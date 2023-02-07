Read full article on original website
UnitedHealthcare offering up to $1,000 for members' wearable health data
UnitedHealthcare is offering a new rewards program that gives eligible members up to $1,000 by completing various health goals using an Apple Watch or other wearables. The program, dubbed UnitedHealthcare Rewards, offers up to $1,000 per member, including spouses, by completing various daily health goals and one-time activities. Eligible members...
Lee Health reports almost $190M operating income but overall 2022 loss
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health reported positive operating income of $189.7 million for fiscal 2022 even as it slipped into an overall loss of $3.3 million as the value of its investments declined. The positive operating income figure was approximately 13 percent lower than fiscal 2021 but significantly above the...
GE HealthCare set to acquire AI imaging company
GE HealthCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Caption Health, an artificial intelligence disease detection and ultrasound scanning company. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. However, GE HealthCare, which recently separated from GE, intends to fund the acquisition with cash on hand, according to a Feb. 9 GE HealthCare news release.
CVS, others oppose rule aiming to keep mailed drugs at safe temperatures
The nation's first rule to ensure shipped medications are protected from heating up or cooling down too much is facing strong opposition, including CVS Health, healthcare organizations and trade groups, NBC News reported Feb. 8. Oklahoma's pharmacy board introduced the rule in late 2022, and in early February, the board...
Bankrupt Borrego Health has a potential buyer
Palm Springs, Calif.-based federally qualified health center DAP Health has made a bid to acquire bankrupt clinic chain Borrego Health. DAP Health formed an alliance with Innercare and Neighborhood Healthcare in hopes of continuing operating the Borrego Springs, Calif.-based clinic, according to a Feb. 5 DAP Health news release. DAP Health is acting as the acquirer in order to protect patient access to integrated outpatient services.
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming on the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. Faro Health, a cloud-computing company working on digitizing clinical trials, raised $20 million. KeyCare, a digital health platform built with Epic, partnered with York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health. Companies that had...
MU Health Care does not have enough cash to cover expenses for 200 days
Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care is facing financial constraints and does not currently meet the system's target for cash on hand, the Columbia Missourian reported Feb. 9. MU Health Care's cash reserves are insufficient to cover its expenses for 200 days, which is the system's target, the report said....
Tenet Health reports lower $410M profit in 2022, predicts higher revenues in 2023
Dallas-based Tenet Health reported net income of $102 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $410 million for the year. Those figures compare with $250 million and $915 million net income in 2021 for the quarter and full year, respectively. The fourth quarter 2022 included $100 million less in...
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks a supply...
Perks beyond pay offered by Fortune's best systems to work for
As hospitals and health systems vie for workforce talent, they are becoming even more creative with how they incentivize workers. Becker's asked health systems on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work for list for 2022 to share the perks they offer beyond pay. These four health systems offer perks like a "surprise and delight" approach and access to unlimited, free telehealth visits.
US News to adjust standards for hospital rankings
U.S. News and World Report is shifting its standards for rankings starting with the 2023-24 "Best Hospitals" and "Best Children's Hospitals" rankings to be published this summer. The rankings will now put more weight on clinical outcomes and objective measures of quality and less weight on the organization's opinion survey...
Retiring Conifer CEO lauded as 'selfless leader' in wake of canceled company spinoff
Tenet Healthcare CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, took a moment during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Feb. 9 to recognize retiring Conifer Health Solutions CEO Roger Davis as a "selfless leader" as the revenue cycle management company will remain a subsidiary of the Dallas-based health system. Mr. Davis came to Conifer...
FDA warns pharmacies, healthcare staff to avoid drug with aluminum risk
The FDA warned healthcare workers and pharmacies on Feb. 9 not to use an unapproved potassium phosphates drug made by Hospira, a Pfizer company, in pediatric patients because the aluminum exposure can be up to double the agency's limit. Toxic exposure levels to aluminum can cause softening of the bones,...
CMS physician pay down 22% from 2001-2022; providers urge Congress to fix 'broken' system
Congress' $1.7 trillion omnibus package, passed in December, kept a 2 percent Medicare reimbursement cut to physicians in 2023, and 2024 may bring at least another 1.25 percent cut. Physician groups continue to lobby against further Medicare reimbursement cuts while inflation and the cost of running a practice continue to...
HHS releases roadmap out of public health emergency
HHS is planning for the federal COVID-19 public health emergency to end on May 11. On Feb. 9, the agency's secretary, Xavier Becerra, sent a letter to U.S. governors informing them that effective Feb. 11, he is renewing the PHE for 90 days and that it is anticipated to be the last time.
Epic to connect hospitals with outside labs, diagnostic firms through EHR
EHR vendor Epic is expanding its lab capabilities to allow hospitals to more easily communicate with outside labs and diagnostic companies, 360Dx reported. The change would affect Epic's Orders and Results Anywhere tool, according to the Feb. 8 story. Epic has signed deals with several outside labs and diagnostic firms in recent years after they'd asked to integrate into its EHR, said Alan Hutchison, vice president of population health and payer strategy at Epic.
General Catalyst leads $20M funding round for company digitizing clinical trials
Venture capital firm General Catalyst led a $20 million funding round for Faro Health, a cloud-computing company working on digitizing clinical trials. Faro's platform works to provide insights to medical professionals building clinical trials, according to a Feb. 9 Fero news release. "Faro has developed software that allows rapid evaluation...
Tenet to pump $250M a year into M&As to strengthen foothold in outpatient market, CEO says
Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is focused on continuing to grow its hospital business while simultaneously expanding its outpatient surgery center portfolio by acquiring and developing more ASCs through its subsidiary United Surgical International Partners, executives said Feb. 9 during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call, according to Seeking Alpha. "USPI's M&A engine...
The 10 5-star hospitals with the tightest budgets
Emerson Hospital in Concord, Mass., has the tightest budget of any 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It is one of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories. Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana,...
HCA, Tenet among systems least compliant with price transparency rules
The largest health system in the U.S. doesn't have any hospitals meeting price transparency regulations, according to a report from patientrightsadvocate.org. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is the largest hospital chain in the U.S., and none of the 182 hospitals within its network were in compliance with price transparency rules. The report found many of the 173 HCA hospitals examined posted "illegible, nonconforming files."
