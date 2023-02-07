Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Taunton Woman Hopes Old Valentine’s Day Hockey Ticket In Her Backyard Is a Sign True Love Still Exists
Tara Medeiros of Taunton was in her backyard Tuesday when she saw something strange blow into her backyard. "I thought it was trash at first, but it looks like it was kept in a wallet for 18 years," she said. She found a ticket to the Beanpot hockey tournament. The...
6-Year-Old Secretly Orders $1,000 Worth of Food on Dad’s Phone
A man in Michigan was shocked after dozens of takeout orders began showing up on his doorstep after he had just put his son to bed. It turns out the 6-year-old ordered $1,000 worth of food on Grubhub while playing on his dad's mobile device. "I was putting Mason to...
Disney World Guest Reportedly Suing for ‘Pain and Suffering’ After Slipping at Theme Park
A Disney World guest is taking the Most Magical Place on Earth to court after she allegedly slipped and fell on an unmarked wet floor in one of its Orlando, Fla., theme parks. The woman, identified only as Ms. Reitz, is reportedly suing Disney Parks & Resorts for allegedly "altering her quality of life" due to the fall.
Frustrated Woman Wants Single Mom Neighbor to Stop Using Her Wi-Fi for Free
A woman on Reddit has grown frustrated with a neighbor who has been taking advantage of her generosity by using her Wi-Fi for free for months. It all started a few months ago when her neighbor, Anna, asked to use her Wi-Fi temporarily while she waited for an "engineer" to install hers.
Raynham Horse Took a Nap But It Was His Legs That Fell Asleep
Have you ever seen a horse taking a snooze on the ground?. Unless you're on a farm or at a horse track, chances are you probably haven't, unless you saw George the Raynham horse try to get up after a nap. The irony is, it was George's four legs that...
Gazelle Extends Dry January Into February With 50 Days Sober
It's truly amazing what you can accomplish with dedication and a strong mindset. Welcome to a quick yet rewarding update on my health. Only 37 days into the year, I've never felt better. When I began my "dry journey" back in December 2022, I would have never imagined reaching Day...
