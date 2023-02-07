Mount Vernon HS team to honor Kayla Green as they head to nat'l championships

There was a sendoff for the Mount Vernon High School cheer team Monday as they prepare to head to Florida this week for a national championship.

The team put on a showcase Monday night, giving all who won't be in Orlando with them a little taste of what they're bringing down there.

The team says they're ready to dominate in Orlando, especially in honor of their cheer sister, JV captain Kayla Green.

Kayla, 15, was stabbed to death last spring after a day of citywide celebration. The team honors her every chance they get, even placing a pink pom-pom on the floor at regionals.

The team says they have something special planned to honor Kayla at Nationals.

News 12 will be tagging along, making the trip to the Sunshine State to share their journey every step of the way.

The team also honored its seniors Monday night and thanked the people who donated to get them to Florida. The coaches say they hope this will be a life-changing trip for their athletes and that also shows their team doesn't just cheer for others.

