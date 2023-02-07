How childhood vaccine rules are changing in Wisconsin

I'm Sophie Carson and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

Childhood vaccine rules get an update

Wisconsin has updated its childhood vaccine requirements to be more in line with federal standards.

Reporter Devi Shastri breaks down what's changed. Here are three quick takeaways.

The vaccine that protects against meningitis is now required, not just recommended. The state recommends kids get the first dose in 7th grade and the booster in 12th grade.

The Tdap vaccine for adolescents, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, is now required at the start of 7th grade instead of the start of the 6th grade.

Children who already had chickenpox can be exempted from the vaccine. But now, parents must prove their child was diagnosed with chickenpox by a health care provider. A parent's word isn't sufficient as it was in the past.

The changes come as a greater portion of children are behind schedule on their vaccines. Parents may have been hesitant to get them vaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said.

The new requirements start this fall for school children. And kids in child care centers are to begin getting up to date now.

Baldwin's State of the Union guest

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin will take an Appleton man named David Hovde as her guest to the State of the Union address tonight.

David Hovde has Type 2 diabetes and is a Medicare recipient. He also happens to be the cousin of Eric Hovde — a Republican businessman who could challenge Baldwin in the 2024 election.

Baldwin's office said she is bringing David Hovde to underscore how newly passed legislation will lower insulin costs for people on Medicare.

Eric Hovde, meanwhile, said recently he is "looking seriously" at the 2024 Senate race but hadn't made a decision on running yet.

In other politics news: Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson has been appointed Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary.

Admirals player beat the odds, still chasing dream

Milwaukee Admirals defenseman Kevin Gravel grew up in a small town in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan never expecting to go pro.

But he was drafted in the fifth round in 2010 and has since played over 100 games in the NHL. Gravel has played for eight teams, four each in the AHL and NHL, and he suffered bouts of Crohn's disease that nearly cost him his career.

But now, as reporter Dave Kallman details, Gravel is healthy and playing closer to his family in the U.P. than ever before.

Kallman writes: Gravel has his heart set on making a home in the NHL again, but he also understands he’s well past the prospect stage. If his role is to provide depth for the Predators and a steady hand for the Admirals, then what he has now is a good life too.

Read the full story here.

Don't miss these

Milwaukee Common Council members put the brakes on a plan to increase oversight of landlord Youssef "Joe" Berrada's operation after his attorney threatened to sue. Berrada's rental empire has grown to about 9,000 units.

Milwaukee's National Avenue is set to undergo major road work. The four-lane road, one of the city's worst for car crashes, could be reduced to two lanes when the project is complete.

Sturgeon spearing season on Lake Winnebago is nearly upon us. The Sturgeon Spectacular in Fond du Lac kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. Here's what to know about the festivities.

Country music singer Trace Adkins is the latest headliner announced for the Wisconsin State Fair. He will close the fair Aug. 13. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Shelters get updated bathrooms

Three local shelters now have renovated bathrooms thanks to Olympic soccer champion Lauren Holiday's big idea.

Holiday, who is married to Milwaukee Bucks star Jrue Holiday, was shopping for Kohler bathroom fixtures for her own home when she wondered aloud about renovating the bathrooms of women's shelters.

The Holidays, Kohler and the Bucks Foundation partnered for the $300,000 effort, reports sports columnist Lori Nickel. Jrue and Lauren are known for their extensive investment in community projects in Milwaukee.

“When you come in, their goal is to make it like home, and I think they’ve done that,” Lauren Holiday said on a tour of Sojourner Family Peace Center.

