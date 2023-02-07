ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sflcn.com

Big Night in Brownsville (Miami) Featuring Haint Blu

MIAMI – Live Arts Miami presents the world premiere of Urban Bush Women’s (UBW) latest dance-theater work, Haint Blu in Miami featuring an immersive audience experience at the Historic Hampton House, March 9 – 12. Audiences will also enjoy curated local food and beverage vendors plus an...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Law school renamed after Florida civil rights attorney Ben Crump

Ben Crump’s career intertwines with some of the most hotly contested episodes in recent U.S. history. A South Florida school has become only the second law school in the nation to bear the name of a Black attorney, and the first named after a practicing attorney. The first was the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, a part of Texas Southern University in Houston. The second is now The Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Miami New Times

Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide

The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification

MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Frustration mounts for Miami Gardens condo complex residents

MIAMI -- More than a week after a massive fire at a Miami Gardens condo complex forced hundreds of residents out of their homes, many  of them voiced frustration Monday amid word that the property manager was handing out documents for those eligible for financial assistance.Several of the residents who live at the complex found out through word of mouth about the papers being handed out to some people who were at a shelter waiting to see how much help they may qualify for."Everyday you come here they keep telling you it's tomorrow (and) it's the next day (or) it's...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It

Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Miami rents increase 25% from 2021

More than half of all U.S. cities are seeing double-digit percentage increases in rent, and that includes Miami. Rents continue to be an attractive option for potential homebuyers holding off until mortgage rates fall and for those just not ready to make the jump into homeownership. But opting to rent comes with a price.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Teen shot outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - Two words parents never want to hear from their child at school, "code red."  Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown on Monday afternoon after shots rang out in the late afternoon."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at Norland Middle School.  A frightful start to a new week as Washington, standing next to her older brother, shares her experiences.Officials say an altercation occurred outside the school. Sources tell CBS4 an argument started on school grounds at around 4 p.m. Some middle school students were outside on the courts when suddenly, "We heard...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
tourcounsel.com

Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida

Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy