El Paso County, TX

Migrants claim they were kidnapped, held for ransom in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said kidnappings for ransom are on the rise in El Paso and some of the victims lately have been migrants. Three Venezuelan migrants that survived their journey to the United States, only to be kidnapped once they got here, shared their story with KFOX14.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Police Department receives more than 700 body-worn cameras

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Body-worn cameras will now be a part of more El Paso Police Department officers’ uniforms. This comes after the City Council unanimously approved $6.6 million to purchase 792 body cams and 410 mobile video recorders last March. “I felt like it was essential...
EL PASO, TX
Stash house with padlocks uncovered in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several people were taken out of a home, that was being used as a stash house, in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning. Authorities said the exits of the home were padlocked to prevent the people inside from leaving. A total of 28 migrants were...
EL PASO, TX
Woman hit by vehicle in west central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in west central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The incident happened at east Schuster Avenue and Brown Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s. She was taken to...
EL PASO, TX
Man sentenced to 10 years of probation for intoxicated manslaughter

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was assigned to Fort Bliss that caused a deadly crash in 2020 was sentenced. Ivan Romo was sentenced Thursday to 10 years of probation under supervision. Romo was convicted of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Celso Manuel Garcia, 38, was killed...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso ranks among top best cities for budget dating, study shows

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso ranked among the top best cities for budget dating, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The study evaluated the total cost of a “budget” date night in 93 of the largest U.S. cities by calculating the price of an inexpensive meal for two, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets.
EL PASO, TX
Crime Stoppers continues to looks for leads 33 years after Las Cruces Bowl shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to what was then known as Las Cruces Bowl, at 1201 E. Amador Ave., where three adults and four children ages 13, 12, 6 and 2, were found shot execution-style.
LAS CRUCES, NM
1 person dead after traffic-related incident in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in south-central El Paso Tuesday. One person was killed at the 100 block of N Cotton St. near Magoffin Ave. police said. A black Hyundai SUV was seen near a utility pole with its driverside airbag deployed.
EL PASO, TX
Carpe Diem With You: Can handstands relieve anxiety?

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — More than one in four adults reported anticipating more stress at the start of 2023, according to Psychiatry.Org. The American Psychological Association's survey shows that three-quarters of adults say their stress levels have increased over the past year. So this week I interviewed a neuropsychologist about what can be done to help avoid stress-induced anxiety.
EL PASO, TX
NMSU, UNM and UTEP team up to raise money for migrant relief

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Three collegiate universities have decided to use their rivalry for good. Aggies, Lobos and Miners have partnered with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to raise money for the migrant crisis that has continued at the southern border. The project is named "Rivals...
EL PASO, TX
CBP seizes over 50 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine, meth at Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing in El Paso seized over 50 pounds of drugs. The officers seized 32.8 pounds of fentanyl in powder form, 18.16 pounds of cocaine and 1.05 pounds of methamphetamine in two separate unrelated incidents.
EL PASO, TX

