT to host Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan public outreach meeting – I-75 from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County

Bartow, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District One, is hosting a Public Outreach Meeting for the Southwest Connect™ I-75 South Corridor Master Plan from SR 951 (Collier Boulevard) in Collier County to SR 78 (Bayshore Road) in Lee County. For convenience, FDOT is providing multiple...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Finding the best hidden gems in Collier County

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:c1872ea83eb4708999c9a0cd Player Element ID: 6320062175112. WINK News hitched a ride with a charter captain to find the best hidden gems in Collier County. Collier County is busy. There are...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FGCU researchers following dead fish to track red tide on Sanibel

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:d0cd927d81d4b104d836e311 Player Element ID: 6320045800112. When you think red tide, dead fish probably come to mind, along with coughing and respiratory issues, but for one group, it’s the size...
SANIBEL, FL

