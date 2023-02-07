‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Charged in Sex Abuse Case

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/LVMPD

Nathan Chasing Horse , the actor known for his turn in 1990’s Dances With Wolves , was on Monday charged after authorities accused him of leveraging his “spiritual influence” to abuse girls and women in the Indigenous community for years. Chasing Horse, 46, is now facing nine felony charges, according to the Associated Press, including charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault, sexual assault against a child under 16, and child abuse. Also in the courtroom on Monday were several alleged victims and their allies, toting signs that read “NO MORE STOLEN SISTERS” and “WOMEN AREN’T PRISONERS,” the AP reported. Chasing Horse was then returned to jail in downtown Las Vegas, where a judge ordered him held without bail until he could find a new attorney. The formal charges come after a dramatic Jan. 31 arrest by SWAT officers at his North Las Vegas home, which itself followed a monthslong investigation into Chasing Horse and his alleged cult, a group known as The Circle.

