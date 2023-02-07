Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help in double homicide cold case

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJLT ) — Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve a 25-year-old cold case double homicide.

On the evening of Feb. 2, 1998, Wichita Falls police were called to the 300 block of Galveston Street for a check welfare. The location was The Gun Shop, owned and operated by Alton Bragg. Officers were asked to go there by Sharon McDaniel, wife of Hugh McDaniel.

Sharon reported that Hugh had failed to keep a lunch date with her that day, and she later heard from a friend that his truck was at The Gun Shop on Galveston. Sharon and her son Jim checked The Gun Shop and found Hugh’s truck parked outside, but the business was locked up.

Jim was able to see through a window and noticed a man lying on the floor, so police were called. Officers forced entry into the business and discovered Hugh and Alton dead.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. You never have to leave your name, and if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn a $10,000 reward in this case.

