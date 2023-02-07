ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weirdest Places to Visit While You’re in Maryland

Maryland has its fair share of weird and unusual places. But it seems like a lot of people aren’t even aware of that. Are you are planning on visiting this unique state? Are you also a lover of everything weird and strange? Then make sure to visit these weirdest places in Maryland.
Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
Officials warn of more extremist attacks in aftermath of plot targeting Maryland energy stations

BALTIMORE -- Federal officials fear more white supremacist groups may be plotting to target critical infrastructure across the country.Earlier this week, FBI arrested two alleged neo-Nazis planning to destroy power substations in the Baltimore area.On Monday, Catonsville resident Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, was charged after allegedly collaborating with Brandon Russell, who is the co-founder of "Atomwaffen," an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group, to shoot energy stations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall and Baltimore City."There's no doubt in my mind that 2023, this year that we're in right now, is probably going to be the most catastrophic when it comes to the uptick...
Body Of Missing Howard County Man Found In Trunk Of Abandoned Tesla In Ohio

Weeks after he was reported missing, the mystery of where Howard County resident Hajid Jordan had gone came to a tragic conclusion several states away. In Ohio, the Columbus Division of Police released surveillance photos and video (see above) this week of two suspects caught on camera who can be seen walking away from a rented Tesla last month, where Jordan’s body was found inside the trunk by investigators.
This writer from Maryland is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Maryland and the good he is doing for the community.
Weekend storm to impact millions along East Coast with heavy rain, snow

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking an area of low pressure forecast to develop this weekend over parts of the East Coast, bringing a round of snow and rain to the region. Heavy rain is likely near the Southeast coast, with upward of 5 inches possible across parts of the Carolinas and Georgia between Friday and Sunday. “We’re going to slowly start to see the precipitation increase,” FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. “For those of you right along the I-95 corridor, for places like Virginia, as well as even our nation’s capital (and) Baltimore, could end up seeing some rain by Sunday.” For those headed to Arizona for the Super Bowl, there...
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
Dangerous Physician-Assisted Suicide Legislation Introduced In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Yesterday, the 2023 version of the “End of Life Options Act” (SB845) was introduced in the Senate and we expect a House version to be filed by the end of the week. The proposal is the same dangerous, misguided policy that has failed repeatedly in Maryland. The Maryland Against Physician Assisted Suicide coalition remains staunchly opposed to legalizing physician-assisted suicide (PAS) for the same array of concerns, which the bill’s proponents continue to ignore. The fact that the General Assembly is being asked to consider the same significantly flawed bill yet again shows that the out-of-state interests pushing their agenda in Maryland are out of touch with the people and leaders of our state.
‘Completely Destroy This Whole City’: FBI Foils Two White Supremacists’ ‘Racially-Motivated’ Plot to Knock Out Baltimore’s Electricity

The Justice Department seems to have thwarted a racially motivated terrorist attack in Baltimore, Maryland, the largest city and economic center of the state. The FBI believes a Maryland woman and Florida man teamed up to conspire “to carry out attacks against critical infrastructure, specifically electrical substations,” to push their neo-Nazi agenda and cause chaos in the predominantly Black city.
This 19th Century Mansion Is The Most Stunning Vrbo In Maryland

The following mansion just may be the most stunning Vrbo in Maryland. Although this building dates all the way back to 1828, it’s been restored, renovated, and decked out with gorgeous details throughout. Prepare for intricate beauty as you roam the various rooms, from the luxury kitchen, to the simplistic, yet sophisticated library. You’re sure to fall in love with, and maybe even want to reserve a stay at, this unique vacation rental in Maryland.
