KFOX 14
Migrants claim they were kidnapped, held for ransom in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said kidnappings for ransom are on the rise in El Paso and some of the victims lately have been migrants. Three Venezuelan migrants that survived their journey to the United States, only to be kidnapped once they got here, shared their story with KFOX14.
El Paso ISD accepts responsibility for faulty door left unlocked during school lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Independent School District on Thursday accepted the responsibility for an employee failing to manually lock a faulty door during Monday’s school lockdown. The faulty door was brought to light after a parent contacted KFOX14 stating she was able to enter...
El Paso Police Department receives more than 700 body-worn cameras
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Body-worn cameras will now be a part of more El Paso Police Department officers’ uniforms. This comes after the City Council unanimously approved $6.6 million to purchase 792 body cams and 410 mobile video recorders last March. “I felt like it was essential...
Stash house with padlocks uncovered in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several people were taken out of a home, that was being used as a stash house, in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning. Authorities said the exits of the home were padlocked to prevent the people inside from leaving. A total of 28 migrants were...
Guillen Middle School student injured discharged from hospital; demanding answers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A week after a young boy was left unable to move temporarily after an incident at Guillen Middle School was released from the hospital. KFOX14 spoke with the family of Brandon Mendoza. Mendoza is a student at Guillen Middle School and he became unconscious.
Father believes El Paso officers used excessive force when tasing, detaining son
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A video shared online and with KFOX14 is raising questions about the use of force by El Paso police after several officers were seen and heard using a taser on a young man who was already pinned to the ground. The video taken by...
Woman hit by vehicle in west central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in west central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The incident happened at east Schuster Avenue and Brown Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s. She was taken to...
Accused gunman in 2019 El Paso Walmart mass shooting set to plead guilty in federal case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The man accused of opening fire inside of an east El Paso Walmart and killing 23 people, Patrick Crusius, is expected to plead guilty during his arraignment hearing on Wednesday. According to court documents filed in January, Crusius will plead guilty. The guilty plea...
Man sentenced to 10 years of probation for intoxicated manslaughter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was assigned to Fort Bliss that caused a deadly crash in 2020 was sentenced. Ivan Romo was sentenced Thursday to 10 years of probation under supervision. Romo was convicted of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Celso Manuel Garcia, 38, was killed...
El Paso ranks among top best cities for budget dating, study shows
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso ranked among the top best cities for budget dating, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The study evaluated the total cost of a “budget” date night in 93 of the largest U.S. cities by calculating the price of an inexpensive meal for two, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets.
Las Cruces man who accuses police of shooting him 90 times sues police department
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man who is alleging Las Cruces police officers shot him 90 times while unarmed is suing the police department. Jonathan Strickland and his attorney John Burris announced the federal civil rights lawsuit at a press conference on Wednesday. "Black and brown...
Crime Stoppers continues to looks for leads 33 years after Las Cruces Bowl shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to what was then known as Las Cruces Bowl, at 1201 E. Amador Ave., where three adults and four children ages 13, 12, 6 and 2, were found shot execution-style.
City invites community to meeting about draft of Downtown, Uptown El Paso Plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is holding a community meeting to receive feedback on the initial draft recommendation of the El Paso Downtown and Uptown Plan. The plan will guide future growth and development for downtown, the heart of El Paso, and its adjacent...
'He's alive. That's all that matters': Bus drivers detail how they saved man from overdose
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Las Cruces RoadRunner transit drivers are being called heroes after saving the life of a man who had overdosed. The drivers identified as Eugene House and Israel Hernandez explained what they did and how they felt about the situation. The incident happened Monday...
Driver in deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso suspected of being intoxicated
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso over the weekend. Antonio Machorro, 20, of Denton, Texas, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter. El Paso police stated that police officers were called out to the 600 block of...
Vinton, Texas councilors approves new criteria for Municipal Court judge position
VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Municipal Court in the Village of Vinton has not been in session since 2015, but now the City Council is looking to appoint a judge for the court. When KFOX14 tried speaking with Vinton councilors Tuesday on why they thought the position was necessary,...
1 person dead after traffic-related incident in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in south-central El Paso Tuesday. One person was killed at the 100 block of N Cotton St. near Magoffin Ave. police said. A black Hyundai SUV was seen near a utility pole with its driverside airbag deployed.
Carpe Diem With You: Can handstands relieve anxiety?
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — More than one in four adults reported anticipating more stress at the start of 2023, according to Psychiatry.Org. The American Psychological Association's survey shows that three-quarters of adults say their stress levels have increased over the past year. So this week I interviewed a neuropsychologist about what can be done to help avoid stress-induced anxiety.
NMSU, UNM and UTEP team up to raise money for migrant relief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Three collegiate universities have decided to use their rivalry for good. Aggies, Lobos and Miners have partnered with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to raise money for the migrant crisis that has continued at the southern border. The project is named "Rivals...
CBP seizes over 50 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine, meth at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing in El Paso seized over 50 pounds of drugs. The officers seized 32.8 pounds of fentanyl in powder form, 18.16 pounds of cocaine and 1.05 pounds of methamphetamine in two separate unrelated incidents.
