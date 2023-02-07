ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick organization calls for Congress to act on legislation extending stay for Afghan refugees

By Mikayla Newton
 3 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area (LSSNCA) is an organization that helps immigrants with their transition to the United States. Their organization has assisted 4,500 Afghan refugees since last summer, but some refugees are running out of time to get permanent residency.

Thousands of Afghan refugees fled their country after the U.S.’s military withdrawal in 2021.

Some refugees are now caught in legal limbo because of their legal status known as ‘humanitarian parole” is coming to an end. It allowed them to stay in the country for up to two years.

One refugee family in Frederick received their green cards two days ago.

“We moved from Qatar to the states. We are so glad that you’re here and we are safe now. Everyone, even my friends, are waiting for the permanent residency and hopefully, they will get it soon,” said Khwajadurmohammad Sidiqqi.

Afghan refugees left in limbo as Congress fails to pass citizenship pathway bill

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah says that’s not everyone’s story.

“Fortunately, he was able to get his green card but that really is going to be the exception and not the rule. It takes years. Working with lawyers submitting the paperwork to get the process is important, but this is really where we are looking to the to congress and the administration,” said O’Mara Vignarajah, the President and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services.

The ‘Afghan Adjustment Act’ was shot down by lawmakers at the end of last year, now one of the only options for refugees is to apply for asylum, a tedious process with high denial rates and severe backlogs.

The organization offered resources to make the process a little more bearable.

“We had more than 12 workshops over the past nine months — led by immigration attorneys. They help our new neighbors apply for asylum and we have seen some successful cases where the clients have been awarded asylum,” said Kristyn Peck, CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Arena.

Thousands of Afghans face the possibility of returning back to Afghanistan when their humanitarian parole ends this year.

