Once divided, now re-united: Chambers of commerce merge

Feb. 8. By TL Bernthal. The Huntersville Connection, formerly known as the Huntersville Chamber of Commerce, and the Cornelius-based Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce have consolidated. The move was under consideration and negotiation by the two boards since December 2021. Jim Combs, the 2022 president of the Huntersville group and...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

City Leaders Propose New Massive Entertainment Corridor in Heart of Charlotte

Charlotte city officials have just released plans for a massive new entertainment hub in the heart of our city. “The District”, as they are calling it, would tie together the new Transit Center, and Queen City Quarters (formerly Epicetre), and the Spectrum Center in a continuous walkable entertainment and retail corridor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?

Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows

As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the rise in rates. County officials are working to respond to the new property values. Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows. As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Get great vintage clothes at the Charlotte Vintage Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Community input invited concerning Trail Master Plan project in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill invites the community to participate in an open house/drop-in meeting to gather input for its Trail Master Plan project. Community members can stop by the Public Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 303 Tom Hall St.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Huntersville North Carolina Brunch Restaurant Adds Dinner Menu

The Lake Norman and surrounding area is full of delicious spots for grabbing a bite any time of day. And, when The Neighborhood Cafe opened last summer it became a huge hit. Now, the popular Huntersville North Carolina brunch restaurant announces plans to add a dinner menu. The Charlotte Observer reports owner Tim Fadul says customers constantly ask for the addition. And, they want to give customers what they want. So, beginning Thursday The Neighborhood Cafe opens from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They plan to continue brunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visitors to the original Cafe 100 know that when Fadul took ownership he kept the menu and updated and added. So, he says the dinner menu includes faves from the former Cafe 100. Plan to see Filet Oscar, Mediterranean Chicken and Salmon and other additions. Highlights feature ahi tuna with wasabi mashed potatoes, lobster mac & cheese and comfort food like meatloaf and lasagna. They also will have weekly specials of bone in ribeye, prime rib and New York strip.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
mytjnow.com

144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property

Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
ROCK HILL, SC

