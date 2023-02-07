ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman injured after being shot in California neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was transported to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers initially responded to a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway around 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Buffalo Trace holds ribbon-cutting for new stillhouse, launches new tour

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace is stocking more barrels and bottles as part of a $1.2 billion investment and expansion. At 87 feet tall and producing 60,000 gallons a day, Buffalo Trace says its new stillhouse is a product of growing customer demand. On Thursday morning, company representatives for...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Woman arrested after walking into JCPS school, disrupting a class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School went on full lockdown after a woman walked into the school without following security procedures. Jamescha Whiteside was arrested Wednesday at Rutherford Elementary School. According to a letter from the school's principal, Whiteside reportedly walked through the building, went to a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
CORYDON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy