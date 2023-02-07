Read full article on original website
3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
2 charged in Gloster Court shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to an early Wednesday morning shooting on Gloster Court in Mobile that left a teen victim injured, according to Mobile Police. Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, are charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police said they found […]
utv44.com
MPD: Three teens shot outside Mobile gas station
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, three people were injured in a shooting Thursday Night. It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the Spirit gas station located near the intersection of Schillinger and Tanner Williams roads. Police initially said two men and one juvenile were...
Man shot on E Rue Maison: Mobile Police
UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the man has died from his injuries. They are currently investigating it as a homicide. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot on E Rue Maison and taken to the hospital with a possible life-threatening injury. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Victim from East Rue Maison shooting has died, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a possible life-threatening injuring in a late morning shooting today, authorities said. The Mobile Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison around 11:54 a.m. today regarding a male victim shot. The victim was taken to the...
utv44.com
Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County
Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Arrests made in Gloster Court shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made two arrests in the shooting Wednesday that happened on Gloster Court. Investigators say they were able to identify Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, as the suspects involved in the shooting. On Wednesday, they were arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Family of man killed by Mobile SWAT officers files lawsuit
The family of a man killed by Mobile police has filed a lawsuit against the city.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man suffers possible life-threatening injury in late-morning shooting, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a possible life-threatening injuring in a late morning shooting today. authorities said. The Mobile Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison around 11:54 a.m. today regarding a male victim shot. The victim was taken to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in a domestic violence burglary from July
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested today on a domestic violence burglary warrant from July, according to MPD. Police said they arrested Deontae Deeds, 20, and have charged him with first degree domestic violence after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, destroyed her personal items and fired multiple shots outside of her residence.
utv44.com
Mobile Police make arrest in Longhorn Steakhouse robbery
According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to 6201 Airport Boulevard in response to a report of a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male subject entered the location armed with a firearm and demanded money from the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD investigates early morning shooting on Gloster Court
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re still working to get more information from Mobile police as they continue to search for clues in an early morning shooting. We’re told this all happened just after 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Gloster Court. That’s off Cody Road North.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman charged with attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old Mobile woman accused in an attempted murder incident on Seale Street. According to police, Bobbie Jane Black used her vehicle to intentionally hit her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim reported the...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night. Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities said they discovered a male subject...
utv44.com
Catalytic converter thieves target Daphne apartment complex
Daphne, Ala. (WPMI) — Thieves ransacked the East Bay Apartments in Daphne last night, and they got away with a valuable commodity. The thieves got under cars, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of catalytic converters. A key sign that your catalytic converter may have been stolen is if your car is making a very loud rattling noise.
1 shot at Chevron on St. Stephens Road, transported to hospital: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police confirmed one person was shot at the Chevron Gas Station off St. Stephens Road Tuesday night. Police said they are unsure of the victim’s condition, but they were transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. WKRG News 5 has a team on-scene. This story will be updated as […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Wrongful-death suit against Mobile over police shooting could hinge on video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A wrongful-death suit alleging police malfeasance during a SWAT Team operation two years ago lays out a sequence of events that explicitly contradicts the official narrative. The key to proving it could rest with home surveillance footage that police seized that day, according to plaintiffs’ lawyer...
WALA-TV FOX10
Theodore woman arrested, accused of stabbing boyfriend in January
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested at 59-year-old Theodore woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend last month. Kimberly Caster was arrested Wednesday on charges with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree robbery. Police said the woman allegedly stabbed in boyfriend Jan. 19 after an argument in the 5000 block of...
Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
utv44.com
Police: Woman shot at Prichard Chevron station has died
According to Prichard City Officials, police are looking for Adrianna Gossett in connection to the murder of Destiny Watson. Gossett, also known as Shae, allegedly pulled into the convenience store parking lot, blocking Watson's car in with her own. Gossett, and an unidentified male, then allegedly shot Watson as she...
