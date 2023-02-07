ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swimswam.com

Cal Women Close Out Regular Season At Stanford

CAL AT STANFORD | 12 P.M. PT | AVERY AQUATIC CENTER | STANFORD, CALIF. The Cal women’s swimming & diving team closes out the regular season Saturday with a rivalry dual meet at Stanford. The first race commences at Noon. The Bears take momentum into the final dual of...
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy