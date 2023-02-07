Read full article on original website
Residents take note as Catawba County property evaluations jump
Catawba County's 2023 property reassessments and revaluations are now out, and many are preparing -- or have already received -- a little sticker shock in the form of new property values that may be significantly above what people anticipated.
Mixed-use development in Matthews making changes after pushback from neighbors
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A proposed mixed-use development in Matthews is making changes after pushback from people living in the area. The developer of Santé Matthews is reducing the amount of high-density housing but some say it’s not enough. The main issue some neighbors have had with the...
businesstodaync.com
Once divided, now re-united: Chambers of commerce merge
Feb. 8. By TL Bernthal. The Huntersville Connection, formerly known as the Huntersville Chamber of Commerce, and the Cornelius-based Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce have consolidated. The move was under consideration and negotiation by the two boards since December 2021. Jim Combs, the 2022 president of the Huntersville group and...
Charlotte Stories
City Leaders Propose New Massive Entertainment Corridor in Heart of Charlotte
Charlotte city officials have just released plans for a massive new entertainment hub in the heart of our city. “The District”, as they are calling it, would tie together the new Transit Center, and Queen City Quarters (formerly Epicetre), and the Spectrum Center in a continuous walkable entertainment and retail corridor.
WFAE.org
Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?
Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
Vote deferred allowing office building in Birkdale Village
The vote was 3-3, with Mayor Melinda Bales breaking the tie and voting in favor of deferral. Commissioners Amber Kovacs, Dan Boone, and Rob Kidwell voted against deferring the decision.
Albemarle Corp’s advanced research hub ready to roll with state, local incentives approved
Mecklenburg’s Board of County Commissioners last night approved $4.2 million worth of incentives for Albemarle Corp., the final step in a $14.2 million package from state and local government.
Residents say nearby construction causes flooding in their southeast Charlotte yards
Residents in a southeast Charlotte community are frustrated with water from nearby construction flooding into their yards.
‘It’s fantastic’: Retired officer starts cab service in Waxhaw
In downtown Waxhaw, an historic Main Street is filled with businesses ready to serve customers.
qcnews.com
Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows
As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the rise in rates. County officials are working to respond to the new property values. Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows. As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the...
WCNC
Get great vintage clothes at the Charlotte Vintage Market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.
cn2.com
Community input invited concerning Trail Master Plan project in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill invites the community to participate in an open house/drop-in meeting to gather input for its Trail Master Plan project. Community members can stop by the Public Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 303 Tom Hall St.
wccbcharlotte.com
Deja Vu: Plaza Midwood Businesses Frustrated Over Another Road Closure Due To Pipe Repair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Part of a busy Plaza Midwood road will remain closed for at least two weeks for emergency pipe repairs. This is not the first time work in this area has impacted local businesses. “Once again, the City of Charlotte is doing their best to try and...
2 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Safest Large Cities' In The U.S.
MoneyGeek compiled a list of the 15 safest larges cities in the country, and two in the Tar Heel State made the cut.
Residents worry about safety issues at apartments for seniors in Gastonia
The fire marshal in Gaston County detailed safety issues at a Gastonia apartment complex for seniors.
WBTV
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
country1037fm.com
Popular Huntersville North Carolina Brunch Restaurant Adds Dinner Menu
The Lake Norman and surrounding area is full of delicious spots for grabbing a bite any time of day. And, when The Neighborhood Cafe opened last summer it became a huge hit. Now, the popular Huntersville North Carolina brunch restaurant announces plans to add a dinner menu. The Charlotte Observer reports owner Tim Fadul says customers constantly ask for the addition. And, they want to give customers what they want. So, beginning Thursday The Neighborhood Cafe opens from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They plan to continue brunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visitors to the original Cafe 100 know that when Fadul took ownership he kept the menu and updated and added. So, he says the dinner menu includes faves from the former Cafe 100. Plan to see Filet Oscar, Mediterranean Chicken and Salmon and other additions. Highlights feature ahi tuna with wasabi mashed potatoes, lobster mac & cheese and comfort food like meatloaf and lasagna. They also will have weekly specials of bone in ribeye, prime rib and New York strip.
mytjnow.com
144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property
Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
Taste of Charlotte food festival returns to Tryon Street this spring
Charlotte’s largest food festival will return to Tryon Street in Uptown this spring, organizers announced on its social media pages on Wednesday.
WCNC
Thrift Pony store opens in east Charlotte
Today was the grand opening of a new thrift store, Thrift Pony. It's located just off Commonwealth Avenue near Independence Boulevard.
