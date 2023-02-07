Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
2023 Recruiting Tracker: Miami Recruit Antione Jackson Asking Out of NLI
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
2024 Broward County Prep Football and Recruiting Tracker: Eric Morris, Jr. is a Prospect to Watch
Broward County high school football recruiting news, coaching changes, game information, and more.
sflcn.com
Big Night in Brownsville (Miami) Featuring Haint Blu
MIAMI – Live Arts Miami presents the world premiere of Urban Bush Women’s (UBW) latest dance-theater work, Haint Blu in Miami featuring an immersive audience experience at the Historic Hampton House, March 9 – 12. Audiences will also enjoy curated local food and beverage vendors plus an...
wlrn.org
Law school renamed after Florida civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Ben Crump’s career intertwines with some of the most hotly contested episodes in recent U.S. history. A South Florida school has become only the second law school in the nation to bear the name of a Black attorney, and the first named after a practicing attorney. The first was the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, a part of Texas Southern University in Houston. The second is now The Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.
Miami New Times
Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide
The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
Click10.com
Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. All four suspects hail from out-of-state. South Florida man recalls when protestors set Miami on fire after friend was killed by police. NOW PLAYING. Man...
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
South Florida Student Airlifted After Shooting Near High School
Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.
WSVN-TV
Student suspected of shooting another student near Miami Norland Sr. High taken into custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a student near a Miami high school has been caught and cuffed. The shooting happened Monday just after 4 p.m. along Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street, near Miami Norland Senior High. An 18-year-old student was shot and airlifted to...
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this help
Home prices in South Florida are skyrocketing and many families have had to postpone their plans to buy a home of their own. The average cost of a home in Miami-Dade is currently over $560,000, almost 20% more than last year.
Frustration mounts for Miami Gardens condo complex residents
MIAMI -- More than a week after a massive fire at a Miami Gardens condo complex forced hundreds of residents out of their homes, many of them voiced frustration Monday amid word that the property manager was handing out documents for those eligible for financial assistance.Several of the residents who live at the complex found out through word of mouth about the papers being handed out to some people who were at a shelter waiting to see how much help they may qualify for."Everyday you come here they keep telling you it's tomorrow (and) it's the next day (or) it's...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It
Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami rents increase 25% from 2021
More than half of all U.S. cities are seeing double-digit percentage increases in rent, and that includes Miami. Rents continue to be an attractive option for potential homebuyers holding off until mortgage rates fall and for those just not ready to make the jump into homeownership. But opting to rent comes with a price.
Miami should begin 'preparing for evacuation' due to climate change, Berkeley professor argues
The Nation offered a defense for evacuating the city of Miami on Friday to begin preparing the United States for incoming climate migration and prevent "racial apartheid."
Teen shot outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens
MIAMI - Two words parents never want to hear from their child at school, "code red." Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown on Monday afternoon after shots rang out in the late afternoon."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at Norland Middle School. A frightful start to a new week as Washington, standing next to her older brother, shares her experiences.Officials say an altercation occurred outside the school. Sources tell CBS4 an argument started on school grounds at around 4 p.m. Some middle school students were outside on the courts when suddenly, "We heard...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
Woman found dead from foul play in Florida hotel
Florida authorities have turned to the public for help in solving the murder of a woman found dead in a local hotel. Investigators say it’s clear she was the victim of foul play.
WSVN-TV
Miami woman under police investigation, being sued by people who thought they were buying discounted airline vouchers
(WSVN) - They “thought” they were getting a good deal on airline flights but instead got a ticket to trouble. Now, some are suing and police are investigating. The Night team’s Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Dozens of people thought they were going on fabulous...
tourcounsel.com
Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida
Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
'He embraced everyone': Girlfriend of Lyft driver who died recalls his kindness
Kathi Ginsberg recalled one of her fondest moments with Gary Levin. It was a memory from the week before Christmas, when Ginsberg and Levin, her boyfriend of nearly six years, attended a Smokey Robinson concert at the Broward County Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, a belated gift for Levin's 74th birthday.
