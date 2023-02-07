Read full article on original website
205 Democrats vote against bill forcing federal workers to return to the office as COVID winds down
Nearly every House Democrat on Wednesday voted against a bill aimed at forcing federal workers to return to their offices now that the COVID pandemic is winding down.
Manchin, Cruz introduce bipartisan bill barring Biden admin from selling US oil reserves to China
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday that would ban future sales of U.S. emergency oil reserves to China.
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third. The bill is a constitutional amendment that would prevent U.S. senators from serving more than 12 years. It would also prevent those in the U.S. House from serving more than three two-year terms. Terms served by members prior to the bill’s enactment would not count toward the proposed term limitations, which means that if the bill were to be passed by this Congress, Cruz would not be term limited until 2036.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden would veto a bill being pushed by House Republicans that would limit his ability to draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House said Monday.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills
One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
House passes GOP bill limiting Biden reserve sales and requiring oil leasing
House Republicans passed legislation Friday to limit President Joe Biden from selling oil from the emergency stockpile and tying sales to increased domestic fuel development, a rebuke of the administration's energy policies.
List of Republicans Who Have Suggested Cutting Medicare, Social Security
Biden claimed "some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset" during his State of the Union address.
The GOP's House Ethics Committee Will Be Led By An Election Denier
Most Republicans named to the panel, including its new chair, fueled lies about the 2020 presidential election and voted to reject the results.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
On order from Trump, Republicans throw a hissy fit during Biden's State of the Union
Last weekend Donald Trump gave a speech in South Carolina where he announced his state leadership team. Among them was Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, whom he introduced by saying:. A friend of mine --- that voice, that voice was so beautiful as he called it out in Congress, Congressman Joe...
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
Lawmakers reintroduce bills to grant DC full control over its National Guard, police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Ahead of Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the U.S. Capitol Police are once again putting out all the security measures to keep everyone around Capitol Hills safe. Fencing has already been set up around the grounds, and legislation has once again been introduced to...
Pelosi says Biden’s State of the Union nullifies Democratic competition in 2024 and there will be ‘no challenger’
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN that President Joe Biden would face no Democratic primary challenger in 2024, after his State of the Union address. Ms Pelosi, who stepped aside as leader of House Democrats but whom the caucus elevated to the honorary title of Speaker Emerita, spoke to CNN after the president delivered his joint address to Congress.The address comes as Mr Biden weighs whether to run for a second term in 2024. But Ms Pelosi told CNN she did not think that Mr Biden would face any Democratic challenger.“Yes, the age issue is something we all...
Republicans Rip Biden for Fencing Off Capitol Before State of the Union
The fencing was previously erected in the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and during last year's State of the Union address.
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
