Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville woman opens coffee shop in west end with help of Bellarmine University program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is open in west Louisville thanks to a $10,000 grant from Bellarmine University. Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop sits inside the Nia Center at 29th Street and West Broadway in the city's Parkland neighborhood. Its owner, Ausha Hilliman, said it's one of the only coffee shops in west Louisville.
wdrb.com
Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
wdrb.com
Tree falls on home in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood during high winds Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tree fell on a house Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. Wind gusts took out a tree on South 39th Street, near River Park Drive and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in west Louisville. The tree landed on a home, damaging at least the front of...
wdrb.com
South Louisville native swoops in to rescue shuttered Colonial Gardens restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant. The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it. "The best things in...
wdrb.com
Name announced for new Norton Healthcare, Goodwill opportunity campus in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill is celebrating 100 years of serving Kentucky residents by bringing more resources to Louisville, including a multimillion-dollar investment in the city's west end. A year ago, at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, Norton Healthcare and Goodwill announced a partnership with a plan to...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
wdrb.com
Woman injured after being shot in California neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was transported to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers initially responded to a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway around 10 p.m.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Louisville police looking for missing 96-year-old man last seen in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help finding a missing 96-year-old-man. According to authorities, Delmon King was last seen in the 4600 block of Flintlock Drive "in the afternoon hours" on Thursday. That's in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood. Police say he suffers from multiple medical...
wdrb.com
Buffalo Trace holds ribbon-cutting for new stillhouse, launches new tour
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace is stocking more barrels and bottles as part of a $1.2 billion investment and expansion. At 87 feet tall and producing 60,000 gallons a day, Buffalo Trace says its new stillhouse is a product of growing customer demand. On Thursday morning, company representatives for...
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on Greenbelt Highway near Johnsontown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police traffic unit is investigating after a fatal crash Thursday morning involving two vehicles on the Greenbelt Highway early. It happened around 6:20 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD. Officers from the 3rd Division responded to a report of a crash on Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road.
wdrb.com
Love is in the air as Bernheim Forest's golden eagle Athena finds new mate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Love soars again at Bernheim Forest. Athena, the female golden eagle, has found a new partner. This comes after Athena lost her former partner, Harper, in 2021. The two became the first tracked pair of golden eagles in eastern North America. Bernheim Forest said Thursday it...
wdrb.com
Man arrested after police chase through Louisville and into Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in jail after police say he nearly hit an officer and led police on a chase into Oldham County. It started in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood where police say an officer was nearly hit by a car they think was stolen. The suspect,...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested after walking into JCPS school, disrupting a class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School went on full lockdown after a woman walked into the school without following security procedures. Jamescha Whiteside was arrested Wednesday at Rutherford Elementary School. According to a letter from the school's principal, Whiteside reportedly walked through the building, went to a...
wdrb.com
Police say suspect of murder in Louisville's Russell neighborhood confessed over the phone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said the suspect charged in the murder of a 58-year-old man in Louisville's Russell neighborhood confessed over the phone. David Smith, 62, is charged with the murder of Christopher Adams, who was found dead at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at a boarding house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street.
wdrb.com
Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
wdrb.com
Judge raises bond for teen accused of killing 24-year-old in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teenager accused of killing a 24-year-old man in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood on New Year's Day appeared before a judge Thursday morning, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Lloyd Mason, 19, is charged in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Dorion Tisby....
wdrb.com
Mini horses become the center of attention at Opening Gates' MiniPalooza in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Valentine's MiniPalooza is a fun filled fundraiser with miniature horses. WDRB's Keith Kaiser visits Hunters Brook Farms before Saturday's event. Hunters Brook Farm gets into the Valentine spirit by sharing its miniature horses. Valentine's MiniPalooza lets you and your family hang out with miniature horses as...
wdrb.com
UofL Police arrest 3 juveniles in connection with string of on-campus robberies, some armed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Police have made arrests in a string of on-campus robberies. Campus police Maj. Oscar Chavez told WDRB News Thursday that three juveniles had been arrested. Chavez said there was a string of armed robberies where cars were stolen and later recovered. He added...
wdrb.com
JCPS staff injured while breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Jefferson County Public Schools' staff members were injured Thursday while trying to break up a fight. It happened at Fern Creek High School, according to a letter sent home from Principal Rebecca Nicolas. She said two students tried to start a fight with another student....
Comments / 0